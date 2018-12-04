More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

WATCH: Andone’s remarkable solo goal cooks rivals Palace

By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2018, 7:19 PM EST
It wouldn’t surprise us if Florin Andone was still running around the Amex Stadium after his industrious goal in the M23 Derby.

“Andone’s third was special,” said Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton. “It showed real desire.”

No kidding. Brighton’s 25-year-old Romanian scored for the second-straight match, and his goal was a fantastic feat.

Having bagged a goal against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, Andone chased down a ball few men would’ve kept after on Tuesday.

Andone cooked James Tomkins for pace, then cut back to lose him before using Mamadou Sakho as a screen to shoot past Wayne Hennessey from an acute angle.

It’s exhausting just to watch.

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2018, 7:03 PM EST
There are six Premier League matches on Wednesday’s docket, and they carry varying amount of intrigue.

Here are our best bets to prioritize your day of midweek soccer.

Wolves vs. Chelsea


Unbeaten for so long, Chelsea is now just a point ahead of fifth place Spurs. Wolves also started well, but Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men have taken just one point from its last 18.

Everton vs. Newcastle


The Toffees were stung by a last-second loss to rivals Liverpool at Anfield, and will be counting on a rebound performance against a Newcastle team it has beaten on five-straight occasions. As if Sunderland-raised goalkeeper Jordan Pickford needs any motivation to get back up following his derby error…

Fulham vs. Leicester City


Claudio Ranieri‘s last place Cottagers get a visit from the team he led to a miraculous Premier League title in what will be an extremely emotional encounter.

Burnley vs. Liverpool


The Clarets have earned a result against the Reds in consecutive seasons, but are not having a good season thus far. Turf Moor will be bustling. Will Burnley give it life?

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton


How will Spurs respond to their miserable second half North London Derby loss? And how will Saints react to the firing of Mark Hughes? Anything’s possible at Wembley Stadium.

Manchester United vs. Arsenal


No explanation needed here; Old Trafford has been a tough venue for Arsenal, but the Gunners’ form is remarkably stronger than their hosts. Arsenal won an FA Cup match at United three and a half years ago, but last won a league encounter at OT in 2006. And there was that 8-2…

Man City deals with tight finish: ‘They pushed but we handled it very well’

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2018, 5:40 PM EST
Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster kept Manchester City at bay long enough for Watford to give the Premier League leaders a late scare at Vicarage Road.

Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez gave City a 2-0 lead despite a series of blockbuster saves from Foster, and Abdoulaye Doucoure bundled a late chance over the line.

That triggered a late Watford flurry in the 2-1 win, but City again proved it has the calm to close out a game when its unable to finish its chances.

“It’s a good old Premier League match,” said Vincent Kompany on NBCSN. “We knew that as soon as we scored, the long balls were going to start coming. Credit to us for staying strong and winning some challenges at the end. … We had a few 1v1 chances and when it doesn’t become 3- or 4-nil anything can happen. The last 10 minutes were a battle but you can’t win every game with fiery football.”

Mahrez, who also assisted Sane’s goal, agreed.

“They pushed but I think we handled the situation very well, to go back with the three points,” Mahrez said. “We knew when we scored the first goal, it opened space. We had a few chances to kill the game but didn’t. So when they scored the goal with the fans and everything, it got a little bit difficult.”

Guardiola had fine words for the opposing goalie and his dynamite left winger.

“Leroy Sane is scoring goals, he is back,” Guardiola said. “It is always difficult at Stamford Bridge, we must recover our legs and our mind. … We had a good performance, we were aggressive and regained the balls. Ben Foster made some incredible saves.”

Watford manager Javi Gracia‘s comments confirm that the managers are in agreement on the matter.

“Ben Foster was great, it is no surprise to me. When I came to London I thought Big Ben was in the city but no, he is in Watford for us.”

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2018, 4:52 PM EST
  • City now 13W-2D on season
  • Sane, Mahrez score
  • Doucoure answers late

It was mostly business as usual for Manchester City until a late Watford rally put a scare into the leaders en route to a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

Riyad Mahrez scored after setting Leroy Sane up for the opener, as City moved to 41 points on the young season.

Watford scored late through Abdoulaye Doucoure. The Hornets have one point from its last five matches, and sits 11th with 20 points.

Man City was very much in control from the opening kick, but Watford and keeper Ben Foster up to the challenge with big saves on Leroy Sane and David Silva amongst others.

It would be Sane who solved Foster after City knocked on the door continuously into the 41st minute, chesting a Riyad Mahrez cross into the goal.

Mahrez got a deserved goal early in the second half to make it all feel academic given City’s dominance and control of the ball.

Gerard Deulofeu picked Fabian Delph‘s pocket to start Watford’s 85th minute goal, Doucoure poking over the line after a scrum.

By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2018, 4:50 PM EST
  • Murray scores from spot
  • Duffy sent off for head butt
  • Brighton scores twice more after red card
  • Milivojevic scores Palace PK

Brighton and Hove Albion went down a man, and then increased their lead by two in an eventual 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in an M23 Derby at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.

Brighton moves into 10th with the win, behind Leicester City on goal differential. Glenn Murray, Leon Balogun, and Florin Andone scored for the Seagulls.

Luka Milivojevic scored Palace’s goal, as the Eagles sink below idle Newcastle United, with 12 points.

Patrick Van Aanholt cut a cross back toward Andros Townsend in the 16th minute, but the Englishman’s headed effort zipped wide of the near post.

James McArthur conceded a penalty to the hosts, and Murray banged home his effort in the 24th minute.

Brighton wanted another penalty, but ended up down a man as it awaited a corner kick when Shane Duffy head-butted Van Aanholt. Kevin Friend spotted it, and sent Duffy off the pitch.

The Seagulls’ 29th minute lead would require quite a bit of work, but first it got a boost. Substitute Balogun, only on in the wake of the red card, lashed side volley home from the partially cleared corner kick.

And if you’ll believe it, the 10-men Gulls took a 3-0 lead when Andone chased down a loose ball and worked James Tomkins before finishing with his left peg. He might still be running.

Balogun gave a goal back in the second half with a takedown of Wilfried Zaha in the box. Milivojevic converted the penalty.

