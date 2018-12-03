Hibernian consider extending loan of USMNT mid Hyndman

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon is considering a call to Bournemouth regarding an extended loan for USMNT midfielder Emerson Hyndman.

Hyndman, 22, has a goal in 13 appearances for Hibs, and nine of those matches have been starts.

Lennon hasn’t had his American midfielder for a few matches due to injury, and Hibs have gained just one of nine available points in his absence.

The manager says they’ll figure it out in January. From The Edinburgh News:

“It’s too early to say. He’s played well in patches and hopefully he’ll be back for six of the games between now and January, and he can make a good contribution because he’s a good player.”

Hyndman had four goals and four assists on loan for another Scottish club, Rangers, last season. He’s made just seven apps for Bournemouth, only one in Premier League play, under Eddie Howe.

Regularly capped ay U-18, U-20, and U-23, Hyndman has two full NT caps. One came in 2014 and the other 2016.

