Kane stars as Spurs outclass Saints

Harry Kane led Tottenham Hotspur’s rebound from derby disappointment, and new Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl got a close-up view at the project in front of him as Spurs battered Saints 3-1 at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.
Charlie Austin scored in stoppage time for Saints, who hit the woodwork thrice in the match.
Tottenham rises third with 33 points, while Saints are 18th with nine.
Spurs came out of the gates with a vengeance, and Kane had the Londoners ahead in the ninth minute when he converted a Christian Eriksen cross off a corner.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hit the post for Saints, and Alex McCarthy tipped a Heung-Min Son shot over the bar as both teams could’ve added to the score board.
Spurs got their second goal when Lucas was in the right place to lash his rebound home, and Son made it 3-0 off a Kane cross with more than a half-hour to play.
Oliver Skipp, 18, made his Premier League debut for Spurs in the final minutes of the match.
Mohamed Elyounoussi hit the post in stoppage time moments before Austin scored to get a deserved goal in front of their new boss.
5 – Harry Kane has now scored five of Tottenham’s last seven Premier League goals against Southampton, including each of the last three. Thorn.
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2018
