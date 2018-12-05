More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Klopp hails Liverpool’s ‘special’ comeback at Burnley

By Nicholas MendolaDec 5, 2018, 6:51 PM EST
Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool didn’t leave it late this time, but still overcame a scare in a match they were expected to win on Wednesday at Turf Moor.

The  Reds attack came back from a 1-0 deficit to top Burnley 3-1 and stay within two points of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

“Reacting like we reacted at a tough place like Turf Moor and Burnley, that’s special,” Klopp said. “It’s really good.”

Klopp kept Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah on the bench to start the game, but called upon the Brazilian and the Egyptian 11 minutes after Jack Cork opened the scoring.

Firmino scored on his first touch, and James Milner joined Xherdan Shaqiri in locking up the three points.

“Burnley had a specific plan, to be really aggressive in their challenges and stuff like that, so each ball they won, even if it was a throw-in for us, helped them and obviously didn’t help us mood-wise,” Klopp said. “So I was really happy we could just adjust a few tactical things [at half-time], but I told the players I shouted a lot in the first half but I wasn’t angry.”

The Reds head to Bournemouth on Saturday before a monumental visit from Napoli on Tuesday which will decide their UEFA Champions League knockout round fate.

Atlanta’s Martinez wins MVP award in Major League Soccer

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
Associated PressDec 5, 2018, 7:34 PM EST
ATLANTA (AP) Josef Martinez claimed the MVP award from Major League Soccer on Wednesday after shattering the record for goals in a season and leading Atlanta United to the championship game.

The 25-year-old Venezuelan striker received his Landon Donovan Trophy during a ceremony at the headquarters of United owner Arthur Blank.

Martinez already earned the Golden Boot for scoring 31 goals in 34 games this season, breaking the mark of 27 shared by Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips.

“I’m very happy because this is an award we all wanted,” Martinez said through a translator. “It is due to a lot of work by myself, my teammates, my coaching staff and my family. I just want to thank all those people.”

He credits his teammates for giving him plenty of scoring chances, including fellow MVP finalist Miguel Almiron. The other finalists were Zlatan Ibrahimovic of the Los Angeles Galaxy, Wayne Rooney of D.C. United and Carlos Vela of Los Angeles FC.

“If it wasn’t for all those guys, all the passes they assisted me on this season, the spectacular year that all of them had, we wouldn’t be talking about this award or talking about Atlanta United playing in the final,” Martinez said.

He has added three goals in the playoffs. Atlanta won the Eastern Conference title and will host the MLS Cup final on Saturday night against the Portland Timbers.

The MVP is eager to add one more trophy to his collection.

“We want to be champions,” Martinez said. “We’ve been working two seasons for this opportunity. We don’t want to let it slip away.”

After coming to Atlanta United from Torino in Italy’s Serie A, Martinez made an immediate impact with the MLS expansion team in 2017. He scored 19 goals in 20 league games and might’ve broken the scoring record if not for a quadriceps injury that kept him out for two months. He was hurt while playing for the Venezuelan national team.

Atlanta coach Tata Martino came into this season with high expectations for the diminutive striker.

“When I rejoined the team in February, there was a meeting between myself and Tata,” Martinez recalled. “Tata told me all I have to do is find space and I could score 30 goals in a season. At the time, I didn’t believe him. Sometimes people say things, but you don’t expect it to come true. Thanks to everyone, I was able to do it.”

Martino will be coaching his final game with Atlanta in the MLS Cup. He is expected to take over as Mexico’s national coach.

“I just wish him the best wherever he goes,” Martinez said. “Maybe we’ll reconnect in the future.”

Martinez said he keeps his Golden Boot trophy on a table at his home, surrounded by game balls.

When asked what he plans to do with the MVP award, he couldn’t resist having some fun.

“I’m going to put it on top of my car,” he joked, “so when I leave my house, everybody can see it every day.”

