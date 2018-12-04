Midweek Premier League TV, streaming schedule

The games just keep on coming! The next few days sees a full Premier League schedule take place in midweek, with four games on Tuesday and six on Wednesday.
The full TV schedule for the games are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.
You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" for all the goals as they go in around the grounds.
If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.
Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.
Tuesday
3 p.m. ET: Watford v. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Brighton v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
Wednesday
3 p.m. ET: Manchester United v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Burnley v. Liverpool – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Everton v. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Fulham v. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v. Chelsea – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]