More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Gary M. Prior/Allsport UK

UEFA: Third European club competition, UEL2, kicks off in 2021

By Andy EdwardsDec 2, 2018, 3:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

Move over, Champions and Europa Leagues, there’s a new European club competition coming to the continent in 2021.

[ MERSEYSIDE: Insane late goal gifts Liverpool derby win over Everton ]

UEL2 — it’s a “working title” — has been rumored for a some time now, and was formally approved and announced by UEFA at the confederation’s competition meetings in Dublin on Sunday.

Just like the Champions League, 32 teams will compete in the group stage with 16 advancing to the knockout rounds. An additional knockout round will be played prior to the round of 16, featuring matchups of second-place teams and third-place Europa League sides dropping down into the UEL2 — not to dissimilar to the UCL-to-UEL, in order to create even more fixtures.

[ NORTH LONDON: Merciless Arsenal pounds Spurs ]

Winners of the UEL2 will book their place in the UEL for the following season, a la Europa League winners qualifying for the UCL. No further changes will be made to the format or operation of the UCL or UEL.

Games will be played on Thursdays, alongside the UEL, with an additional time slot to be created, in order to put more of the games on television and secure a more lucrative TV contract.

[ WEST LONDON: Early lead enough as Chelsea blanks Fulham ]

The idea is that more continental competitions featuring more teams will be better for mid-table sides around Europe, as they’re able to get in on the European action, when in reality it will merely cause the fixture list to pile up ever so quickly for those very mid-table teams.

In the end, the UEL2 will only widen the gap between the haves and have-nots within their domestic leagues. Take the Premier League for example, where the Manchester and London giants have the financial wherewithal — thanks to UCL TV and prize monies — to sign an extra $100 million worth of players to sustain simultaneous competition across four fronts. UEL sides — the annual non-top-six entrants, at least — already aren’t able to do the same, because the money simply isn’t there. Now, imagine how much more stress the UEL2 will put on teams 8 through 10.

Liverpool, Everton react to that goal from Origi (video)

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 2:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

It was over, really.

Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk badly flubbed a bid at the spectacular, his wayward shot floating toward the Everton end line.

[ MORE: Match recap | Klopp apologizes ]

Everton backstop Jordan Pickford tracked it, just in case, and had a last-minute change of heart and pushed the ball off the top of the crossbar.

It bounced a second time on the crossbar, and fell to Divock Origi. Making his first appearance of the Premier League season, the Belgian was on the spot to prod the ball over the line and provide a Merseyside Derby win for his club.

“I tried to be ready,” Origi said. “There was a lot of scuffles so I knew I had to be ready. I had a tap-in so it was good! I tried to use every good and bad moments.

“I was happy I could rectify my error from the beginning. It’s difficult as a player whenever you make a mistake. Jordan Pickford seems like a very good keeper and, mentality-wise, he seems like a good lad so he’ll learn from this.”

Hear more from Origi, and some from Van Dijk, at bottom.

Then there’s the other side of the stadium, where Pickford was said to be struggling after his mental mistake.

Liverpool defender Michael Keane is among the players trying to cheer up Pickford.

“Everyone is devastated and silent. We are consoling Jordan [Pickford]. He got unlucky. He has been brilliant for us. Everyone is devastated because of the work we put in. We had our chances and came close. We are devastated for ourselves and the fans.”

Klopp apologizes to Everton for wild celebration (video)

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 1:56 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Premier League gifted soccer fans the unusual again on Sunday, as Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and a bit of good fortune helped Liverpool to a stunning 1-0 stoppage time win in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield.

[ RECAP: Liverpool 1-0 Everton ]

The unusual goal (above) was so bizarre it sent Jurgen Klopp into insanity, the Liverpool manager racing onto the middle of the pitch to hug goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Klopp said his extended hug with Everton boss Marco Silva after the game included a lengthy apology. From the BBC:

“First of all I have to apologize for my run. I apologized immediately after to Marco Silva, I didn’t want to be disrespectful,” Klopp said. “My respect to Everton could not be bigger after that game. We knew how strong they were but today they were outstandingly strong and difficult with the way they played.”

