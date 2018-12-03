Ballon d’Or: Modric ends Messi, Ronaldo’s 10-year duopoly

Luke Modric was named 2018 Ballon d’Or winner on Monday, breaking up the decade-long reign of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — or, is it Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi? — who had each won the award five times in the last 10 years.
The 33-year-old midfielder played a pivotal part for Real Madrid as Los Blancos lifted their third straight UEFA Champions League trophy — the first club to win it back-to-back, let alone back-to-back-to-back — and was even more central to Croatia unexpectedly reaching the World Cup final, where they ultimately lost to France.
Messi finished fifth in voting for the 2018 award — the first time he’s been outside the top-three since 2006 — while Ronaldo finished second behind his former Madrid teammate. World Cup winners Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe finished third and fourth, respectively. Mbappe took home the inaugural Kopa Trophy, given to the best young player.
Lyon and Norway forward Ada Hegerberg was crowned the first-ever female Ballon d’Or winner after FIFA realized they also oversee the women’s game and that female players should be celebrated, too. Unfortunately, FIFA felt the event needed a DJ and Martin Solveig chose to disgrace himself and Hegerberg’s accomplishment with a hugely inappropriate comment.
Fortunately, Hegerberg was able to impart a great bit of wisdom and inspiration before Solveig intervened and hijacked the moment.
The draw for the third round of the 2018-19 FA Cup has pitted Premier League sides against one another in only two ties, as top-flight sides were largely handed a straightforward challenge when they make their way into the competition in early January.
Liverpool, who currently sit second in the PL by just two points, will visit 12th-place and newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers; ninth-place Bournemouth, who occupied sixth place just two weeks ago, will host 11th-place Brighton & Hove Albion.
Meanwhile, PL leaders Manchester City will be visited by 20th-place Championship side Rotherham United; Chelsea will welcome fifth-place Championship side Nottingham Forest to Stamford Bridge; Arsenal will visit either League One side Blackpool or National League (fifth tier) side Solihull Moors; Tottenham Hotspur will visit either League Two side Tranmere Rovers or National League North (sixth tier) side Southport.
Full FA Cup third-round draw
Manchester City vs. Rotherham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest
Solihull Moors/Blackpool vs. Arsenal
Tranmere Rovers/Southport vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Everton vs. Lincoln City
Manchester United vs. Reading
Wrexham/Newport County vs. Leicester City
Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Woking vs. Watford
West Ham United v Birmingham City
Crystal Palace vs. Grimsby Town
Newcastle United vs. Blackburn Rovers
Gillingham vs. Cardiff City
Bristol City vs. Huddersfield Town
Derby County vs. Southampton
Burnley vs. Barnsley
Fulham vs. Oldham
Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich Town
Aston Villa vs. Swansea City
Bolton Wanderers vs. Walsall/Sunderland.
Brentford vs. Oxford United
Guiseley/Fleetwood town vs. AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough vs. Peterborough/Bradford City
Millwall vs. Hull
Norwich City vs. Portsmouth
Preston North End vs. Doncaster Rovers
Queens Park Rangers vs. Leeds United
Sheffield United vs. Barnet
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Luton Town
Shrewsbury vs. Stoke City
West Bromwich Albion vs. Wigan Athletic
Gross.
Canada and Glasgow Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield was sent off this weekend for a terrible sliding challenge on Hearts of Midlothian goalkeeper Zdebek Zlamal.
Steven Gerrard‘s men led 2-1 in the 72nd minute when Arfield, 30, charged hard toward Zlamal, who was in the process of controlling a ball on the goal line.
Zlamal got hold of the ball a second before Arfield slid hard into the ball, going through it to connect with the goalkeeper’s face.
Rangers held on to win, taking a single-point lead on rivals Celtic atop the table (though the Bhoys have a match-in-hand).
There’s really no defense for it, as it’s going to be called every time. Any player who’s been anywhere near an attacking third is cognizant of the goalkeeper’s protection.
Maybe the former Burnley man just didn’t care, hopeful of that third goal to put away Hearts.
The Scottish midfielder with 13 caps and a goal for Canada is sure to miss time after the incident.
Well, that was quick.
There’s a good reason that many reports of Mark Hughes’ sacking by Southampton included the note that Saints would like to hire Ralph Hasenhuttl as his replacement.
Hasenhuttl has agreed in principle to take charge of the Premier League side after good talks on Monday, according to Sky Sports.
The 51-year-old Austrian manager has led Aalen and Ingolstadt to promotion in Germany’s lower tiers, and led RB Leipzig to Champions League qualification in their first Bundesliga season.
Hasenhuttl was eight-times capped by Austria during a 16-year career spent between Austria Wien, Austria Salzburg, and several other teams.
Saints sit 18th, a point back of safety.
Atlanta United’s targets to replace Gerardo “Tata” Martino both have close connections to the Argentine former boss of Barcelona.
Both candidates have represented Argentina, with one an MLS legend in the form of Columbus Crew midfielder Guillermo Barros Schelotto.
Mundo Albiceleste reports that Atlanta United power brokers Darren Eales and Carlos Bocanegra are in Argentina meeting with Schelotto.
The 45-year-old spent his playing career with Gimnasia La Plata, Boca Juniors, and Columbus Crew, winning an MLS Cup and MLS MVP Award. He’s since been the manager of Boca Juniors, winning more than 60 percent of his matches.
Should that fail, the report says Atlanta would love to bring in former Barcelona midfielder Gabriel Milito. At 38, Milito has managed Estudiantes, Independiente, and O’Higgins.
Getting Schelotto to leave Boca seems a mighty ask, though things in Argentina soccer have been less than ideal. Milito seems a bigger risk. For all of his playing experience, he’s already had three managerial stops in four years.