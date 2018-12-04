Man City survive late scare at Watford

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

City now 13W-2D on season

Sane, Mahrez score

Doucoure answers late

It was mostly business as usual for Manchester City until a late Watford rally put a scare into the leaders en route to a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

Riyad Mahrez scored after setting Leroy Sane up for the opener, as City moved to 41 points on the young season.

Watford scored late through Abdoulaye Doucoure. The Hornets have one point from its last five matches, and sits 11th with 20 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Man City was very much in control from the opening kick, but Watford and keeper Ben Foster up to the challenge with big saves on Leroy Sane and David Silva amongst others.

It would be Sane who solved Foster after City knocked on the door continuously into the 41st minute, chesting a Riyad Mahrez cross into the goal.

Mahrez got a deserved goal early in the second half to make it all feel academic given City’s dominance and control of the ball.

Gerard Deulofeu picked Fabian Delph‘s pocket to start Watford’s 85th minute goal, Doucoure poking over the line after a scrum.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

18 – Man City have won all 18 of their games in all competitions this season in which they've scored in the first half. Unscalable. #WATMCI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 4, 2018

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Follow @NicholasMendola