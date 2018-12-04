Perez powers Irons past Cardiff City

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham wins 2nd in four days

Two for super sub Perez

Antonio also scores

Lucas Perez scored two goals in five minutes to lead West Ham United to a 3-1 win over Cardiff City at the London Stadium on Tuesday.

Robert Snodgrass had two assists, and Michail Antonio also scored for the Irons. Josh Murphy scored in stoppage time for Neil Warnock‘s Bluebirds.

West Ham is now 12th with 18 points, while Cardiff is 16th with 11.

Felipe Anderson set Marko Arnautovic up for a dangerous early chance, but the Austrian couldn’t find the frame with his effort.

It was an eventful half for Arnautovic who conceded a penalty before leaving the match with an injury.

Arnautovic shoved Junior Hoilett over, but Lukasz Fabianski saved Joe Ralls‘ penalty and it stayed scoreless into the break.

Perez put the Hammers ahead just after halftime with a strong finish, giving Robert Snodgrass a second assist in as many starts.

He’d score his second within minutes, and Snodgrass later garnered a second assist when Antonio headed his corner kick home to make it 3-0.

2 – Lucas Perez is the first West Ham player to score twice from the bench in a Premier League game since Paulo Wanchope vs Newcastle in April 2000. Memories. #WHUCAR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 4, 2018

