FIFA reveals how much it paid each club for 2018 World Cup

FIFA has revealed how much it has paid each club around the world for releasing its players for the 2018 World Cup.
World soccer’s governing body said it paid 416 clubs from 63 different countries, with a daily rate of $8,530 for each of the 736 players selected.
Premier League clubs Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United are all in the top 10, while the likes of Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona all feature.
Here is the full list of payments made to each club around the world, while below we take a look at the top 10, how much each current PL club was paid and what payment MLS teams received.
Top 10 club payments worldwide:
1. Manchester City, $5 million
2. Real Madrid CF, $4.8 million
3. Tottenham Hotspur, $4.4 million
4. FC Barcelona, $4.1 million
5. Paris Saint-Germain, $3.9 million
6. Chelsea, $3.8 million
7. Manchester United, $3.6 million
8. Club Atletico de Madrid, $3 million
9. Juventus FC, $3 million
10. AS Monaco, $2.9 million
Premier League club payments:
Arsenal FC $2.2 million
Brighton & Hove Albion FC $331,000
Burnley FC $628,260
Chelsea FC $3.8 million
Crystal Palace FC $618,355
Everton FC $824,945
Fulham FC $182,535
Huddersfield Town FC $611,280
Leicester City FC $2.17 million
Liverpool FC $2.58 million
Manchester City FC $5 million
Manchester United FC $3.6 million
Newcastle United FC $123,105
Southampton FC $1.11 million
Tottenham Hotspur FC $4.3 million
Watford FC $415,302
West Ham United FC $1.09 million
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC $437,942
Notable clubs paid more than $1 million:
Al Ahly (Egypt)
Al-Hilal FC (Saudi Arabia)
Al-Ahli FC (Saudi Arabia)
CF Pachuca (Mexico)
CA Boca Juniors (Argentina)
FC Copenhagen (Denmark)
Celtic FC (Scotland)
RSC Anderlecht (Belgium)
AFC Ajax (Netherlands)
Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands)
MLS payments:
Houston Dynamo $212,250
Los Angeles FC $338,892
Los Angeles Galaxy $481,100
Minnesota United FC $287,245
New York City FC $451,385
New York Red Bulls $382,050
Orlando City SC $158,480
Portland Timbers $304,225
San Jose Earthquakes $591,470
Seattle Sounders FC $530,625
Montreal Impact $115,322
Toronto FC $127,350
Vancouver Whitecaps $411,765