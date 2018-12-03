More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Ashley says Newcastle could be sold before January window

Associated PressDec 3, 2018, 7:46 PM EST
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley says talks about selling the Premier League club “are at a more progressed stage than they have ever been.”

Ashley, who bought Newcastle in 2007, has officially been looking to sell the club since October 2017.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday, Ashley said it was “possible” a sale could be completed “before the January transfer window,” although he wasn’t in exclusive negotiations with an interested party.

Ashley said “I am hopeful for the Newcastle fans, for the club, for everyone, so I will be able to step aside and we can get an owner in that will please everybody.”

Newcastle fans have been protesting about Ashley’s ownership in recent months.

Maradona confronts, hurls expletives at fans after losing final

Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 3, 2018, 6:05 PM EST
MEXICO CITY (AP) Diego Armando Maradona’s Dorados team has lost a 4-2 match to Atletico San Luis, quashing the Argentine legend’s hopes of a championship in Mexico’s second division and prompting a confrontation with fans of the victorious team

The Dorados of Sinaloa had won the first leg of the second-division final series 1-0, but saw an initial 2-0 lead slip away on an own-goal by Diego Barbosa on Sunday.

Maradona watched the game from the stands because he’d been expelled from the first-leg game for arguing. Local news media on Monday published videos of an infuriated Maradona hurling unprintable Mexican and Argentine insults and at one point trying to punch someone, apparently while leaving the stadium in the north-central city of San Luis Potosi.

Photographs show him speaking into a walkie-talkie radio while watching the game.

The former Argentine star took over as coach in September, when the Culiacan-based team was struggling with just three points after six rounds and at the bottom of the standings.

Ballon d’Or: Modric ends Messi, Ronaldo’s 10-year duopoly

Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 3, 2018, 4:46 PM EST
2 Comments

Luke Modric was named 2018 Ballon d’Or winner on Monday, breaking up the decade-long reign of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — or, is it Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi? — who had each won the award five times in the last 10 years.

The 33-year-old midfielder played a pivotal part for Real Madrid as Los Blancos lifted their third straight UEFA Champions League trophy — the first club to win it back-to-back, let alone back-to-back-to-back — and was even more central to Croatia unexpectedly reaching the World Cup final, where they ultimately lost to France.

Messi finished fifth in voting for the 2018 award — the first time he’s been outside the top-three since 2006 — while Ronaldo finished second behind his former Madrid teammate. World Cup winners Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe finished third and fourth, respectively.

Mbappe took home the inaugural Kopa Trophy, given to the best player under the age of 21. American attacker Christian Pulisic finished second.

Lyon and Norway forward Ada Hegerberg was crowned the first-ever female Ballon d’Or winner after someone realized that female players should be celebrated, too. Unfortunately, organizers felt the event needed a DJ and Martin Solveig chose to disgrace himself and Hegerberg’s accomplishment with a hugely inappropriate comment.

Fortunately, Hegerberg was able to impart a great bit of wisdom and inspiration before Solveig intervened and hijacked the moment.

FA Cup draw: PL giants handed lower-league opponents

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 3, 2018, 4:10 PM EST
The draw for the third round of the 2018-19 FA Cup has pitted Premier League sides against one another in only two ties, as top-flight sides were largely handed a straightforward challenge when they make their way into the competition in early January.

Liverpool, who currently sit second in the PL by just two points, will visit 12th-place and newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers; ninth-place Bournemouth, who occupied sixth place just two weeks ago, will host 11th-place Brighton & Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, PL leaders Manchester City will be visited by 20th-place Championship side Rotherham United; Chelsea will welcome fifth-place Championship side Nottingham Forest to Stamford Bridge; Arsenal will visit either League One side Blackpool or National League (fifth tier) side Solihull Moors; Tottenham Hotspur will visit either League Two side Tranmere Rovers or National League North (sixth tier) side Southport.

Full FA Cup third-round draw

Manchester City vs. Rotherham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest
Solihull Moors/Blackpool vs. Arsenal
Tranmere Rovers/Southport vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Everton vs. Lincoln City
Manchester United vs. Reading
Wrexham/Newport County vs. Leicester City
Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Woking vs. Watford
West Ham United v Birmingham City
Crystal Palace vs. Grimsby Town
Newcastle United vs. Blackburn Rovers
Gillingham vs. Cardiff City
Bristol City vs. Huddersfield Town
Derby County vs. Southampton
Burnley vs. Barnsley
Fulham vs. Oldham
Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich Town
Aston Villa vs. Swansea City
Bolton Wanderers vs. Walsall/Sunderland.
Brentford vs. Oxford United
Guiseley/Fleetwood town vs. AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough vs. Peterborough/Bradford City
Millwall vs. Hull
Norwich City vs. Portsmouth
Preston North End vs. Doncaster Rovers
Queens Park Rangers vs. Leeds United
Sheffield United vs. Barnet
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Luton Town
Shrewsbury vs. Stoke City
West Bromwich Albion vs. Wigan Athletic

WATCH: Rangers, Canada midfielder with vicious red card challenge

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 3, 2018, 2:11 PM EST
Gross.

Canada and Glasgow Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield was sent off this weekend for a terrible sliding challenge on Hearts of Midlothian goalkeeper Zdebek Zlamal.

Steven Gerrard‘s men led 2-1 in the 72nd minute when Arfield, 30, charged hard toward Zlamal, who was in the process of controlling a ball on the goal line.

Zlamal got hold of the ball a second before Arfield slid hard into the ball, going through it to connect with the goalkeeper’s face.

Rangers held on to win, taking a single-point lead on rivals Celtic atop the table (though the Bhoys have a match-in-hand).

There’s really no defense for it, as it’s going to be called every time. Any player who’s been anywhere near an attacking third is cognizant of the goalkeeper’s protection.

Maybe the former Burnley man just didn’t care, hopeful of that third goal to put away Hearts.

The Scottish midfielder with 13 caps and a goal for Canada is sure to miss time after the incident.