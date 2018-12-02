More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Three things we learned: Chelsea v. Fulham

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 2, 2018, 8:53 AM EST
LONDON — Chelsea beat Fulham 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, as Claudio Ranieri‘s return to his former club ended in a defeat.

Chelsea weren’t at their best but goals in each half from Pedro and Ruben Loftus-Cheek did the damage, as Fulham had their moments but failed to take the few chances which came their way.

Here’s what we learned from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea remain in the top four but are still seven points off leaders Manchester City.

SUBDUED CHELSEA STAY IN TOUCH

Chelsea weren’t at their best on Sunday, but after a week where their progress under Maurizio Sarri was questioned heavily they proved they can grind out wins. The defeat to Tottenham suggested that Chelsea were far from genuine title contenders this season, and Sarri has admitted as much all season long. Yet they remain in the chasing pack behind Man City and Liverpool and finishing in the top four this season would represent a big success. Chelsea started brightly on a Sunday morning at a largely sun-drenched Stamford Bridge but whether it was doubts creeping in about their poor display at Tottenham or the fact they’ve played three games in seven days, Sarri’s men were a little subdued throughout. The likes of Marcos Alonso, Olivier Giroud and Jorginho were poor, while Alvaro Morata missed a glorious chance after jumping off the bench.

They got the job done rather easily despite some pressure from Fulham in the second half and moments of magic from N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard were enough to get them over the line. But a few defensive lapses could have allowed a more clinical side than Fulham to score and there are still plenty of ways the Blues can improve. All in all, a pretty routine day at the office for Chelsea who remain among the PL frontrunners but there are enough cracks appearing to suggest their showdown with Manchester City next Saturday will be a lot tougher than many believed it would be a few weeks ago.

UNIQUE KANTE SILENCES DOUBTERS

After Chelsea’s defeat at Tottenham last weekend, plenty of the talk surrounding their poor performance was centered on how their central midfield tandem of Jorginho and N’Golo Kante just wasn’t working out. Kante is being played in a new role by Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri who said that he needs to improve many aspects of his game. While Jorginho, the man Sarri brought with him from Napoli in the summer for $72 million, is no doubt the fulcrum of Chelsea’s entire team and is a guaranteed starter in Kante’s old role. Instead of playing Kante alongside Jorginho in a holding role, Sarri plays him just ahead of Chelsea’s true holder and it is probably the best place for the man who won the World Cup with France this summer. We are talking about a player who won the Premier League in two of the past three seasons, was the PFA Player of the Year in 2016-17 and is perhaps the most lauded defensive midfielder in recent history. The fact he’s been forced to change his role proves

Chelsea’s first goal summed up all that is exceptional with the former Leicester City midfielder. He anticipated where the pass was going, snuck in to win the tackle and then drove forward before setting up Pedro to score. That is exactly why Sarri is using Kante in this position. He is using Kante as the trigger for the entire team to press higher up the pitch and force the issue. It may take some time for Kante to impact games in his new role as he did in his old role, but as long as Sarri is in charge at Chelsea he will not return to a holding role. With his display against Fulham, Kante silenced those who seem to be doubting his versatility.

FULHAM’S DEFENSIVE ISSUES IMPROVING

Fulham are the only team in England’s four professional leagues to not keep a clean sheet this season. And that right there is why they sit bottom of the Premier League table. But under Claudio Ranieri things are already improving if you analyze their narrow 3-2 win against Southampton last to this narrow defeat at Chelsea. For much of his return to Stamford Bridge Ranieri barked out orders to his team and urged them to stay in their shape and not be too eager to engage Chelsea’s players when they had the ball. It worked, to a degree, but it is clear the Italian tactician still has plenty of work to do to drill his team into the strong defensive unit he hopes they can become. Wherever he has gone he’s stuck to his solid 4-4-2 or 4-5-1 system and prides himself on being hard to beat. It will be hard for him to mold Fulham into that kind of team.

