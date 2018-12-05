More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
(AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

PODCAST: Martino + Mustoe together on ‘That’s a Dive’

By Nicholas MendolaDec 5, 2018, 10:22 PM EST
Kyle Martino and Robbie Mustoe join forces for another hybrid episode of the TAD pod and 2 Robbies podcast. They take a deep dive into Manchester United sharing the points with Arsenal, Chelsea losing to Wolves, Manchester City showing their dominance with another win, the new USMNT head coach appointment and look ahead to an exciting Fan Fest in NYC.

Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 15

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 5, 2018, 9:51 PM EST
[ ARCHIVE: Premier League club power rankings ]

20. Burnley — Since we last ranked ’em, the Clarets have lost to Newcastle and Liverpool at home and Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Only one of those is forgivable given current form. This is getting real dicey for a side which has Brighton, Spurs, Arsenal, and Everton by Boxing Day.
Last week: 15
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

19. Southampton *New season low* — New boss Ralph Hasenhuttl saw a team that didn’t quit despite hitting the bar thrice in going down 3-0 at Spurs. A visit to Cardiff City is on the verge of “must win” on Saturday.
Last week: 17
Season high: 13
Season low: 19

18. Huddersfield Town — The Terriers are looking solid, even in defeat, but points have to start coming to the John Smith’s Stadium.
Last week: 19
Season high: 18
Season low: 20

17. Fulham — Claudio Ranieri‘s men have nearly doubled their point total during his three matches in charge, including a draw against his old pals Leicester.
Last week: 20
Season high: 11
Season low: 20

16. Crystal Palace  — Someone besides Wilfried Zaha from open play and Luka Milivojevic from the spot has to produce goals (and Andros Townsend‘s once-in-a-blue-moon wonder strikes don’t count). The Man Utd draw and Burnley wins do help.
Last week: 14
Season high: 6
Season low: 16

15. Cardiff City *New season high* — Two wins from four, and the other matches were respectable. Has Neil Warnock done enough to keep the Bluebirds clear of the Bottom Three with an addition or two in January?
Last week: 16
Season high: 15
Season low: 20

14. Newcastle United — There are few teams as stout at the back as Rafa Benitez‘s Magpies, who can start to consider midtable an option with an easier run of games underway and the January window maybe bringing a takeover and reinforcements (like Atlanta United’s Miguel Almiron?).
Last week: 14
Season high: 13
Season low: 19

13. Watford — Like Bournemouth, the Hornets have failed a series of tests regarding their chances to contend for something meaningful. But their performance against Man City reminded us that they are capable of finishing comfortably mid-table if they bring their A-game.
Last week: 11
Season high: 4
Season low: 14

12. Wolves — That’s a really nice win over Chelsea to stop the rot, and there’s a chance for Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men to really steady the ship with Newcastle on the docket.
Last week: 10
Season high: 5
Season low: 13

11. West Ham — Perhaps a bit lucky that Joe Ralls couldn’t convert his Tuesday penalty, the Irons are steadily collecting the results they should to climb into the Top Seven mix.
Last week: 12
Season high: 9
Season low: 20

10. Bournemouth — And exhale. The Cherries lost four-straight, three against giants and one against Newcastle, before getting their footing against Huddersfield Town. Their reward? Liverpool this weekend.
Last week: 8
Season high: 6
Season low: 12

9. Brighton and Hove Albion  Back on track after some setbacks, Chris Hughton‘s men won the M23 Derby and could climb even higher with Burnley up next.
Last week: 13
Season high: 9
Season low: 19

8. Leicester City — Unbeaten in six, though the Foxes would’ve liked to have picked up a few more wins given the competition. Spurs visit this weekend.
Last week: 9
Season high: 7
Season low: 13

7. Manchester United — Think Chelsea’s on a dry run? United has three draws since their loss to Man City, and better hope Claudio Ranieri’s counter attacking ways haven’t fully sunk into Fulham this weekend. Maybe Paul Pogba really is a problem, by the way…
Last week: 7
Season high: 4
Season low: 14

6. Everton — Jordan Pickford‘s silly mistake against Liverpool cost the Toffees derby honors and the fifth spot in our rankings, and their lack of finish in a dominant performance against Newcastle nearly set them further back. And the Magpies traveling support was not kind to the former Sunderland man.
Last week: 7
Season high: 5
Season low: 13

5. Chelsea — Four points from 12, and Man City up next at Stamford Bridge. Could easily go from dueling for first to three points back of the Top Four inside of one month.
Last week: 4
Season high: 1
Season low: 5

4. Tottenham Hotspur — Rebounded nicely against Saints, but their lack of transfer purchases this summer is about to be put to the festive test.
Last week: 2
Season high: 2
Season low: 8

3. Arsenal — Don’t worry too much about the mistakes at Old Trafford; The back-to-back wins over Bournemouth and Spurs are impressive, and the latter feels like a milestone for the Unai Emery era.
Last week: 5
Season high: 2
Season low: 9

2. Liverpool — Got a scare early against Burnley but have won four since drawing Arsenal, and could really kick on should they get past Napoli in the Champions League to really get the good vibes rolling through Anfield.
Last week: 3
Season high: 1
Season low: 4

1. Man City — The leaders have conceded in four of five matches, and had to hold on for their Tuesday point at Watford. Some say Liverpool keeping pace with them will annoy them, but remember that Pep’s men are doing this while resting Sergio Aguero and nursing Kevin De Bruyne back to health.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 2

Sarri says Chelsea loss hurts more thanks to Man City

By Nicholas MendolaDec 5, 2018, 8:54 PM EST
The specter of Manchester City’s dominance looms over its competitors setbacks.

