Compact Newcastle scraps point at Everton

Everton has near 4/5 possession

Rondon puts Newcastle ahead

Richarlison equalizes in tight

Salomon Rondon and Richarlison traded first half goals, and Newcastle United parked the bus to collect a point in a 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

The points gives Newcastle 13 on the season, and the Magpies will remain 14th. Everton goes to 23 points, eight points off the Top Four.

Everton was all over the ball in the first 15 minutes, but Newcastle scored on the counter in the 19th.

Jacob Murphy zipped down the left side of the field and aimed for the far post, where Rondon took advantage of Yerry Mina‘s inability to get a foot on the clearance.

Gylfi Sigurdsson looked to have an answer from point blank range in the 36th minute but saw his effort blocked out for a corner.

The Magpies were playing with fire, and Richarlison had the Toffees answer two minutes later when he cleaned up a back post mess following a corner kick.

Everton dominated possession for most of the second half, but Jordan Pickford had to make an outstanding save on Christian Atsu in the 87th minute to keep it level. The same keeper stopped the same shooter moments later.

3 – Salomón Rondón has scored three goals in his last four Premier League appearances; the same tally of goals as in his previous 18 games in the competition. Magpie. pic.twitter.com/9DRe3gs4h5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2018