Fulham’s sloppy passing when they did win the ball back will concern him, especially in the first half, but their play with the ball and the attacks they launched at Chelsea suggest they will create chances against any team in the league. Calum Chambers twice forced Kepa into fine stops in the second half after Ranieri tweaked his personnel and tactics with Aboubakar Kamara and Floyd Ayite providing more power and pace down the flanks after coming on at half time. This will take time for Ranieri to turn around, as he told Pro Soccer Talk, but a few weeks into the job you can see Fulham are more organized defensively and have a gameplan to launch counters. Still, the 35 goals they’ve conceded in their first 14 games of this season is a club-record high for a top-flight season and the Cottagers improving defensively is the main reason Ranieri was brought in. The result at Chelsea won’t please him but the performance will give him hope.

U.S. Soccer announces Gregg Berhalter as USMNT boss

Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 11:10 AM EST
It’s official: The United States men’s national team’s first new full-time manager since 2011 is Gregg Berhalter, the 44-times capped defender who’s coached Hammarby and the Columbus Crew.

U.S. Soccer general manager Earnie Stewart announced his choice on Sunday, months after Berhalter became the clear front-runner and 13-plus months since Bruce Arena stepped down from the post following the embarrassing World Cup qualifying failure in Couva.

Now, we can well and truly begin to most past that era. Berhalter will be introduced at a press conference in New York City on Tuesday at Noon ET.

General manager Earnie Stewart, the third man quoted in a press release from U.S. Soccer, says the controversial hiring process doesn’t leave any doubts in his mind. The USSF was said to have refused an interview with former Spanish boss Julen Lopetegui and formerly discussed the job with only four candidates including Berhalter.

“After a very thorough process, I am absolutely convinced Gregg is the right man to lead the National Team program moving forward,” Stewart said. “He ticks all the boxes with his background as a person, a successful coach and an accomplished former international player.”

Berhalter was chosen as MNT head coach after an extensive selection process led by Stewart, who worked alongside U.S. Soccer’s Chief Sport Development Officer Nico Romeijn and Chief Soccer Officer Ryan Mooney in developing the profile for the head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Interim manager Dave Sarachan did an admirable job while the USMNT navigated managerial purgatory, introducing all sorts of new blood, but Berhalter is tasked with inviting the right mix of veterans and new blood into the fold.

Will there be places for Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore? Will Berhalter want to see Geoff Cameron and Danny Williams? Or is the longtime MLS man going to begin with youth?

Merciless Arsenal pounds Spurs at the Emirates

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
  • Two penalties in first 34′
  • Dier nods in free kick
  • Spurs lead 2-1 at break
  • Torreira a force, scores late
  • Gunner out-attempt Spurs 22-10
  • Shots on target: Arsenal 7-6

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice and Arsenal scored three-straight second half goals to bury rivals Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Lucas Torreira and Alexandre Lacazette also scored in the North London Derby win, sending Arsenal into the Top Four ahead of Spurs and a point back of Chelsea.

Harry Kane and Eric Dier scored as Spurs took a 2-1 lead after Aubameyang’s opener, but Tottenham never looked comfortable

Jan Vertonghen conceded a penalty when he punched a ball well above his head inside the Spurs box, and Aubameyang left little doubt with his low drive to the right of Hugo Lloris.

The concession spurred Spurs to life, with Heung-Min Son earning a corner with a close-range drive at Bernd Leno.

Spurs made a pair of goal mouth clearances, with Alex Iwobi‘s 19th minute low drive the better of the two.

Son forced Leno into a second save in the 23rd minute.

Spurs silenced the home crowd with a 30th minute equalizer, as Dier nodded a Christian Eriksen free kick inside the near post.

Dier’s “shush” celebration, finger to mouth, inspired Arsenal substitute Stephane Lichtsteiner started a bit of a skirmish by getting into

Moments later, Kane smashed home his penalty after Son was caught by a wayward Rob Holding challenge and went down very easily to help sell it for Dean. The incident happened at breakneck speed, and replays showed contact from Holding’s slide.

