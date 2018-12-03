Ashley says Newcastle could be sold before January window

MEXICO CITY (AP) Diego Armando Maradona’s Dorados team has lost a 4-2 match to Atletico San Luis, quashing the Argentine legend’s hopes of a championship in Mexico’s second division and prompting a confrontation with fans of the victorious team
The Dorados of Sinaloa had won the first leg of the second-division final series 1-0, but saw an initial 2-0 lead slip away on an own-goal by Diego Barbosa on Sunday.
Maradona watched the game from the stands because he’d been expelled from the first-leg game for arguing. Local news media on Monday published videos of an infuriated Maradona hurling unprintable Mexican and Argentine insults and at one point trying to punch someone, apparently while leaving the stadium in the north-central city of San Luis Potosi.
Photographs show him speaking into a walkie-talkie radio while watching the game.
The former Argentine star took over as coach in September, when the Culiacan-based team was struggling with just three points after six rounds and at the bottom of the standings.
Luke Modric was named 2018 Ballon d’Or winner on Monday, breaking up the decade-long reign of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — or, is it Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi? — who had each won the award five times in the last 10 years.
The 33-year-old midfielder played a pivotal part for Real Madrid as Los Blancos lifted their third straight UEFA Champions League trophy — the first club to win it back-to-back, let alone back-to-back-to-back — and was even more central to Croatia unexpectedly reaching the World Cup final, where they ultimately lost to France.
Messi finished fifth in voting for the 2018 award — the first time he’s been outside the top-three since 2006 — while Ronaldo finished second behind his former Madrid teammate. World Cup winners Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe finished third and fourth, respectively.
Mbappe took home the inaugural Kopa Trophy, given to the best player under the age of 21. American attacker Christian Pulisic finished second.
Lyon and Norway forward Ada Hegerberg was crowned the first-ever female Ballon d’Or winner after someone realized that female players should be celebrated, too. Unfortunately, organizers felt the event needed a DJ and Martin Solveig chose to disgrace himself and Hegerberg’s accomplishment with a hugely inappropriate comment.
Martin Solveig really asked Ada Hegerberg, the first ever Ballon D'Or winner, to twerk. The absolute disrespect bruh. pic.twitter.com/Mtc5DBjS7a
The draw for the third round of the 2018-19 FA Cup has pitted Premier League sides against one another in only two ties, as top-flight sides were largely handed a straightforward challenge when they make their way into the competition in early January.
Liverpool, who currently sit second in the PL by just two points, will visit 12th-place and newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers; ninth-place Bournemouth, who occupied sixth place just two weeks ago, will host 11th-place Brighton & Hove Albion.
Meanwhile, PL leaders Manchester City will be visited by 20th-place Championship side Rotherham United; Chelsea will welcome fifth-place Championship side Nottingham Forest to Stamford Bridge; Arsenal will visit either League One side Blackpool or National League (fifth tier) side Solihull Moors; Tottenham Hotspur will visit either League Two side Tranmere Rovers or National League North (sixth tier) side Southport.
Full FA Cup third-round draw
Manchester City vs. Rotherham United Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest Solihull Moors/Blackpool vs. Arsenal Tranmere Rovers/Southport vs. Tottenham Hotspur Everton vs. Lincoln City Manchester United vs. Reading
Wrexham/Newport County vs. Leicester City Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Woking vs. Watford West Ham United v Birmingham City Crystal Palace vs. Grimsby Town Newcastle United vs. Blackburn Rovers
Gillingham vs. Cardiff City
Bristol City vs. Huddersfield Town
Derby County vs. Southampton Burnley vs. Barnsley Fulham vs. Oldham
Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich Town
Aston Villa vs. Swansea City
Bolton Wanderers vs. Walsall/Sunderland.
Brentford vs. Oxford United
Guiseley/Fleetwood town vs. AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough vs. Peterborough/Bradford City
Millwall vs. Hull
Norwich City vs. Portsmouth
Preston North End vs. Doncaster Rovers
Queens Park Rangers vs. Leeds United
Sheffield United vs. Barnet
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Luton Town
Shrewsbury vs. Stoke City
West Bromwich Albion vs. Wigan Athletic