Maurizio Sarri knows this, and was left frustrated after his Chelsea side tossed away and early lead and could not answer the hosts’ power in a 2-1 loss Wednesday at the Molineux on Wednesday.

[ RECAP: Wolves 2-1 Chelsea ]

Chelsea has now claimed just four of the last 12 points available, dropping 10 points back of City (and level with fifth place Arsenal).

From ChelseaFC.com:

“Manchester City are in another category. We have to play and to fight to be in the top four. The result is very difficult for this, because I know in every match you have to gain points. In the last championship in Italy I lost Serie A with 91 points, so I know very well you have to gain points in every match.”

Sarri said that City may be the best team in the world, and he has to know that anything other than ending the leaders’ undefeated season on Saturday at Stamford Bridge likely spells the end of their hopes at a title run in his first season in charge of the Blues.

Atlanta’s Martinez wins MVP award in Major League Soccer

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
Associated PressDec 5, 2018, 7:34 PM EST
ATLANTA (AP) Josef Martinez claimed the MVP award from Major League Soccer on Wednesday after shattering the record for goals in a season and leading Atlanta United to the championship game.

The 25-year-old Venezuelan striker received his Landon Donovan Trophy during a ceremony at the headquarters of United owner Arthur Blank.

[ MORE: Man Utd 2-2 Arsenal | Mourinho reacts ]

Martinez already earned the Golden Boot for scoring 31 goals in 34 games this season, breaking the mark of 27 shared by Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips.

“I’m very happy because this is an award we all wanted,” Martinez said through a translator. “It is due to a lot of work by myself, my teammates, my coaching staff and my family. I just want to thank all those people.”

He credits his teammates for giving him plenty of scoring chances, including fellow MVP finalist Miguel Almiron. The other finalists were Zlatan Ibrahimovic of the Los Angeles Galaxy, Wayne Rooney of D.C. United and Carlos Vela of Los Angeles FC.

“If it wasn’t for all those guys, all the passes they assisted me on this season, the spectacular year that all of them had, we wouldn’t be talking about this award or talking about Atlanta United playing in the final,” Martinez said.

He has added three goals in the playoffs. Atlanta won the Eastern Conference title and will host the MLS Cup final on Saturday night against the Portland Timbers.

The MVP is eager to add one more trophy to his collection.

“We want to be champions,” Martinez said. “We’ve been working two seasons for this opportunity. We don’t want to let it slip away.”

After coming to Atlanta United from Torino in Italy’s Serie A, Martinez made an immediate impact with the MLS expansion team in 2017. He scored 19 goals in 20 league games and might’ve broken the scoring record if not for a quadriceps injury that kept him out for two months. He was hurt while playing for the Venezuelan national team.

Atlanta coach Tata Martino came into this season with high expectations for the diminutive striker.

“When I rejoined the team in February, there was a meeting between myself and Tata,” Martinez recalled. “Tata told me all I have to do is find space and I could score 30 goals in a season. At the time, I didn’t believe him. Sometimes people say things, but you don’t expect it to come true. Thanks to everyone, I was able to do it.”

Martino will be coaching his final game with Atlanta in the MLS Cup. He is expected to take over as Mexico’s national coach.

“I just wish him the best wherever he goes,” Martinez said. “Maybe we’ll reconnect in the future.”

Martinez said he keeps his Golden Boot trophy on a table at his home, surrounded by game balls.

When asked what he plans to do with the MVP award, he couldn’t resist having some fun.

“I’m going to put it on top of my car,” he joked, “so when I leave my house, everybody can see it every day.”

Klopp hails Liverpool’s ‘special’ comeback at Burnley

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 5, 2018, 6:51 PM EST
Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool didn’t leave it late this time, but still overcame a scare in a match they were expected to win on Wednesday at Turf Moor.

[ RECAP: Burnley 1-3 Liverpool ]

The  Reds attack came back from a 1-0 deficit to top Burnley 3-1 and stay within two points of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

“Reacting like we reacted at a tough place like Turf Moor and Burnley, that’s special,” Klopp said. “It’s really good.”

Klopp kept Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah on the bench to start the game, but called upon the Brazilian and the Egyptian 11 minutes after Jack Cork opened the scoring.

Firmino scored on his first touch, and James Milner joined Xherdan Shaqiri in locking up the three points.

“Burnley had a specific plan, to be really aggressive in their challenges and stuff like that, so each ball they won, even if it was a throw-in for us, helped them and obviously didn’t help us mood-wise,” Klopp said. “So I was really happy we could just adjust a few tactical things [at half-time], but I told the players I shouted a lot in the first half but I wasn’t angry.”

The Reds head to Bournemouth on Saturday before a monumental visit from Napoli on Tuesday which will decide their UEFA Champions League knockout round fate.