Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Watch Live: Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 8:16 AM EST
It’s the first North London Derby of the Premier League season, as Spurs and Arsenal meet at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Mesut Ozil is out of the 18 for Unai Emery‘s Gunners, while Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino leaves Lucas Moura on the bench.

The two sides will met again in two weeks at the League Cup quarterfinals.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Mustafi, Sokratis, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Torreira, Mkhitaryan, Iwobi, Aubameyang. Subs: Cech, Lichtsteiner, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Elneny, Ramsey, Lacazette.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris (C), Aurier, Foyth, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane. Subs: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Rose, Walker-Peters, Winks, Lucas, Llorente.

EURO 2020 qualifying draw: Germany meets Netherlands again

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 7:47 AM EST
EURO 2020 qualifying has put a freshly invigorated rivalry between Germany and the Netherlands on our calendar twice in the next 11 months.

The Dutch relegated Germany from the UEFA Nations League earlier this Fall, and will attempt to summit Group C in qualifying.

Other top matches on the docket will be Belgium vs. Russia in Group I, and Spain vs. Sweden in Group F.

The deepest groups are E (Croatia, Wales, Slovakia, Hungary, Azerbaijan) and J (Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Armenia, and Liechtenstein).

Due to the new format, the top two group finishers qualify for Europe while group winners from the Nations League guaranteed themselves at least a playoff spot. Groups without such nations or in which the group winners advance via the top two places send the third place team.

Group A: England*, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Kosovo*

Group B: Portugal*, Ukraine*, Serbia*, Lithuania, Luxembourg

Group C: Netherlands*, Germany, Northern Ireland, Estonia, Belarus*

Group D: Switzerland*, Denmark*, Republic of Ireland, Georgia*, Gibraltar

Group E: Croatia, Wales, Slovakia, Hungary, Azerbaijan

Group F: Spain, Sweden*, Norway*, Romania, Faroe Islands, Malta

Group G: Poland, Austria, Israel, Slovenia, Macedonia*, Latvia

Group H: France, Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova

Group I: Belgium, Russia, Scotland*, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, San Marino

Group J: Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Finland*, Greece, Armenia, Liechtenstein

Watch Live: Chelsea v. Fulham

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 2, 2018, 6:55 AM EST
Chelsea host Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (Watch Live, 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the west London derby returns to the Premier League after a four-year absence.

Claudio Ranieri is returning to Chelsea too, as the former Blues boss takes charge of his second game at Fulham and is eager to build on his debut win against st Southampton, the Cottagers’ first PL victory since August.

As for Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri, they suffered their first defeat of the season at Tottenham last week and they must get back to winning ways to stay in touch with the other title contenders.

In teams news Chelsea leave out Ross Barkley who has a slight knock, while Fulham is without Andre Schurrle who suffered a small injury in training.

LINEUPS

South American leadership fails players, fans

Photo by Luis Vera/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 1, 2018, 10:10 PM EST
South America’s soccer leaders have thrown in the towel. They are incapable of staging the biggest annual game on their own continent.

A confederation of 10 nations can’t find anywhere safe enough for River Plate and Boca Juniors to complete their Copa Libertadores final after proving incapable of securing the streets for the abandoned second leg in Buenos Aires.

The tournament named after the “liberators” of South America from Spanish rule is now reliant on the old colonial conqueror. Argentine fans will have to make a costly 24-hour round trip to Madrid next weekend.

“They are teams from a country and a part of the world which is obviously is very closely tied to Spain,” Spanish Football Association President Luis Rubiales said Friday. “So we are really pleased.”

But it’s humiliating for Alejandro Dominguez, president of the South American soccer body CONMEBOL, that “his final to end all finals” will be played so far away.

With the SuperClasico final enjoying unprecedented global hype, CONMEBOL reveled in stoking the already fierce rivalry between the Argentine teams but proved far from competent in responding to the dangerous upshot last Saturday.

For the mayhem on the streets at the second leg, the city’s security minister accepted fault by resigning. But even after River fans attacked the bus carrying Boca players into the second leg at the Monumental de Nunez stadium, CONMEBOL failed in its duty to the players.

The soccer body’s concern seemed to be ensuring a game was played and its trophy handed out. It was obvious the game should have been abandoned immediately, when the extent of the violence became apparent.

