More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Bournemouth holds on to top Huddersfield Town

By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2018, 4:40 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Terriers outshoot Cherries 23-6
  • Cherries score with both shots on target
  • Huddersfield sits 17th

Bournemouth curbed a four-match losing streak with a 2-1 defeat of Huddersfield Town at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.

The Cherries got goals from Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser, who improved his league-leading assist total to seven on Wilson’s goal. They have 23 points, good for sixth.

Huddersfield Town lost its second straight league match and remains 17th with 10 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The Terriers had the first shot on target through Florent Hadergjonaj, but Bournemouth got on the board moments later through Wilson.

The 26-year-old headed home a Ryan Fraser corner kick and Bournemouth was ahead in the fifth minute.

Wilson returned the favor when Joshua King slipped him the ball, turning to find Fraser for 2-0.

Town got a goal back when Kongolo met a headed clearance with his noggin, sending it over Asmir Begovic to make it 2-1 before halftime.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Man City deals with tight finish: ‘They pushed but we handled it very well’

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2018, 5:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster kept Manchester City at bay long enough for Watford to give the Premier League leaders a late scare at Vicarage Road.

Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez gave City a 2-0 lead despite a series of blockbuster saves from Foster, and Abdoulaye Doucoure bundled a late chance over the line.

[ RECAP: Watford 1-2 Man City ]

That triggered a late Watford flurry in the 2-1 win, but City again proved it has the calm to close out a game when its unable to finish its chances.

“It’s a good old Premier League match,” said Vincent Kompany on NBCSN. “We knew that as soon as we scored, the long balls were going to start coming. Credit to us for staying strong and winning some challenges at the end. … We had a few 1v1 chances and when it doesn’t become 3- or 4-nil anything can happen. The last 10 minutes were a battle but you can’t win every game with fiery football.”

Mahrez, who also assisted Sane’s goal, agreed.

“They pushed but I think we handled the situation very well, to go back with the three points,” Mahrez said. “We knew when we scored the first goal, it opened space. We had a few chances to kill the game but didn’t. So when they scored the goal with the fans and everything, it got a little bit difficult.”

Guardiola had fine words for the opposing goalie and his dynamite left winger.

“Leroy Sane is scoring goals, he is back,” Guardiola said. “It is always difficult at Stamford Bridge, we must recover our legs and our mind. … We had a good performance, we were aggressive and regained the balls. Ben Foster made some incredible saves.”

Watford manager Javi Gracia‘s comments confirm that the managers are in agreement on the matter.

“Ben Foster was great, it is no surprise to me. When I came to London I thought Big Ben was in the city but no, he is in Watford for us.”

Man City survive late scare at Watford

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2018, 4:52 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • City now 13W-2D on season
  • Sane, Mahrez score
  • Doucoure answers late

It was mostly business as usual for Manchester City until a late Watford rally put a scare into the leaders en route to a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

Riyad Mahrez scored after setting Leroy Sane up for the opener, as City moved to 41 points on the young season.

Watford scored late through Abdoulaye Doucoure. The Hornets have one point from its last five matches, and sits 11th with 20 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Man City was very much in control from the opening kick, but Watford and keeper Ben Foster up to the challenge with big saves on Leroy Sane and David Silva amongst others.

It would be Sane who solved Foster after City knocked on the door continuously into the 41st minute, chesting a Riyad Mahrez cross into the goal.

Mahrez got a deserved goal early in the second half to make it all feel academic given City’s dominance and control of the ball.

Gerard Deulofeu picked Fabian Delph‘s pocket to start Watford’s 85th minute goal, Doucoure poking over the line after a scrum.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

10-man Brighton cruises past Palace in M23 Derby

By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2018, 4:50 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Murray scores from spot
  • Duffy sent off for head butt
  • Brighton scores twice more after red card
  • Milivojevic scores Palace PK

Brighton and Hove Albion went down a man, and then increased their lead by two in an eventual 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in an M23 Derby at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.

Brighton moves into 10th with the win, behind Leicester City on goal differential. Glenn Murray, Leon Balogun, and Florin Andone scored for the Seagulls.

Luka Milivojevic scored Palace’s goal, as the Eagles sink below idle Newcastle United, with 12 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Patrick Van Aanholt cut a cross back toward Andros Townsend in the 16th minute, but the Englishman’s headed effort zipped wide of the near post.

James McArthur conceded a penalty to the hosts, and Murray banged home his effort in the 24th minute.

Brighton wanted another penalty, but ended up down a man as it awaited a corner kick when Shane Duffy head-butted Van Aanholt. Kevin Friend spotted it, and sent Duffy off the pitch.

The Seagulls’ 29th minute lead would require quite a bit of work, but first it got a boost. Substitute Balogun, only on in the wake of the red card, lashed side volley home from the partially cleared corner kick.

And if you’ll believe it, the 10-men Gulls took a 3-0 lead when Andone chased down a loose ball and worked James Tomkins before finishing with his left peg. He might still be running.

Balogun gave a goal back in the second half with a takedown of Wilfried Zaha in the box. Milivojevic converted the penalty.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Perez powers Irons past Cardiff City

By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2018, 4:45 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • West Ham wins 2nd in four days
  • Two for super sub Perez
  • Antonio also scores

Lucas Perez scored two goals in five minutes to lead West Ham United to a 3-1 win over Cardiff City at the London Stadium on Tuesday.

Robert Snodgrass had two assists, and Michail Antonio also scored for the Irons. Josh Murphy scored in stoppage time for Neil Warnock‘s Bluebirds.

West Ham is now 12th with 18 points, while Cardiff is 16th with 11.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Felipe Anderson set Marko Arnautovic up for a dangerous early chance, but the Austrian couldn’t find the frame with his effort.

It was an eventful half for Arnautovic who conceded a penalty before leaving the match with an injury.

Arnautovic shoved Junior Hoilett over, but Lukasz Fabianski saved Joe Ralls‘ penalty and it stayed scoreless into the break.

Perez put the Hammers ahead just after halftime with a strong finish, giving Robert Snodgrass a second assist in as many starts.

He’d score his second within minutes, and Snodgrass later garnered a second assist when Antonio headed his corner kick home to make it 3-0.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]