Nations League draw: England-Netherlands, Portugal-Switzerland

England, Portugal, Switzerland, and the Netherlands know their next obstacle on the path to becoming the first UEFA Nations League champion.
Portugal drew Switzerland, meaning the Netherlands will meet England in the semifinals in Portugal.
[ MORE: Southampton sacks Hughes ]
The Dutch and Three Lions have met 21 times, including three World Cups and two European championships.
As for Portugal, the EURO champs will host the Swiss on June 5, with the second semifinal the next day.
The third place game and final played on June 9.
Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are taking precautions with star striker Sergio Aguero.
The (currently) silver-haired Argentine is at soccer age relative to his hair color. At 30, there are times where the club risks wearing him down across four competitions.
[ MORE: Adams off to RB Leipzig ]
That’s why Aguero was rested Saturday against Bournemouth, and why he may not hit the pitch Tuesday at Watford.
“In that situation this month, with a lot of games, he was not safe. It’s going to happen in the future.”
Aguero has 12 goals in 17 matches this season, missing only the Bournemouth win, two League Cup matches, and a pair of UEFA Champions League fixtures against Shakhtar Donetsk.
Guardiola was on the mic Monday, a day after Jurgen Klopp was either criticized or lauded for running onto the pitch to celebrate Divock Origi‘s goofy match-winner that saved Liverpool’s pace-keeping effort against Everton.
Liverpool remains two points behind City. From the BBC:
“There are a lot of emotions in that moment. I did it against Southampton (last season). I was not happy to do it but sometimes it is what it is. Things happen in your mind and your heart. When you win, people say it is your personality. When you lose, people say it is disrespectful.”
Hibernian boss Neil Lennon is considering a call to Bournemouth regarding an extended loan for USMNT midfielder Emerson Hyndman.
[ MORE: Adams off to RB Leipzig ]
Hyndman, 22, has a goal in 13 appearances for Hibs, and nine of those matches have been starts.
Lennon hasn’t had his American midfielder for a few matches due to injury, and Hibs have gained just one of nine available points in his absence.
The manager says they’ll figure it out in January. From The Edinburgh News:
“It’s too early to say. He’s played well in patches and hopefully he’ll be back for six of the games between now and January, and he can make a good contribution because he’s a good player.”
Hyndman had four goals and four assists on loan for another Scottish club, Rangers, last season. He’s made just seven apps for Bournemouth, only one in Premier League play, under Eddie Howe.
Regularly capped ay U-18, U-20, and U-23, Hyndman has two full NT caps. One came in 2014 and the other 2016.
Southampton has changed managers for the second time in eight months, this time firing Mark Hughes.
Assistant coach Kelvin Davis will take the reins for Wednesday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur, as a report says Saints could be set to appoint former RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhüttl to the post.
The club is also said to be considering former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores, and is looking at its former head of recruitment, Paul Mitchell, as a replacement for technical director Les Reed.
[ MORE: Klopp reacts, apologizes for celebration ]
Southampton lost a 2-0 lead in drawing Manchester United on Saturday, moving a point back of 17th place Huddersfield Town.
Hughes finishes his tenure at St. Mary’s with just three league wins in 22 matches, though he did rally the club to safety last season.
Saints visit Spurs on Wednesday before hosting Cardiff City in a big relegation six-pointer on Saturday. After that, it’s Arsenal and Huddersfield on the fixture list.
Southampton has one win this season, a Sept. 1 win at Crystal Palace.
PARIS (AP) Bordeaux held Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-2 draw on Sunday to finally end the runaway leader’s streak of 14 straight wins in the French league.
PSG now leads second-placed Montpellier by 14 points.
PSG twice took the lead, through star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. But substitute Andreas Cornelius leveled for the hosts with a fine glancing header from a cross in the 84th minute.
Neymar gave PSG the lead in the 34th with a neat volley from inside the penalty area, but went off around 10 minutes into the second half and headed straight to the dressing room. It was not immediately clear if he had picked up an injury. Neymar exited with an apparent groin injury during Brazil’s friendly match against Cameroon on Nov. 20.
“I think it is (the same injury). I don’t know yet,” PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said. “We have to be very attentive. The pitch was very hard to play on.”
Neymar’s 11th league goal of the season went to a video review before being awarded. It seemed harsh on Bordeaux, considering Mbappe appeared marginally offside and to be slightly obscuring the view of goalkeeper Benoit Costil when the ball went in.
After veteran forward Jimmy Briand equalized with a well-worked goal in the 54th, Mbappe sprinted through to collect Julian Draxler’s pass and slot home the second in the 66th.
“We wanted to beat them. We can be proud of the fact we’re the first team to take points from them,” Briand said. “We tried to be aggressive, because we know they don’t like it.”
PSG could have scored more with winger Angel Di Maria hitting the post and the crossbar. But slack defending allowed Cornelius enough space to salvage a point for 11th-place Bordeaux.
“It was a very tight game. They were very strong tactically,” PSG defender Marquinhos said. “They deserved it, they played the right way.”