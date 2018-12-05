Liverpool’s Joe Gomez injured at Burnley

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mane, Salah, Firmino left out of team

Gomez injured in first half

Cork gave Burnley lead, Milner equalized

Firmino, Shaqiri score go-ahead goals

Liverpool remain unbeaten

Liverpool beat Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor on Wednesday, as the Reds remain unbeaten in the Premier League through 15 games and showed incredible spirit to battle back from falling behind in the second half.

Jack Cork gave Burnley the lead via a scrappy lead, but James Milner equalized, Roberto Firmino jumped off the bench to put them ahead and Xherdan Shaqiri wrapped up a far from straightforward win late on.

Liverpool remain in second place with the win and cut Manchester City’s lead at the top to two points, while Burnley are now winless in eight and remain in the bottom three.

The home side started on the front foot and launched plenty of high balls into the box which tested Liverpool’s defense.

A real moment of concern arrived for the Reds in the first half.

Joe Gomez stayed down after a sliding challenge with Ben Mee on the touchline and the England star, who was playing at right back, was stretchered off the pitch and replaced with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Virgil Van Dijk had a header easily saved by Joe Hart before the break as neither side got going in attack in the first half.

Chris Wood‘s shot from distance which deflected and looped just wide, Phil Bardsley‘s rasping effort from distance whistled wide and Ashley Barnes‘ volley was correctly ruled out for being offside as Burnley rallied before the break.

Daniel Sturridge forced Hart into a fine save to his right in the second half. The English forward wriggled free and got his shot off, but Hart tipped his effort wide. Hart then made an even better save soon after, as he tipped Naby Keita‘s rising shot onto the post.

Burnley then took the lead against the run of play. Alisson couldn’t get hold of the ball after a knock down in the box, and Cork reacted first to the loose ball to tap home and send the home fans wild.

But Liverpool fought back valiantly as Milner made it 1-1 with a low shot from the edge of the box. Then Firmino was the hero as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ball from a short free kick found Virgil van Dijk who crossed for the Brazilian to tap home to seal the win.

Late on Mohamed Salah and others tried to put the game to bed but Burnley’s defense threw themselves in the way time and time again. At the other end Alisson saved a header from a corner and Salah then broke before playing in Shaqiri who made it 3-1 to wrap up the win.