Rocks, bottles and wood had just been hurled at the Boca bus. Did CONMEBOL really think players were in a fit state to take to the field? Glass on the bus windows shattered around them. They might be hardened athletes, but they were clearly in shock. Boca captain Pablo Perez was also injured in one eye. Teammates were visibly affected by tear gas and pepper spray fired by police in an attempt to disperse River fans.

But CONMEBOL still thought the final, locked at 2-2, could go ahead. The decision on a postponement kept being put back on Saturday, and everyone was even brought back to try again within 24 hours.

Dominguez prevaricated rather than showing the leadership required in an organization still on a mission to regain its credibility after corruption scandals.

River coach Marcelo Gallardo flouted a ban from carrying out his duties at the semifinal second leg against Brazil’s Gremio by appearing in the dressing room. River midfielder Bruno Zuculini played in the round of 16 despite a suspension.

But River remained in the competition despite the transgressions, setting the tone for the bungled management of the final.

Dominguez’s command is now cast in an even harsher spotlight.

Ahead of the game, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in town, Dominguez seemed more preoccupied trying to preen on the world stage by reshaping the global game rather than focusing on matters closer to home. The Paraguayan went public in asking for the World Cup to be played every two years. The Copa Libertadores chaos showed just why Dominguez might prefer FIFA to be organizing more events rather than his own staff.

And after floating a proposal that will rile European soccer leaders at UEFA, Dominguez has now been bailed out by the continent to save his final.

“In Spain we find the necessary tranquility,” Dominguez said. “I don’t think the essence of the Libertadores will be lost because the game will be played in Spain.”

The Spanish federation is now open to accusations of hypocrisy. At just the time Rubiales is blocking a Barcelona league game being transported to Miami in January, La Liga finds the federation has dumped a far bigger fixture on Spanish territory.

La Liga’s court case has surely just been strengthened by Rubiales’ conflicting positions.

What will entice audiences in Spain and beyond next Sunday night: Title-chasing Sevilla at Alaves or the highly charged meeting of Argentine foes at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium?

The Game of the Century will have taken a month to complete. CONMEBOL could be paying the price even longer for its dereliction of management.

The Centenary World Cup could be at stake. Argentina intends to bid with Paraguay and Uruguay for the 2030 tournament while Spain has talked about a joint bid with Morocco and Portugal. Now Spain has been handed a PR coup.

The showpiece club finals for Europe and South America will be played in Madrid at two different stadiums now within six months. Europe has the chance to send the message to the world that it, rather than South America, is a more reliable partner for soccer.

La Liga: Real Madrid bounce back from Eibar embarrassment

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 1, 2018, 9:03 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid has found some peace again after the humiliating loss to Eibar in La Liga.

Madrid followed the 3-0 loss at Eibar with a 2-0 win over red-hot Valencia on Saturday.

The victory over Valencia, which had won three straight in the league, moved Madrid from sixth to fifth in the standings, three points behind leader Sevilla and two points behind second-place Barcelona.

Sevilla visits fourth-place Alaves on Sunday, while Barcelona hosts Villarreal. Third-place Atletico Madrid, two points off the lead, visits Girona.

Valencia lost at Juventus 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, a result that ended its chances of advancing from the group stage. Madrid won at Roma 2-0 to advance.

“We played well in Rome and again today,” coach Santiago Solari said. “Credit to the players.”

Playing at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for the first time after four straight away games, Madrid was loudly cheered by fans after the match, despite a lackluster second half.

“I want us to play more like we did in the first half,” Solari said. “In the second half things changed because Valencia needed to equalize and took more risks.”

Madrid started well and opened the scoring less than 10 minutes in with an own-goal by Daniel Wass while trying to clear a cross from Dani Carvajal to Karim Benzema. The French striker set up Lucas Vazquez’s 83rd-minute goal from close range to seal the victory.

There were some jeers for Gareth Bale after another mediocre display when he was substituted for Marco Asensio in the second half. Luka Modric also was replaced, by Federico Valverde.

Francisco “Isco” Alarcon, out of favor with Solari, entered the match in the 80th to a loud ovation from the crowd.

Valencia dropped to 13th in the standings.

“We played great in the second half,” Valencia coach Marcelino Garcia Toral said. “I wouldn’t say the result wasn’t fair, but we had our chances to earn a draw.”