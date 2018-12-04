Premier League Preview: Manchester United vs. Arsenal

Man Utd swept 2017-18 series

Arsenal last won PL match at Old Trafford in 2007

Man Utd leads all-time 96W-50D-81L

Arsenal’s fine form will have it believing it can claim a first Premier League win at Old Trafford in over a decade when it visits Manchester United on Wednesday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners’ unbeaten run can reach 20 with a draw or win on Wednesday, but they’ll be envisioning something special after a terrific 4-2 win over Spurs on Sunday in the North London Derby.

Meanwhile, United is eight points back of fourth place Arsenal and hanging its hats on Champions League success so far this season. That’s especially true following a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday, and Jose Mourinho needs to find a way to drive motivation into his men.

Alexis Sanchez misses out on a chance to face his old team, while Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan is likely to face his.

What they’re saying

Jose Mourinho on Man Utd’s Top Four ambitions: “Before Crystal Palace, I said my target would be end of December in that position. Now the target has changed, to close the distance as much as we can. Now we have to try to be very close to these positions. We need to not be so unlucky with problems that we have. We need some players to perform.”

Unai Emery on whether Aaron Ramsey could still stay at Arsenal: “This conversation is not for today for us or for me. It’s a situation that was closed one or two months ago. At the moment the most important thing is he’s smiling, he has the commitment, the behaviour and the performances. That’s the best for him and for us.”

Prediction

Paul Pogba has had a knack for responding after stinkers, and his Saturday against Crystal Palace was anything but good. We wager United will get a result at home, but call it 1-1 or 2-2 (There has been one 0-0 in the last 20 meetings between Arsenal and United).

