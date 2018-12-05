More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Arsenal unbeaten in 20 after Man Utd draw

By Nicholas MendolaDec 5, 2018, 4:56 PM EST
  • De Gea error gifts opener
  • Martial, Lingard score
  • Rojo giveaway previews own goal

Jesse Lingard scored a minute after Marcos Rojo conceded an own goal as Manchester United twice equalized in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

Arsenal has not won a Premier League match at United since 2007, and drops fifth with 31 points. United stays eighth, tied with two teams on 23 points.

Shkrodan Mustafi gave Arsenal a lead, helped by a rare David De Gea error, but Anthony Martial had it 2-1 at the brek.

The Goal Decision System helped Arsenal ahead in the 26th mintue when David De Gea couldn’t handle an up-bounding Mustafi header and Ander Herrera‘s clearance was just past the goal line.

United had an answer in the 31st as Leno palmed a Marcos Rojo free kick toward the end line but Herrera kept it in bounds with an industrious effort that went right to Martial.

Rob Holding was stretchered off the field soon after, forcing Stephane Lichsteiner to take his place.

Things took a scrappy turn with five yellow cards, three to United. Nemanja Matic joined Rojo, Jesse Lingard, Mustafi, and Hector Bellerin in the book.

Arsenal found the goal next through a double Rojo error. The Argentine gave the ball away, then charged down Alexandre Lacazette and pushed the ball into his own goal. 2-1, 69′

But Lingard scored in less than a minute! Sead Kolasinac‘s sloppy touch of a loose ball allowed Lingard to poke an equalizer through Leno’s legs.

Goal scorer Mustafi laments Arsenal lapses in 2-2 draw

By Nicholas MendolaDec 5, 2018, 6:03 PM EST
Shkrodan Mustafi had a front row seat for a pair of terrible errors on Wednesday, one that benefited his Arsenal and the other that allowed Manchester United to take a point away from the 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Arsenal led 1-0 when Mustafi’s bounding header was coughed up into the goal by United backstop David De Gea.

The Gunners led again, 2-1, but that only lasted for about 70 seconds as Sead Kolasinac‘s giveaway allowed Lingard to zip past an unsuspecting Mustafi to make it 2-2.

“We tried everything to take the three points home, but we have to be a little more clever and sensitive to danger to avoid the second one,” Mustafi said. “But we have taken four points from two difficult games after Tottenham at the weekend. We gave 120 percent in the derby, but we are not here to give excuses. With a bit of luck we could take three points, but it is always important not to lose.”

Arsenal manager Unai Emery thought his men blew a good chance to win its first league match at Old Trafford since 2007.

“I think we controlled the game, the second half better than the first. We could have won this match in certain moments, but they equalized very quickly after both our goals,” he said. “We need to improve defensively, but we need to have balance and not lose our attacking chances.”

Mourinho: Manchester United ‘scored four goals, drew 2-2’

By Nicholas MendolaDec 5, 2018, 5:18 PM EST
Jose Mourinho had the one-liner after Manchester United gifted a pair of goals to Arsenal, twice battling back to level the score in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

“We scored four goals, and we drew 2-2,” he said.

David De Gea mishandled a bouncing shot for Arsenal’s first goal and Marcos Rojo gave the ball away before conceding an own goal with a last ditch effort, but Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard scored equalizers for Mourinho’s men.

“As always we made mistakes, and we paid for those mistakes,” Mourinho said. “Many many times we make mistakes behind and we pay for that. Today was more of the same but we had great spirit. We were a team with people really ready to have a go and fight hard.”

Mourinho left Paul Pogba on the bench to start the game, and handed starts to several unusual players including Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly, and Rojo.

He praised their efforts, in what may’ve been a small dig at Pogba (but perhaps we’re reading a bit into it).

“The feeling of our players going to the limit, being really tired, people that didn’t play all season some of them. Diogo it’s the first start, Rojo the first minute, Bailly after so, so long, Chris Smalling playing in conditions only he, myself, and the medical department know. Everybody giving everything. They were dangerous only when we lost the ball, and we lost the ball badly in dangerous areas.”

United is eight points back of the Top Four, and hosts Fulham on Saturday.

Kane stars as Spurs outclass Saints

By Nicholas MendolaDec 5, 2018, 4:50 PM EST
  • Goal, assist for Kane
  • Son, Lucas score
  • Saints’ Hasenhuttl watches from stands

Harry Kane led Tottenham Hotspur’s rebound from derby disappointment, and new Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl got a close-up view at the project in front of him as Spurs battered Saints 3-1 at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Charlie Austin scored in stoppage time for Saints, who hit the woodwork thrice in the match.

Tottenham rises third with 33 points, while Saints are 18th with nine.

Spurs came out of the gates with a vengeance, and Kane had the Londoners ahead in the ninth minute when he converted a Christian Eriksen cross off a corner.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hit the post for Saints, and Alex McCarthy tipped a Heung-Min Son shot over the bar as both teams could’ve added to the score board.

Spurs got their second goal when Lucas was in the right place to lash his rebound home, and Son made it 3-0 off a Kane cross with more than a half-hour to play.

Oliver Skipp, 18, made his Premier League debut for Spurs in the final minutes of the match.

Mohamed Elyounoussi hit the post in stoppage time moments before Austin scored to get a deserved goal in front of their new boss.

Liverpool launch comeback to beat Burnley

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 5, 2018, 4:47 PM EST
  • Mane, Salah, Firmino left out of team
  • Gomez injured in first half 
  • Cork gave Burnley lead, Milner equalized
  • Firmino, Shaqiri score go-ahead goals 
  • Liverpool remain unbeaten

Liverpool beat Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor on Wednesday, as the Reds remain unbeaten in the Premier League through 15 games and showed incredible spirit to battle back from falling behind in the second half.

Jack Cork gave Burnley the lead via a scrappy lead, but James Milner equalized, Roberto Firmino jumped off the bench to put them ahead and Xherdan Shaqiri wrapped up a far from straightforward win late on.

Liverpool remain in second place with the win and cut Manchester City’s lead at the top to two points, while Burnley are now winless in eight and remain in the bottom three.

The home side started on the front foot and launched plenty of high balls into the box which tested Liverpool’s defense.

A real moment of concern arrived for the Reds in the first half.

Joe Gomez stayed down after a sliding challenge with Ben Mee on the touchline and the England star, who was playing at right back, was stretchered off the pitch and replaced with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Virgil Van Dijk had a header easily saved by Joe Hart before the break as neither side got going in attack in the first half.

Chris Wood‘s shot from distance which deflected and looped just wide, Phil Bardsley‘s rasping effort from distance whistled wide and Ashley Barnes‘ volley was correctly ruled out for being offside as Burnley rallied before the break.

Daniel Sturridge forced Hart into a fine save to his right in the second half. The English forward wriggled free and got his shot off, but Hart tipped his effort wide. Hart then made an even better save soon after, as he tipped Naby Keita‘s rising shot onto the post.

Burnley then took the lead against the run of play. Alisson couldn’t get hold of the ball after a knock down in the box, and Cork reacted first to the loose ball to tap home and send the home fans wild.

But Liverpool fought back valiantly as Milner made it 1-1 with a low shot from the edge of the box. Then Firmino was the hero as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ball from a short free kick found Virgil van Dijk who crossed for the Brazilian to tap home to seal the win.

Late on Mohamed Salah and others tried to put the game to bed but Burnley’s defense threw themselves in the way time and time again. At the other end Alisson saved a header from a corner and Salah then broke before playing in Shaqiri who made it 3-1 to wrap up the win.