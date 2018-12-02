More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
The 2 Robbies: Derby day delight for Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal

By Andy EdwardsDec 2, 2018, 5:08 PM EST
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss what was a dramatic derby day in the Premier League highlighted by a six-goal thriller in the north London derby which saw Arsenal come out on top, 4-2 over Tottenham (0:40). Plus, an update on the Jose Mourinho-Paul Pogba relationship (16:15) before getting into Liverpool’s stoppage-time win against Everton in the Merseyside Derby (21:40) and Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Fulham in the West London Derby (35:25).

Spurs fan who threw banana peel, six others arrested

By Andy EdwardsDec 2, 2018, 6:55 PM EST
Seven people, including one Tottenham Hotspur fan who is alleged to have thrown a banana peel at Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, have been arrested following Sunday’s north London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

The Metropolitan Police said that six arrests made were for public disturbance offenses, including at least two Arsenal fans who lit smoke devices following Aubameyang’s second goal of the game, which turned out to be the winner.

Closed-circuit television cameras were used to identify the fan who is believed to have thrown the banana peel — along with other projectiles thrown by other fans — at Aubameyang as the Gabonese striker celebrated in front of the visiting Tottenham fans after scoring the game’s first goal from the penalty spot. The club now faces a Football Association investigation into the conduct of its supporters.

Spurs released the following statement, via a club spokesman: “Behavior such as this is completely unacceptable and the supporter in question will be issued with a ban.”

Pickford apologizes to Everton fans for costly error vs. Liverpool

By Andy EdwardsDec 2, 2018, 6:02 PM EST
Apologies were plentiful following Sunday’s Merseyside derby, which saw Liverpool top Everton at Anfield on a bizarre, last-second goal scored by Divock Origi, with the most massive of assists from Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp apologized to Everton for the way he wildly celebrated the goal, but it wasn’t just those on the winning side who felt they owed an apology to the visitors’ fans. Pickford also offered up an apology for his mistake which ultimately undid a valiant performance and sent the Toffees home without anything to show for their efforts — quotes from the Guardian:

“I think it is the Everton luck when we come to Anfield. It was a freak one, really. It had hit the bar twice and I tried to flick it over. The ball spun and as I tried to flick it over, my hand hit the bar. It’s unfortunate, but I am strong mentally.

“I just want to say sorry to the Everton fans. I think you could see our progression as a group, the chances we created and the football we played. That’s a positive, but what can I do? There is always a case as a goalkeeper if you make an error it will lead to a goal. Unfortunately, it has been me today, but I will be ready for Newcastle on Wednesday. We know we held our own against a good Liverpool side for 96 minutes. I will say sorry to the Everton fans again, because I know how much it means to them. As players, we know how much it means to us. You make mistakes every now and again. It’s not something you can learn and train and get better from. It’s just a freak incident.”

UEFA: Third European club competition, UEL2, kicks off in 2021

By Andy EdwardsDec 2, 2018, 3:47 PM EST
Move over, Champions and Europa Leagues, there’s a new European club competition coming to the continent in 2021.

UEL2 — it’s a “working title” — has been rumored for a some time now, and was formally approved and announced by UEFA at the confederation’s competition meetings in Dublin on Sunday.

Just like the Champions League, 32 teams will compete in the group stage with 16 advancing to the knockout rounds. An additional knockout round will be played prior to the round of 16, featuring matchups of second-place teams and third-place Europa League sides dropping down into the UEL2 — not to dissimilar to the UCL-to-UEL, in order to create even more fixtures.

Winners of the UEL2 will book their place in the UEL for the following season, a la Europa League winners qualifying for the UCL. No further changes will be made to the format or operation of the UCL or UEL.

Games will be played on Thursdays, alongside the UEL, with an additional time slot to be created, in order to put more of the games on television and secure a more lucrative TV contract.

The idea is that more continental competitions featuring more teams will be better for mid-table sides around Europe, as they’re able to get in on the European action, when in reality it will merely cause the fixture list to pile up ever so quickly for those very mid-table teams.

In the end, the UEL2 will only widen the gap between the haves and have-nots within their domestic leagues. Take the Premier League for example, where the Manchester and London giants have the financial wherewithal — thanks to UCL TV and prize monies — to sign an extra $100 million worth of players to sustain simultaneous competition across four fronts. UEL sides — the annual non-top-six entrants, at least — already aren’t able to do the same, because the money simply isn’t there. Now, imagine how much more stress the UEL2 will put on teams 8 through 10.

Liverpool, Everton react to that goal from Origi (video)

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 2:21 PM EST
It was over, really.

Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk badly flubbed a bid at the spectacular, his wayward shot floating toward the Everton end line.

Everton backstop Jordan Pickford tracked it, just in case, and had a last-minute change of heart and pushed the ball off the top of the crossbar.

It bounced a second time on the crossbar, and fell to Divock Origi. Making his first appearance of the Premier League season, the Belgian was on the spot to prod the ball over the line and provide a Merseyside Derby win for his club.

“I tried to be ready,” Origi said. “There was a lot of scuffles so I knew I had to be ready. I had a tap-in so it was good! I tried to use every good and bad moments.

“I was happy I could rectify my error from the beginning. It’s difficult as a player whenever you make a mistake. Jordan Pickford seems like a very good keeper and, mentality-wise, he seems like a good lad so he’ll learn from this.”

Hear more from Origi, and some from Van Dijk, at bottom.

Then there’s the other side of the stadium, where Pickford was said to be struggling after his mental mistake.

Liverpool defender Michael Keane is among the players trying to cheer up Pickford.

“Everyone is devastated and silent. We are consoling Jordan [Pickford]. He got unlucky. He has been brilliant for us. Everyone is devastated because of the work we put in. We had our chances and came close. We are devastated for ourselves and the fans.”