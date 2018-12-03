Ballon d’Or: Modric ends Messi, Ronaldo’s 10-year duopoly

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Luke Modric was named 2018 Ballon d’Or winner on Monday, breaking up the decade-long reign of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — or, is it Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi? — who had each won the award five times in the last 10 years.

[ MORE: VAR coming to Champions League in February; Pep “delighted” ]

The 33-year-old midfielder played a pivotal part for Real Madrid as Los Blancos lifted their third straight UEFA Champions League trophy — the first club to win it back-to-back, let alone back-to-back-to-back — and was even more central to Croatia unexpectedly reaching the World Cup final, where they ultimately lost to France.

Messi finished fifth in voting for the 2018 award — the first time he’s been outside the top-three since 2006 — while Ronaldo finished second behind his former Madrid teammate. World Cup winners Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe finished third and fourth, respectively. Mbappe took home the inaugural Kopa Trophy, given to the best young player.

[ MORE: FA Cup draw: PL giants handed lower-league opponents ]

Lyon and Norway forward Ada Hegerberg was crowned the first-ever female Ballon d’Or winner after FIFA realized they also oversee the women’s game and that female players should be celebrated, too. Unfortunately, FIFA felt the event needed a DJ and Martin Solveig chose to disgrace himself and Hegerberg’s accomplishment with a hugely inappropriate comment.

Martin Solveig really asked Ada Hegerberg, the first ever Ballon D'Or winner, to twerk. The absolute disrespect bruh. pic.twitter.com/Mtc5DBjS7a — A West (@ayyy_west) December 3, 2018

Fortunately, Hegerberg was able to impart a great bit of wisdom and inspiration before Solveig intervened and hijacked the moment.

🏆 The first @francefootball women's #ballondor goes to @AdaStolsmo 👏 🗣"I would like to end this speech with some words to young girls all over the world: please believe in yourself." pic.twitter.com/VKSMvpQQZK — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 3, 2018

Follow @AndyEdMLS