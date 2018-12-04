Bournemouth holds on to top Huddersfield Town

- Terriers outshoot Cherries 23-6
- Cherries score with both shots on target
- Huddersfield sits 17th
Bournemouth curbed a four-match losing streak with a 2-1 defeat of Huddersfield Town at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.
The Cherries got goals from Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser, who improved his league-leading assist total to seven on Wilson’s goal. They have 23 points, good for sixth.
Huddersfield Town lost its second straight league match and remains 17th with 10 points.
The Terriers had the first shot on target through Florent Hadergjonaj, but Bournemouth got on the board moments later through Wilson.
The 26-year-old headed home a Ryan Fraser corner kick and Bournemouth was ahead in the fifth minute.
Wilson returned the favor when Joshua King slipped him the ball, turning to find Fraser for 2-0.
Town got a goal back when Kongolo met a headed clearance with his noggin, sending it over Asmir Begovic to make it 2-1 before halftime.
