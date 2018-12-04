More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Henry’s Monaco earns second win ahead of meeting with Vieira

Associated PressDec 4, 2018, 10:37 PM EST
PARIS — Colombia striker Radamel Falcao scored two penalties in a 2-0 away win at Amiens on Tuesday to give Monaco coach Thierry Henry his second victory in 10 games since taking over at the French league club in mid-October.

The win lifted Monaco out of the relegation zone and dropped Amiens into 19th place. Both teams have 13 points but Monaco has the better goal difference.

Also Tuesday, Nice and Angers played out a 0-0 draw. The sixth successive clean sheet for coach Patrick Vieira’s Nice set a single-season record for the club in the league. But scoring is a problem: Nice was also scoreless in a 0-0 draw with Guingamp last weekend and remains in seventh place with 25 points.

Angers has 18 points, in 12th place.

Former Arsenal teammates Vieira and Henry go head-to-head for the first time as coaches in the league when Nice travels to Monaco on Friday.

In Tuesday’s late game, Lille beat Montpellier 1-0, dislodging the southern club from second spot behind runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Nicolas Pepe fired home the winner in the sixth minute, the Lille forward’s 10th league goal in 16 games this season.

Lille is now second on 30 points, with Montpellier slipping to third, still on 29.

PSG has 43 points.

So which domestic players will be in Berhalter’s first USMNT call-ups?

Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2018, 9:49 PM EST
The amount of players called up to USMNT camps has varied in the last few seasons.

Jurgen Klinsmann called up 23 in 2016 during World Cup qualifying, Bruce Arena opted for 32 in 2017 as he evaluated who could help him right the ship, and Dave Sarachan rang in 30 players last January.

It’s likely new boss Gregg Berhalter is going to look at 30-32 players for the usually domestic-based January camp which will lead up to a Jan. 27 meeting with Panama in Arizona.

That’s not to say Berhalter couldn’t ask permission for some European-based players who are B-teamers or relatively unused abroad (Keaton Parks, Aron Johannsson, Timmy Chandler, Jonathan Klinsmann), but this will be MLS heavy.

Let’s begin with the relatively obvious… and imagine the MLS names who were called up last month alongside the European stars will be a part of Berhalter’s plans.

That means Brad Guzan, Jorge Villafana, Reggie Cannon, Aaron Long, Marky Delgado, Sebastian Lletget, Wil Trapp, and Kellyn Acosta.

Zack Steffen and Walker Zimmerman are expected to seal January deals to Europe, so we’ll abstain from considering them in our 30.

Next, the top season performers in MLS. Crew forward Gyasi Zardes was the highest-scoring American player in MLS and did it under Berhalter’s tutelage, so it would say something about the player and coach if he wasn’t invited to camp.

Dom Dwyer was the second-leading American scorer in MLS — the only two Yanks in the Top 25 — while Teal Bunbury (26th), Chris Wondolowski (35th), Fafa Picault (36th), Christian Ramirez (44th) are in the Top 50.

You added correctly; Only six Americans were in the Top 50 for goal scoring in MLS.

It gets worse with assists. Cristian Roldan was the leading American playmaker with nine, good for 33rd in the league. Paul Arriola (37th), Sean Davis (40th), Miguel Ibarra (41st), Chris Mueller (48th) round out the Top 50.

There were plenty of very decent goalkeeping performances, as pretty much every top backstop this side of Andre Blake is American. Stefan Frei, Evan Bush, David Bingham, and Steffen were pretty good. Nick Rimando is a vet to the program, and Bill Hamid is sure to hear his name.

Anyone who’s read this site knows I love the advanced stats site WhoScored, and it’s MLS player rankings for Americans regurgitates plenty of the above names but tosses in some others: Graham Zusi, Ike Opara, Keegan Rosenberry, Tim Parker, Russell Canouse, Edgar Castillo, Matt Hedges, Steve Birnbaum, and Nick Lima.

Other non-traditional calendar followers include Denmark, where Jonathan Amon plies his trade, and South Korea (remember Mix Diskerud? He was often linked with the Crew, but this still seems a long shot).

Also called up in the past year from MLS and still active? Ben Sweat, Alex Bono, Justin Morrow, Matt Polster, Danilo Acosta, Justen Glad, Darlington Nagbe, Kelyn Rowe, Marlon Hairston, Ian Harkes, Brooks Lennon, Juan Agudelo.

