Spurs fan who threw banana peel, six others arrested

Seven people, including one Tottenham Hotspur fan who is alleged to have thrown a banana peel at Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, have been arrested following Sunday’s north London derby at the Emirates Stadium.
The Metropolitan Police said that six arrests made were for public disturbance offenses, including at least two Arsenal fans who lit smoke devices following Aubameyang’s second goal of the game, which turned out to be the winner.
Closed-circuit television cameras were used to identify the fan who is believed to have thrown the banana peel — along with other projectiles thrown by other fans — at Aubameyang as the Gabonese striker celebrated in front of the visiting Tottenham fans after scoring the game’s first goal from the penalty spot. The club now faces a Football Association investigation into the conduct of its supporters.
Spurs released the following statement, via a club spokesman: “Behavior such as this is completely unacceptable and the supporter in question will be issued with a ban.”