WATCH: Rangers, Canada midfielder with vicious red card challenge

Gross.

Canada and Glasgow Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield was sent off this weekend for a terrible sliding challenge on Hearts of Midlothian goalkeeper Zdebek Zlamal.

Steven Gerrard‘s men led 2-1 in the 72nd minute when Arfield, 30, charged hard toward Zlamal, who was in the process of controlling a ball on the goal line.

Zlamal got hold of the ball a second before Arfield slid hard into the ball, going through it to connect with the goalkeeper’s face.

Rangers held on to win, taking a single-point lead on rivals Celtic atop the table (though the Bhoys have a match-in-hand).

There’s really no defense for it, as it’s going to be called every time. Any player who’s been anywhere near an attacking third is cognizant of the goalkeeper’s protection.

Maybe the former Burnley man just didn’t care, hopeful of that third goal to put away Hearts.

The Scottish midfielder with 13 caps and a goal for Canada is sure to miss time after the incident.

Not really sure how this has become an office debate, but someone here seems to think Scott Arfield “had every right” to go for this ball… pic.twitter.com/7HkQ5C6WoM — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) December 3, 2018