Finally, the young bucks… Unless I’m blanking, no one above is under the age of 23 except for Cannon. Every camp has its kids, and the Yanks just had some serious and proud representation at U-20 World Cup qualification. Philadelphia’s Mark McKenzie (CB), Paxton Pomykal (CM), and Jaylin Lindsey (LB/RB) are interesting for this.

So let’s try… for 30-32. Veteran heavy.

Goalkeepers (4): Guzan, Hamid, Bono, Klinsmann

Defenders (10): Long, Parker, Rosenberry, Birnbaum, Lima, Cannon, Villafana, Glad, McKenzie, Lennon

Midfielders (11): Canouse, Trapp, Michael Bradley, Romain Gall, Davis, Roldan, Arriola, Lletget, Delgado, K. Acosta, Nagbe

Forwards (5): Jozy Altidore, Amon, Zardes, Dwyer, Mueller

Premier League Preview: Manchester United vs. Arsenal

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2018, 8:04 PM EST
  • Man Utd swept 2017-18 series
  • Arsenal last won PL match at Old Trafford in 2007
  • Man Utd leads all-time 96W-50D-81L

Arsenal’s fine form will have it believing it can claim a first Premier League win at Old Trafford in over a decade when it visits Manchester United on Wednesday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners’ unbeaten run can reach 20 with a draw or win on Wednesday, but they’ll be envisioning something special after a terrific 4-2 win over Spurs on Sunday in the North London Derby.

Meanwhile, United is eight points back of fourth place Arsenal and hanging its hats on Champions League success so far this season. That’s especially true following a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday, and Jose Mourinho needs to find a way to drive motivation into his men.

Alexis Sanchez misses out on a chance to face his old team, while Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan is likely to face his.

What they’re saying

Jose Mourinho on Man Utd’s Top Four ambitions: “Before Crystal Palace, I said my target would be end of December in that position. Now the target has changed, to close the distance as much as we can. Now we have to try to be very close to these positions. We need to not be so unlucky with problems that we have. We need some players to perform.”

Unai Emery on whether Aaron Ramsey could still stay at Arsenal: “This conversation is not for today for us or for me. It’s a situation that was closed one or two months ago. At the moment the most important thing is he’s smiling, he has the commitment, the behaviour and the performances. That’s the best for him and for us.”

Prediction

Paul Pogba has had a knack for responding after stinkers, and his Saturday against Crystal Palace was anything but good. We wager United will get a result at home, but call it 1-1 or 2-2 (There has been one 0-0 in the last 20 meetings between Arsenal and United).

WATCH: Andone’s remarkable solo goal cooks rivals Palace

By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2018, 7:19 PM EST
It wouldn’t surprise us if Florin Andone was still running around the Amex Stadium after his industrious goal in the M23 Derby.

“Andone’s third was special,” said Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton. “It showed real desire.”

[ RECAP: Brighton 3-1 Palace ]

No kidding. Brighton’s 25-year-old Romanian scored for the second-straight match, and his goal was a fantastic feat.

Having bagged a goal against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, Andone chased down a ball few men would’ve kept after on Tuesday.

Andone cooked James Tomkins for pace, then cut back to lose him before using Mamadou Sakho as a screen to shoot past Wayne Hennessey from an acute angle.

It’s exhausting just to watch.

Premier League Weds. preview: Spurs, Man Utd get off the mat

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2018, 7:03 PM EST
There are six Premier League matches on Wednesday’s docket, and they carry varying amount of intrigue.

Here are our best bets to prioritize your day of midweek soccer.

Unbeaten for so long, Chelsea is now just a point ahead of fifth place Spurs. Wolves also started well, but Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men have taken just one point from its last 18.

The Toffees were stung by a last-second loss to rivals Liverpool at Anfield, and will be counting on a rebound performance against a Newcastle team it has beaten on five-straight occasions. As if Sunderland-raised goalkeeper Jordan Pickford needs any motivation to get back up following his derby error…

Claudio Ranieri‘s last place Cottagers get a visit from the team he led to a miraculous Premier League title in what will be an extremely emotional encounter.

The Clarets have earned a result against the Reds in consecutive seasons, but are not having a good season thus far. Turf Moor will be bustling. Will Burnley give it life?

How will Spurs respond to their miserable second half North London Derby loss? And how will Saints react to the firing of Mark Hughes? Anything’s possible at Wembley Stadium.

No explanation needed here; Old Trafford has been a tough venue for Arsenal, but the Gunners’ form is remarkably stronger than their hosts. Arsenal won an FA Cup match at United three and a half years ago, but last won a league encounter at OT in 2006. And there was that 8-2…