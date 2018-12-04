More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Mourinho denies Man United need top four “miracle”

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 4, 2018, 7:56 AM EST
Jose Mourinho has responded to claims he told Brazilian TV that it would take a “miracle” for Manchester United to finish in the top four.

United drew 2-2 at lowly Southampton on Saturday, which followed their 0-0 draw at home against Crystal Palace and a defeat to Manchester City in the Manchester Derby.

With United dropping plenty of points before their clash with in-form Arsenal on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Mourinho brushed off talk about his side already being out of the race for UEFA Champions League qualification even though he stated many times his team would be in the top four by January.

“Nah, I don’t know if I say or if I didn’t but if I used that word it is not what I feel at all,” Mourinho said. “I think we are eight or nine points from fourth, something like that, I don’t think we need a miracle at all. I think we need a good run of results. We don’t need to waste points where we shouldn’t waste. Before Crystal Palace, I said my target would be end of December in that position [top four]. Now the target has changed, to close the distance as much as we can. Now we have to try to be very close to these positions. We need to not be so unlucky with problems that we have. We need some players to perform.”

Mourinho also failed to respond to reports he has described Paul Pogba as a “virus” in his squad, while he also said that United would finish ahead of Everton and others and at least be in the top six at the end of the season. Mourinho added that he “can accept” that being in seventh isn’t good enough for United right now.

So, from being title contenders to a top four finish to now finishing above Everton. Mourinho’s tune has changed dramatically over the course of the season so far and despite their defensive injuries, he has a squad of players who should at the very least be in the top four.

Focusing on Arsenal and their recent run of 19 games unbeaten in all competitions, United’s manager was far from enthusiastic about the job Unai Emery is doing so far ahead of their clash at Old Trafford.

“Arsenal are different. They are a very good team with a good run of results without accumulation of matches because when you play in the Europa League you can rest some players,” Mourinho said. “Many teams pay the price of that. That is not the motivation you want as a club. It is a very difficult match for us and also for them, despite our problem with choices.”

He also added that he didn’t really want to talk about Arsenal: “I have my opinion, I keep that to myself.”

Okay, Jose, let us know when you’re ready to moan talk again…

Atleti lose Diego Costa to foot surgery amid title chase

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 3, 2018, 10:05 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Striker Diego Costa will undergo foot surgery and is expected to be sidelined for several weeks.

Atletico Madrid says Costa will be operated on his left foot this week in Brazil with the supervision of Atletico doctors.

The Brazil-born player had been bothered by the foot injury for a few weeks. He said he wasn’t being able to play at full strength because of the injury.

Costa needed similar surgery on the same foot 12 years ago.

Atletico is third in the Spanish league, three points behind leader Barcelona after 14 matches.

Top Premier League storylines for Week 15

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 3, 2018, 8:53 PM EST
It’s a quick turnaround from the weekend as the Premier League launches into a round of midweek fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday — round 15 of the 2018-19 season.

Here are the five storylines we’ll be watching most closely over the next 48 hours…

Struggling Man United host surging Arsenal
While Arsenal spent the latter days of Arsene Wenger‘s reign scraping and clawing their way to fourth-place finishes, Manchester United were still living the glory days of competing for, and winning, titles. Now, fast-forward a few years since Sir Alex Ferguson‘s retirement, and the Red Devils would bite your hand off if you offered them so much as a chance at finishing fourth come May. Following the club’s worst start in the PL era, fortunes haven’t improved all that much for Jose Mourinho’s side: just two points to show for their last three PL outings, while Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 12 and enter Wednesday’s trip to Old Trafford on the back of a 4-2 thrashing of Tottenham on Sunday.

Man City, Liverpool continue title race marathon
Manchester City and Liverpool have combined to drop just two points between them over the last six rounds of fixtures. Those two points, dropped by Liverpool away to Arsenal, are the difference between first and second heading into this midweek round of games. Both will be away from home against eminently beatable opposition, as City visit 10th-place Watford (winless in four games, including three losses) while Liverpool will take on 19th-place Burnley (winless in their last seven games, including five losses).

Post-Hughes era begins at Southampton
Mark Hughes became the second PL manager to be fired this season when Southampton sent the former Blackburn, Man City, Fulham, QPR and Stoke boss packing. Saints sit 18th in the table with just nine points after 14 games, and have grown more and more desperate for a turn of luck with each passing week. Saturday’s draw with Manchester United might prove a decent place to begin, but it clearly wasn’t enough to save Hughes’ job. On the other side, Spurs will be just as desperate to bounce back from their north London derby defeat to Arsenal and move back into the top-four.

Harsh reality check for Wolves
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ return to the PL went just swimmingly for the first two months, at which point Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side sat seventh in the table. Since then, the harsh reality of competing in arguably the world’s most competitive league has set in with five defeats during their ongoing six-game winless skid. Heading into Wednesday’s visit from third-place Chelsea, Wolves sit a modest 12th place in the table, but their points total now closer to 16th place than they are to seventh.

Ashley says Newcastle could be sold before January window

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 3, 2018, 7:46 PM EST
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley says talks about selling the Premier League club “are at a more progressed stage than they have ever been.”

Ashley, who bought Newcastle in 2007, has officially been looking to sell the club since October 2017.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday, Ashley said it was “possible” a sale could be completed “before the January transfer window,” although he wasn’t in exclusive negotiations with an interested party.

Ashley said “I am hopeful for the Newcastle fans, for the club, for everyone, so I will be able to step aside and we can get an owner in that will please everybody.”

Newcastle fans have been protesting about Ashley’s ownership in recent months.

Maradona confronts, hurls expletives at fans after losing final

Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 3, 2018, 6:05 PM EST
1 Comment

MEXICO CITY (AP) Diego Armando Maradona’s Dorados team has lost a 4-2 match to Atletico San Luis, quashing the Argentine legend’s hopes of a championship in Mexico’s second division and prompting a confrontation with fans of the victorious team

The Dorados of Sinaloa had won the first leg of the second-division final series 1-0, but saw an initial 2-0 lead slip away on an own-goal by Diego Barbosa on Sunday.

Maradona watched the game from the stands because he’d been expelled from the first-leg game for arguing. Local news media on Monday published videos of an infuriated Maradona hurling unprintable Mexican and Argentine insults and at one point trying to punch someone, apparently while leaving the stadium in the north-central city of San Luis Potosi.

Photographs show him speaking into a walkie-talkie radio while watching the game.

The former Argentine star took over as coach in September, when the Culiacan-based team was struggling with just three points after six rounds and at the bottom of the standings.