Man City deals with tight finish: ‘They pushed but we handled it very well’

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster kept Manchester City at bay long enough for Watford to give the Premier League leaders a late scare at Vicarage Road.

Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez gave City a 2-0 lead despite a series of blockbuster saves from Foster, and Abdoulaye Doucoure bundled a late chance over the line.

[ RECAP: Watford 1-2 Man City ]

That triggered a late Watford flurry in the 2-1 win, but City again proved it has the calm to close out a game when its unable to finish its chances.

“It’s a good old Premier League match,” said Vincent Kompany on NBCSN. “We knew that as soon as we scored, the long balls were going to start coming. Credit to us for staying strong and winning some challenges at the end. … We had a few 1v1 chances and when it doesn’t become 3- or 4-nil anything can happen. The last 10 minutes were a battle but you can’t win every game with fiery football.”

Mahrez, who also assisted Sane’s goal, agreed.

“They pushed but I think we handled the situation very well, to go back with the three points,” Mahrez said. “We knew when we scored the first goal, it opened space. We had a few chances to kill the game but didn’t. So when they scored the goal with the fans and everything, it got a little bit difficult.”

Guardiola had fine words for the opposing goalie and his dynamite left winger.

“Leroy Sane is scoring goals, he is back,” Guardiola said. “It is always difficult at Stamford Bridge, we must recover our legs and our mind. … We had a good performance, we were aggressive and regained the balls. Ben Foster made some incredible saves.”

Watford manager Javi Gracia‘s comments confirm that the managers are in agreement on the matter.

“Ben Foster was great, it is no surprise to me. When I came to London I thought Big Ben was in the city but no, he is in Watford for us.”

