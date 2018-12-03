FA Cup draw: PL giants handed lower-league opponents

The draw for the third round of the 2018-19 FA Cup has pitted Premier League sides against one another in only two ties, as top-flight sides were largely handed a straightforward challenge when they make their way into the competition in early January.

Liverpool, who currently sit second in the PL by just two points, will visit 12th-place and newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers; ninth-place Bournemouth, who occupied sixth place just two weeks ago, will host 11th-place Brighton & Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, PL leaders Manchester City will be visited by 20th-place Championship side Rotherham United; Chelsea will welcome fifth-place Championship side Nottingham Forest to Stamford Bridge; Arsenal will visit either League One side Blackpool or National League (fifth tier) side Solihull Moors; Tottenham Hotspur will visit either League Two side Tranmere Rovers or National League North (sixth tier) side Southport.

Full FA Cup third-round draw

Manchester City vs. Rotherham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest

Solihull Moors/Blackpool vs. Arsenal

Tranmere Rovers/Southport vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Everton vs. Lincoln City

Manchester United vs. Reading

Wrexham/Newport County vs. Leicester City

Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Woking vs. Watford

West Ham United v Birmingham City

Crystal Palace vs. Grimsby Town

Newcastle United vs. Blackburn Rovers

Gillingham vs. Cardiff City

Bristol City vs. Huddersfield Town

Derby County vs. Southampton

Burnley vs. Barnsley

Fulham vs. Oldham

Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich Town

Aston Villa vs. Swansea City

Bolton Wanderers vs. Walsall/Sunderland.

Brentford vs. Oxford United

Guiseley/Fleetwood town vs. AFC Wimbledon

Middlesbrough vs. Peterborough/Bradford City

Millwall vs. Hull

Norwich City vs. Portsmouth

Preston North End vs. Doncaster Rovers

Queens Park Rangers vs. Leeds United

Sheffield United vs. Barnet

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Luton Town

Shrewsbury vs. Stoke City

West Bromwich Albion vs. Wigan Athletic

