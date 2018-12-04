More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

FIFA reveals how much it paid each club for 2018 World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 4, 2018, 11:29 AM EST
Leave a comment

FIFA has revealed how much it has paid each club around the world for releasing its players for the 2018 World Cup.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

World soccer’s governing body said it paid 416 clubs from 63 different countries, with a daily rate of $8,530 for each of the 736 players selected.

Premier League clubs Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United are all in the top 10, while the likes of Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona all feature.

Here is the full list of payments made to each club around the world, while below we take a look at the top 10, how much each current PL club was paid and what payment MLS teams received.

Top 10 club payments worldwide:
1. Manchester City, $5 million
2. Real Madrid CF, $4.8 million
3. Tottenham Hotspur, $4.4 million
4. FC Barcelona, $4.1 million
5. Paris Saint-Germain, $3.9 million
6. Chelsea, $3.8 million
7. Manchester United, $3.6 million
8. Club Atletico de Madrid, $3 million
9. Juventus FC, $3 million
10. AS Monaco, $2.9 million

Premier League club payments:

Arsenal FC $2.2 million
Brighton & Hove Albion FC $331,000
Burnley FC $628,260
Chelsea FC $3.8 million
Crystal Palace FC $618,355
Everton FC $824,945
Fulham FC $182,535
Huddersfield Town FC $611,280
Leicester City FC $2.17 million
Liverpool FC $2.58 million
Manchester City FC $5 million
Manchester United FC $3.6 million
Newcastle United FC $123,105
Southampton FC $1.11 million
Tottenham Hotspur FC $4.3 million
Watford FC $415,302
West Ham United FC $1.09 million
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC $437,942

Notable clubs paid more than $1 million:
Al Ahly (Egypt)
Al-Hilal FC (Saudi Arabia)
Al-Ahli FC (Saudi Arabia)
CF Pachuca (Mexico)
CA Boca Juniors (Argentina)
FC Copenhagen (Denmark)
Celtic FC (Scotland)
RSC Anderlecht (Belgium)
AFC Ajax (Netherlands)
Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands)

MLS payments:
Houston Dynamo $212,250
Los Angeles FC $338,892
Los Angeles Galaxy $481,100
Minnesota United FC $287,245
New York City FC $451,385
New York Red Bulls $382,050
Orlando City SC $158,480
Portland Timbers $304,225
San Jose Earthquakes $591,470
Seattle Sounders FC $530,625
Montreal Impact $115,322
Toronto FC $127,350
Vancouver Whitecaps $411,765

 

Prince-Wright’s midweek Premier League picks

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 4, 2018, 10:40 AM EST
Leave a comment

Here we go, the midweek Premier League action is almost here as we have four games on Tuesday and six on Wednesday before another packed weekend.

This is awesome.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

West Ham 3-1 Cardiff City – (Tuesday, 2:45 pm. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Watford 0-3 Man City – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Wolves 1-3 Chelsea – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Everton 2-0 Newcastle – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Man United 2-3 Arsenal – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Bournemouth 2-1 Huddersfield Town – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Brighton 2-2 Crystal Palace – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 2-1 Southampton – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

Burnley 1-1 Liverpool – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Fulham 2-2 Leicester City – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Midweek Premier League TV, streaming schedule

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 4, 2018, 9:56 AM EST
Leave a comment

The games just keep on coming! The next few days sees a full Premier League schedule take place in midweek, with four games on Tuesday and six on Wednesday.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

The full TV schedule for the games are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

Tuesday
3 p.m. ET: Watford v. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM
2:45 p.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Brighton v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Wednesday
3 p.m. ET: Manchester United v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM
2:45 p.m. ET: Burnley v. Liverpool – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
2:45 p.m. ET: Everton v. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
2:45 p.m. ET: Fulham v. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v. Chelsea – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM

VIDEO: DJ Solveig slammed for Ballon d’Or twerk question

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 4, 2018, 8:52 AM EST
Leave a comment

French DJ Martin Solveig has been slammed for asking the first-ever woman to win the Ballon d’Or, Ada Hegerberg, if she could twerk.

Solveig, who hosted the glitzy France Football event on Monday where Hegerberg won the award, has since apologized (sort of) but his actions have rightly been criticized across the globe.

This was a seminal moment for women’s soccer. For the first-time ever they had a Ballon d’Or winner and instead of treating the player with the same respect as Luka Modric, the male winner for 2018, Solveig instead revealed just how much work still needs to be done to eradicate the game of blatant sexism.

Hegerberg has since said she wasn’t offended by the comment and simply replied “non” in French when asked if she could twerk.

All of this occurred after the Norwegian star had given a wonderful acceptance speech talking about inspiring young girls around the globe to chase their dreams to become a professional player.

Below is a video of the clip of Solveig’s question, while here is his rather meek attempt at an apology.

Mourinho denies Man United need top four “miracle”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 4, 2018, 7:56 AM EST
1 Comment

Jose Mourinho has responded to claims he told Brazilian TV that it would take a “miracle” for Manchester United to finish in the top four.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

United drew 2-2 at lowly Southampton on Saturday, which followed their 0-0 draw at home against Crystal Palace and a defeat to Manchester City in the Manchester Derby.

With United dropping plenty of points before their clash with in-form Arsenal on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Mourinho brushed off talk about his side already being out of the race for UEFA Champions League qualification even though he stated many times his team would be in the top four by January.

“Nah, I don’t know if I say or if I didn’t but if I used that word it is not what I feel at all,” Mourinho said. “I think we are eight or nine points from fourth, something like that, I don’t think we need a miracle at all. I think we need a good run of results. We don’t need to waste points where we shouldn’t waste. Before Crystal Palace, I said my target would be end of December in that position [top four]. Now the target has changed, to close the distance as much as we can. Now we have to try to be very close to these positions. We need to not be so unlucky with problems that we have. We need some players to perform.”

Mourinho also failed to respond to reports he has described Paul Pogba as a “virus” in his squad, while he also said that United would finish ahead of Everton and others and at least be in the top six at the end of the season. Mourinho added that he “can accept” that being in seventh isn’t good enough for United right now.

So, from being title contenders to a top four finish to now finishing above Everton. Mourinho’s tune has changed dramatically over the course of the season so far and despite their defensive injuries, he has a squad of players who should at the very least be in the top four.

Focusing on Arsenal and their recent run of 19 games unbeaten in all competitions, United’s manager was far from enthusiastic about the job Unai Emery is doing so far ahead of their clash at Old Trafford.

“Arsenal are different. They are a very good team with a good run of results without accumulation of matches because when you play in the Europa League you can rest some players,” Mourinho said. “Many teams pay the price of that. That is not the motivation you want as a club. It is a very difficult match for us and also for them, despite our problem with choices.”

He also added that he didn’t really want to talk about Arsenal: “I have my opinion, I keep that to myself.”

Okay, Jose, let us know when you’re ready to moan talk again…