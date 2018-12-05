More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Leicester deny Ranieri’s Fulham victory

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 5, 2018, 4:40 PM EST
  • Kamara put Fulham ahead
  • Maddison equalized
  • Fulham remain bottom of PL table
  • Leicester unbeaten in six games

Leicester City fought back to draw 1-1 at Fulham on Wednesday, as Claudio Ranieri had to settle for a point against his former team at Craven Cottage.

Aboubakar Kamara put Fulham ahead in the first half, but James Maddison equalized in the second half to grab a point for the Foxes.

Fulham move on to nine points for the season but stay bottom of the table, while Leicester remain in ninth place.

The first big chance of the game fell to Leicester as Kelechi Iheanacho was played in by James Maddison, but Sergio Rico stood tall and made a big save. Fulham responded well, as a free kick dropped down to Calum Chambers and his shot across goal was tipped wide superbly by Kasper Schmeichel.

At the other end Leicester threatened on the break and a cross into the box found Marc Albrighton, but his effort went over the bar.

Leicester continued to create chances on the break and from set pieces, and skipper Wes Morgan nodded one of those on target but Rico saved as the Foxes battled their way into the game.

But it was Fulham who took the lead as Aleksandar Mitrovic flicked the ball forward and Kamara turned on the touchline and curled into the far corner to make it 1-0.

Tom Cairney came on at half time for Fulham as the Cottagers sat back, soaked up pressure and hit Leicester on the break whenever they could.

Cairney smashed a shot inches wide as Fulham looked to try and seal the deal late on, but they couldn’t.

Shinji Okazaki, one of Ranieri’s favorites in his Leicester days, pulled the ball back and Maddison rolled home his second goal in as many games to make it 1-1.

Maddison had a chance to win it late on but missed the target, and that would have been a little harsh on Fulham in an even encounter.

Arsenal unbeaten in 20 after Man Utd draw

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 5, 2018, 4:56 PM EST
  • De Gea error gifts opener
  • Martial, Lingard score
  • Rojo giveaway previews own goal

Jesse Lingard scored a minute after Marcos Rojo conceded an own goal as Manchester United twice equalized in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

Arsenal has not won a Premier League match at United since 2007, and drops fifth with 31 points. United stays eighth, tied with two teams on 23 points.

Shkrodan Mustafi gave Arsenal a lead, helped by a rare David De Gea error, but Anthony Martial had it 2-1 at the brek.

The Goal Decision System helped Arsenal ahead in the 26th mintue when David De Gea couldn’t handle an up-bounding Mustafi header and Ander Herrera’s clearance was just past the goal line.

United had an answer in the 31st as Leno palmed a Marcos Rojo free kick toward the end line but Herrera kept it in bounds with an industrious effort that went right to Martial.

Rob Holding was stretchered off the field soon after, forcing Stephane Lichsteiner to take his place.

Things took a scrappy turn with five yellow cards, three to United. Nemanja Matic joined Rojo, Jesse Lingard, Mustafi, and Hector Bellerin in the book.

Arsenal found the goal next through a double Rojo error. The Argentine gave the ball away, then charged down Alexandre Lacazette and pushed the ball into his own goal. 2-1, 69′

But Lingard scored in less than a minute! Sead Kolasinac’s sloppy touch of a loose ball allowed Lingard to poke an equalizer through Leno’s legs.

Kane stars as Spurs outclass Saints

By Nicholas MendolaDec 5, 2018, 4:50 PM EST
  • Goal, assist for Kane
  • Son, Lucas score
  • Saints’ Hasenhuttl watches from stands

Harry Kane led Tottenham Hotspur’s rebound from derby disappointment, and new Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl got a close-up view at the project in front of him as Spurs battered Saints 3-1 at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Charlie Austin scored in stoppage time for Saints, who hit the woodwork thrice in the match.

Tottenham rises third with 33 points, while Saints are 18th with nine.

Spurs came out of the gates with a vengeance, and Kane had the Londoners ahead in the ninth minute when he converted a Christian Eriksen cross off a corner.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hit the post for Saints, and Alex McCarthy tipped a Heung-Min Son shot over the bar as both teams could’ve added to the score board.

Spurs got their second goal when Lucas was in the right place to lash his rebound home, and Son made it 3-0 off a Kane cross with more than a half-hour to play.

Oliver Skipp, 18, made his Premier League debut for Spurs in the final minutes of the match.

Mohamed Elyounoussi hit the post in stoppage time moments before Austin scored to get a deserved goal in front of their new boss.