Aubameyang equalized with a phenomenal bit of 56th minute skill, taking a flick from Aaron Ramsey off of a curling pass from Hector Bellerin.

The moment reinvigorated the uneven Gunners, and Shkrodan Mustafi and Lucas Torreira each just missed bids to restore Arsenal’s lead.

Lacazette then scored as a super sub in the 75th minute, a giveaway from Juan Foyth allowing Ramsey to set-up the Frenchman for a shot that took a turn off Dier on the way past Lloris. 3-2.

Torreira drove into the box to beat Lloris moments later, and Spurs were all but dead before Vertonghen collected his second yellow card.

Watch Live: Liverpool vs. Everton

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 10:29 AM EST
Marco Silva and Jurgen Klopp match Merseyside Derby wits for the first time when Everton visits Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live at 11:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Xherdan Shaqiri, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho start in the midfield for Liverpool, while Idrissa Gueye and Andre Gomes will try to thwart the vicious Reds attack.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Salah, Mane, Firmino. Subs: Mignolet, Matip, Moreno, Milner, Keita, Origi, Sturridge.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Gomes, Gueye, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Richarlison. Subs: Stekelenburg, Baines, Zouma, Tosun, Davies, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman.

Sarri says Chelsea were nervous; Kante praised but must improve

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 2, 2018, 9:59 AM EST
LONDON — Chelsea got the win against Fulham to keep them among the chasing pack at the top of the Premier League table, but Maurizio Sarri knows his team must improve drastically to become genuine title contenders.

An early Pedro goal set Chelsea on their way against their neighbors in west London, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek struck late on to seal the 2-0 win after Fulham had fought their way back into the game.

Speaking after the game Sarri acknowledged that Chelsea weren’t at their best and his players were a little nervous after their 3-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

“I think that today it was really very important to get a result,” Sarri said. “We started very well, then after the 1-0 I think the players on the pitch had a very good level of application, attention but without trying to kill the match. We needed to kill the match before. I think today we were a little bit tense. Of course it wasn’t easy, the days after Tottenham for me and the players. We have talked too much about that match. We lost a match after three-and-a-half months. It can happen. Today it was important to react.”

Ahead of their massive clash with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge next Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) one of the main areas Sarri has talked about is improving his central midfield duo of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante.

The latter won the ball and set up Pedro for Chelsea’s opener and had a superb game overall against Fulham. After Sarri recently criticized Kante as he’s played him out of position in a more attacking central midfield role rather than as a holder, he praised the French star for his display on Sunday. But once again he said he must improve tactically.

“I think he played very well, he defended very well,” Sarri said. “He needs to improve a little more from the tactical point of view but it is natural. In the national team he usually plays with two midfielders. In the last season sometimes with two players, sometimes with three midfielders but in the central position. I think it is normal that he needs to improve.”

Although Sarri admitted Kante was better at getting in and around Jorginho — the man who has replaced him in the lone holding position in Chelsea’s 4-3-3 formation — on Sunday, he reaffirmed his belief that Kante still needs to work hard to make the partnership work.

“Today was better, because when the ball was on the other side of the pitch I remember only one mistake in the first half,” Sarri explained. “With the ball on the other side he has to stay very close to Jorginho. Otherwise for us it is a big problem because Jorginho is able to cut passes to the opponents but he is not really very good in the defensive phase with open spaces. We need Kante very close to him.”

Chelsea remain seven points off leaders Manchester City heading into a busy few weeks, but they’re in the top four and responded with a solid enough win against Fulham on Sunday. It was hardly vintage stuff from Sarri’s men in a game they were expected to win, but Kante’s display was a huge positive.

The fact his side were “tense” and “nervous” does suggest that they are still a little fragile despite losing just once so far this season in all competitions. That doesn’t exactly send out a positive message ahead of their biggest test of the season when Man City roll into town next week.