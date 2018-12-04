10-man Brighton cruises past Palace in M23 Derby

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Murray scores from spot

Duffy sent off for head butt

Brighton scores twice more after red card

Milivojevic scores Palace PK

Brighton and Hove Albion went down a man, and then increased their lead by two in an eventual 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in an M23 Derby at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.

Brighton moves into 10th with the win, behind Leicester City on goal differential. Glenn Murray, Leon Balogun, and Florin Andone scored for the Seagulls.

Luka Milivojevic scored Palace’s goal, as the Eagles sink below idle Newcastle United, with 12 points.

Patrick Van Aanholt cut a cross back toward Andros Townsend in the 16th minute, but the Englishman’s headed effort zipped wide of the near post.

James McArthur conceded a penalty to the hosts, and Murray banged home his effort in the 24th minute.

Brighton wanted another penalty, but ended up down a man as it awaited a corner kick when Shane Duffy head-butted Van Aanholt. Kevin Friend spotted it, and sent Duffy off the pitch.

The Seagulls’ 29th minute lead would require quite a bit of work, but first it got a boost. Substitute Balogun, only on in the wake of the red card, lashed side volley home from the partially cleared corner kick.

And if you’ll believe it, the 10-men Gulls took a 3-0 lead when Andone chased down a loose ball and worked James Tomkins before finishing with his left peg. He might still be running.

Balogun gave a goal back in the second half with a takedown of Wilfried Zaha in the box. Milivojevic converted the penalty.

3 – Brighton are the first team to score 3+ goals and receive a red card in the first half of a Premier League match since Man Utd vs West Ham in May 2008. Kooky. #BHACRY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 4, 2018