Liverpool launch comeback to beat Burnley

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 5, 2018, 4:47 PM EST
  • Mane, Salah, Firmino left out of team
  • Gomez injured in first half 
  • Cork gave Burnley lead, Milner equalized
  • Firmino, Shaqiri score go-ahead goals 
  • Liverpool remain unbeaten

Liverpool beat Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor on Wednesday, as the Reds remain unbeaten in the Premier League through 15 games and showed incredible spirit to battle back from falling behind in the second half.

Jack Cork gave Burnley the lead via a scrappy lead, but James Milner equalized, Roberto Firmino jumped off the bench to put them ahead and Xherdan Shaqiri wrapped up a far from straightforward win late on.

Liverpool remain in second place with the win and cut Manchester City’s lead at the top to two points, while Burnley are now winless in eight and remain in the bottom three.

The home side started on the front foot and launched plenty of high balls into the box which tested Liverpool’s defense.

A real moment of concern arrived for the Reds in the first half.

Joe Gomez stayed down after a sliding challenge with Ben Mee on the touchline and the England star, who was playing at right back, was stretchered off the pitch and replaced with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Virgil Van Dijk had a header easily saved by Joe Hart before the break as neither side got going in attack in the first half.

Chris Wood‘s shot from distance which deflected and looped just wide, Phil Bardsley‘s rasping effort from distance whistled wide and Ashley Barnes‘ volley was correctly ruled out for being offside as Burnley rallied before the break.

Daniel Sturridge forced Hart into a fine save to his right in the second half. The English forward wriggled free and got his shot off, but Hart tipped his effort wide. Hart then made an even better save soon after, as he tipped Naby Keita‘s rising shot onto the post.

Burnley then took the lead against the run of play. Alisson couldn’t get hold of the ball after a knock down in the box, and Cork reacted first to the loose ball to tap home and send the home fans wild.

But Liverpool fought back valiantly as Milner made it 1-1 with a low shot from the edge of the box. Then Firmino was the hero as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ball from a short free kick found Virgil van Dijk who crossed for the Brazilian to tap home to seal the win.

Late on Mohamed Salah and others tried to put the game to bed but Burnley’s defense threw themselves in the way time and time again. At the other end Alisson saved a header from a corner and Salah then broke before playing in Shaqiri who made it 3-1 to wrap up the win.

Wolves stun Chelsea with amazing comeback win

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 5, 2018, 4:43 PM EST
  • Loftus-Cheek scores for second-straight PL game
  • Jimenez, Jota scored for Wolves
  • Second defeat in three games for Chelsea
  • First victory in seven for Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Chelsea 2-1 at Molinuex on Wednesday, as they stunned Maurizio Sarri‘s with a four-minute spell in the second half.

Chelsea led through Ruben Loftus-Cheek‘s deflected first half goal, but Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota scored in quick succession to deliver a famous victory for Wolves.

With the win they move up to 12th place on 19 points, while Chelsea slip to fourth place on 31 points.

Chelsea had the majority of the ball but Wolves threatened on the break as N'Golo Kante gave the ball away and a poor touch at a pivotal moment let down Diogo Jota.

But it was Chelsea who took the lead. Loftus-Cheek picked up the ball on the inside left channel, drove towards goal and hit a shot which Conor Coady nodded past his own goalkeeper to put the visitors 1-0 up. The goal was eventually awarded to Loftus-Cheek, as his positive impact continued.

Willian went close with a free kick before the break as Rui Patricio tipped his superb curling effort over the bar as Chelsea dominated the first half.

Wolves had no answer to wave after wave of Chelsea attacks, although they did improve slightly before the break as Raul Jimenez headed just over. Willian should have made it 2-0 in the first half but Ryan Bennett made a wonderful last-ditch tackle.

In the second half Eden Hazard played in Loftus-Cheek and his perfect cross towards Alvaro Morata saw Willy Boly dive in and somehow deny the Chelsea forward who wanted a penalty kick.

Morata was probably correct as Boly’s challenge from behind was reckless, and the Spaniard then headed a glorious chance over from a cross as Chelsea knocked at the door for a second.

But it was Wolves who came roaring back, as they hit Chelsea twice in four minutes.

First, Jimenez was played in by youngster Morgan Gibbs-White and he slammed the ball straight at Kepa Arrizabalaga and it somehow went in to make it 1-1.

Moments later Wolves were 2-1 up as Matt Doherty was found on the right and he found Jota at the back post to slot home and spark wild scenes among the home fans in Wolverhampton.

Chelsea went close through Marcos Alonso and Cesc Fabregas late on but the Blues lost in the PL for the second time in the last three games.