Goal scorer Mustafi laments Arsenal lapses in 2-2 draw

By Nicholas MendolaDec 5, 2018, 6:03 PM EST
Shkrodan Mustafi had a front row seat for a pair of terrible errors on Wednesday, one that benefited his Arsenal and the other that allowed Manchester United to take a point away from the 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Arsenal led 1-0 when Mustafi’s bounding header was coughed up into the goal by United backstop David De Gea.

The Gunners led again, 2-1, but that only lasted for about 70 seconds as Sead Kolasinac‘s giveaway allowed Lingard to zip past an unsuspecting Mustafi to make it 2-2.

“We tried everything to take the three points home, but we have to be a little more clever and sensitive to danger to avoid the second one,” Mustafi said. “But we have taken four points from two difficult games after Tottenham at the weekend. We gave 120 percent in the derby, but we are not here to give excuses. With a bit of luck we could take three points, but it is always important not to lose.”

Arsenal manager Unai Emery thought his men blew a good chance to win its first league match at Old Trafford since 2007.

“I think we controlled the game, the second half better than the first. We could have won this match in certain moments, but they equalized very quickly after both our goals,” he said. “We need to improve defensively, but we need to have balance and not lose our attacking chances.”

Mourinho: Manchester United ‘scored four goals, drew 2-2’

By Nicholas MendolaDec 5, 2018, 5:18 PM EST
Jose Mourinho had the one-liner after Manchester United gifted a pair of goals to Arsenal, twice battling back to level the score in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

“We scored four goals, and we drew 2-2,” he said.

David De Gea mishandled a bouncing shot for Arsenal’s first goal and Marcos Rojo gave the ball away before conceding an own goal with a last ditch effort, but Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard scored equalizers for Mourinho’s men.

“As always we made mistakes, and we paid for those mistakes,” Mourinho said. “Many many times we make mistakes behind and we pay for that. Today was more of the same but we had great spirit. We were a team with people really ready to have a go and fight hard.”

Mourinho left Paul Pogba on the bench to start the game, and handed starts to several unusual players including Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly, and Rojo.

He praised their efforts, in what may’ve been a small dig at Pogba (but perhaps we’re reading a bit into it).

“The feeling of our players going to the limit, being really tired, people that didn’t play all season some of them. Diogo it’s the first start, Rojo the first minute, Bailly after so, so long, Chris Smalling playing in conditions only he, myself, and the medical department know. Everybody giving everything. They were dangerous only when we lost the ball, and we lost the ball badly in dangerous areas.”

United is eight points back of the Top Four, and hosts Fulham on Saturday.

Arsenal unbeaten in 20 after Man Utd draw

By Nicholas MendolaDec 5, 2018, 4:56 PM EST
  • De Gea error gifts opener
  • Martial, Lingard score
  • Rojo giveaway previews own goal

Jesse Lingard scored a minute after Marcos Rojo conceded an own goal as Manchester United twice equalized in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

Arsenal has not won a Premier League match at United since 2007, and drops fifth with 31 points. United stays eighth, tied with two teams on 23 points.

Shkrodan Mustafi gave Arsenal a lead, helped by a rare David De Gea error, but Anthony Martial had it 2-1 at the brek.

The Goal Decision System helped Arsenal ahead in the 26th mintue when David De Gea couldn’t handle an up-bounding Mustafi header and Ander Herrera‘s clearance was just past the goal line.

United had an answer in the 31st as Leno palmed a Marcos Rojo free kick toward the end line but Herrera kept it in bounds with an industrious effort that went right to Martial.

Rob Holding was stretchered off the field soon after, forcing Stephane Lichsteiner to take his place.

Things took a scrappy turn with five yellow cards, three to United. Nemanja Matic joined Rojo, Jesse Lingard, Mustafi, and Hector Bellerin in the book.

Arsenal found the goal next through a double Rojo error. The Argentine gave the ball away, then charged down Alexandre Lacazette and pushed the ball into his own goal. 2-1, 69′

But Lingard scored in less than a minute! Sead Kolasinac‘s sloppy touch of a loose ball allowed Lingard to poke an equalizer through Leno’s legs.

