Report: Arsenal to part ways with Welbeck next summer

Danny Welbeck may very well have played his last game with Arsenal.
According to Sky Sports, Arsenal is prepared to let Welbeck leave as a free agent this coming summer, with Welbeck’s contract coming to an end. The report states that the club isn’t planning on offering Welbeck a new contract.
Welbeck is likely out for the rest of the season after suffering a gruesome ankle dislocation in November, having to be stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital for surgery during Arsenal’s home match against Sporting Lisbon. Welbeck had to undergo two operations on his injured ankle, making a return unlikely in the short term.
If this is the end of his stay at Arsenal, Welbeck leaves with just 16 Premier League goals in five seasons for the Gunners. After joining in 2014 from Manchester United, Welbeck stated he had hoped to play as the main striker. However, persistent injury problems dogged him while Olivier Giroud, and then Alexis Sanchez, served as the team’s main goal-scoring threats. In 2017, Alexandre Lacazette was brought in and six months later, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also signed, leaving Welbeck further down the pecking order.
Despite his lack of goal production, Welbeck continued to get the call from Arsene Wenger as well as for the England National Team due to his willingness to track back and put in the hard work defensively, which could help other players shine. That quality may be missed for Arsenal in the future.
Big news!
NBC Sports Group will air the eagerly-anticipated second leg of the Copa Libertadores 2018 final this Sunday.
The game in Madrid, Spain between Argentine arch-rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and will be available to watch in Spanish on Telemundo and online via NBCSports.com and via the NBC Sports app.
Whoever wins the match will be crowned as the best club team in South America this year, as the rivals from Buenos Aires lock horns in one of the greatest battles Argentinian soccer has ever seen.
Telemundo’s coverage will include special segments and analysis around the matchup, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET, and a post-game show will air following the match.
With the scores locked at 2-2 following the first leg of the final at Boca’s La Bombonera stadium on Nov. 11, the second leg was postponed due to fan violence outside River’s Estadio Monumental on Nov. 24.
CONMEBOL, the governing body of soccer in South America, decided it wasn’t safe to play the second leg in Buenos Aires and instead selected to host the showpiece event in Madrid, Spain at Real Madrid’s legendary Santiago Bernabeu Stadium this weekend.
Click on the link above to watch the final which will not only crown the top dogs in South America, but also select which team will take part in FIFA’s 2018 World Club Cup in the UAE over the next few weeks.
You can also watch the Club World Cup live online via NBCSports.com and via the NBC Sports app.
Sunday, December 9
Copa Libertadores final 2018, second leg
River Plate v. Boca Juniors (2-2 on aggregate after first leg) – STREAM LIVE
Unai Emery‘s backline could receive a massive boost this weekend.
Arsenal provided a fitness update for defender Laurent Koscielny, who is nearing a comeback from a devastating Achilles injury last May. The club said that Koscielny played 85 minutes for Arsenal’s reserve side in a 2-1 defeat to Portsmouth, following a 45-minute showing a week earlier against Derby.
While Koscielny has been ruled out of tonight’s Arsenal match against Manchester United, the Gunners website said he would be reassessed before Saturday’s game against Huddersfield.
Koscielny’s earlier-than-anticipated return comes at an important time for the Gunners. Unai Emery’s side has broken back into the top four, but defensively the squad still has some struggles. Shkodran Mustafi was subbed off at halftime in Arsenal’s 4-2 derby day win over Tottenham, while Rob Holding was whistled for a foul in the box on Heung-Min Son.
Bringing Koscielny in can provide extra depth to a fatigued backline, as well as put more pressure on the starters so far this season to play better, otherwise they’ll be watching the match from the bench.
A well-known name and face in the Premier League is reportedly part of the group negotiating to take ownership of Newcastle United.
According to the BBC, former Chelsea and Manchester United CEO Peter Kenyon is leading the takeover talks for American financial firm Rockefeller Capital Management. Earlier this week, Newcastle owner Mike Ashley told Sky Sports that a sale could be completed before the new year, though the BBC states that is optimistic.
It is great news for long-suffering Newcastle supporters to hear that Ashley is close to selling the club, but we’ve been here before. Ashley nearly sold the club to Amanda Stavely before the deal fell through in 2017.
Newcastle fans instead will have to stay on-edge, waiting to see if this deal goes through. If the new owners are willing to spend, Newcastle fans could see their team lifted back into the top ten, with the impressive support behind the team every week.
The man known as the Alpine Klopp is coming to the Premier League.
Just two days after parting ways with Mark Hughes, Southampton announced Wednesday morning it had signed Ralph Hasenhuttl on a two-and-a-half-year contract to be the club’s new first team manager.
Hasenhuttl most recently coached RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, beating expectations by leading the side to 2nd place two years ago and the Europa League quarterfinals last season.
“The urgency to find a path back to our potential and to the results that we expect cannot be underestimated,” Southampton Chairman Ralph Krueger said. “For that reason, we are extremely pleased that Ralph Hasenhuttl has agreed to become our new manager and do all he can to help guide us back on that path.
“This manager change offers us a fresh start and, very quickly, Ralph emerged as our ideal candidate. As a coach, he embodies the passion, structure, communication skill set, work ethic and appetite for growth that we strive for in our Southampton Way. The quick, smooth and seamless negotiation process underlines the character of the person that he is.
The 51-year-old former Austrian international has drawn comparisons to Jurgen Klopp for his up-tempo, attacking style of play. More importantly for Southampton, he’s a coach with experience at the bottom and top of the Bundesliga table. Hasenhuttl previously led Ingolstadt from bottom of the 2. Bundesliga into the top division, earning promotion in just two seasons as well.