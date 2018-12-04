Prince-Wright’s midweek Premier League picks

Here we go, the midweek Premier League action is almost here as we have four games on Tuesday and six on Wednesday before another packed weekend.
This is awesome.
[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.
[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
West Ham 3-1 Cardiff City – (Tuesday, 2:45 pm. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
Watford 0-3 Man City – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Wolves 1-3 Chelsea – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
Everton 2-0 Newcastle – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Man United 2-3 Arsenal – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Bournemouth 2-1 Huddersfield Town – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
Brighton 2-2 Crystal Palace – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
Tottenham 2-1 Southampton – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Burnley 1-1 Liverpool – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
Fulham 2-2 Leicester City – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]