Hand it to Klopp, the celebration was understandable even in the face of the lack of sportsmanship. Insane turns of events are part of what makes us watch the games.

Official: USMNT’s Adams off to the Bundesliga

@RBLeipzig
By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 1:38 PM EST
Leave a comment

Tyler Adams is taking the next step, even if his new jersey is going to look mighty similar.

The New York Red Bulls have announced the transfer of its 19-year-old Homegrown midfielder to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, the culmination of months of speculation on Adams’ future.

[ MORE: Who is new USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter? ]

Adams will join RBL when the January transfer window opens, and be reunited with his former RBNY boss and current RBL assistant Jesse Marsch.

Here’s RBL boss Ralf Rangnick on Adams:

“We are convinced that Tyler is able to reinforce us in the central midfield immediately. We are very happy that he is joining us and we are sure that he will take the next step in his development in the Bundesliga.”

From NewYorkRedBulls.com:

“We’re genuinely happy for Tyler and his family and we know that he is ready for the next step,” said Red Bulls Head Coach Chris Armas. “In these last four years, I’ve learned that he is simply incredible. Tyler has a maturity, fearlessness, work ethic, and desire to win that make him unique.

‘Tyler is the gold standard for player development in this country and I think that our club and academy can feel very proud to have worked with him and influenced him along his path. We wish him the very best and look forward to watching him shine.”

Adams has a goal in eight caps for the national team, and has made 74 appearances with three goals and 10 assists for RBNY. The Red Bulls have one of, if not the best academy set-up in Major League Soccer.

RBL needs to beat Rosenborg and see Celtic lose to Red Bull Salzburg in order to advance in the Europa League. They beat second place Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday to move third in the Bundesliga.

Adams joins Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Weston McKennie and Haji Wright (Schalke), Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Dusseldorf), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Monchengladbach), Aron Johannsson and Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), and Jonathan Klinsmann (Hertha Berlin) as Americans in Bundesliga.

Insane late goal gifts Liverpool derby win

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 1:16 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Reds score off Van Dijk flub
  • Origi scores in 1st PL app of season
  • WATCH: The wild match-deciding goal
  • LFC three points ahead of 3rd place Chelsea

The Merseyside Derby had been goal-free for 186 minutes when Divock Origi followed a ball that bounced off the cross bar twice to give Liverpool a 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield on Sunday.

[ MORE: Klopp reacts, apologizes for celebration ]

The Reds stay two points back of Man City, while Everton is sixth with 22 points (eight back of fifth place Spurs).

Scroll down to see the insane winner, which Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford kept in play and hit the cross bar twice before landing for Origi on the goal line.

Yerry Mina just missed heading a Lucas Digne free kick across goal in the fourth minute.

At the other end, Sadio Mane blazed over the bar in the 12th minute after a Mohamed Salah flick.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Yet Everton had an even better chance, with Andre Gomes’ point-blank header stopped by Alisson Becker before the Portuguese midfielder saw the rebound hit him and creep to the goal line where Joe Gomez cleared it. Gomez on Gomes crime.

Roberto Firmino stung the gloves of Jordan Pickford in the 30th minute, and Theo Walcott set up Richarlison for a chance at the other end moments later. The Brazilian looked to have been fouled by Virgil Van Dijk, but no call arrived in favor of Everton.

Salah then cued up Shaqiri for a good chance on Pickford, but the Everton man blocked the shot.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Liverpool’s Egyptian wizard picked up where he left off to start the second half, spinning a shot just wide of the left post from atop the arc.

Mane missed another chance when a through ball left him a harsh angle on Pickford.

Bernard screwed a 66th minute chance wide of the far post as Everton bid for an opener.

Divock Origi hit the bar in the 87th minute, moments before an unheeded handball shout in the box. But he followed up Van Dijk’s flubbed bid to win it by picking the second bounce off the cross bar.