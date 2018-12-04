Premier League Weds. preview: Spurs, Man Utd get off the mat

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are six Premier League matches on Wednesday’s docket, and they carry varying amount of intrigue.

Here are our best bets to prioritize your day of midweek soccer.

Wolves vs. Chelsea — [ STREAM ]

Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Unbeaten for so long, Chelsea is now just a point ahead of fifth place Spurs. Wolves also started well, but Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men have taken just one point from its last 18.

Everton vs. Newcastle — [ STREAM ]

Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

The Toffees were stung by a last-second loss to rivals Liverpool at Anfield, and will be counting on a rebound performance against a Newcastle team it has beaten on five-straight occasions. As if Sunderland-raised goalkeeper Jordan Pickford needs any motivation to get back up following his derby error…

Fulham vs. Leicester City — [ STREAM ]

Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Claudio Ranieri‘s last place Cottagers get a visit from the team he led to a miraculous Premier League title in what will be an extremely emotional encounter.

Burnley vs. Liverpool — [ STREAM ]

Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

The Clarets have earned a result against the Reds in consecutive seasons, but are not having a good season thus far. Turf Moor will be bustling. Will Burnley give it life?

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton — [ STREAM ]

Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

How will Spurs respond to their miserable second half North London Derby loss? And how will Saints react to the firing of Mark Hughes? Anything’s possible at Wembley Stadium.

Manchester United vs. Arsenal — [ STREAM ]

Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN

No explanation needed here; Old Trafford has been a tough venue for Arsenal, but the Gunners’ form is remarkably stronger than their hosts. Arsenal won an FA Cup match at United three and a half years ago, but last won a league encounter at OT in 2006. And there was that 8-2…

