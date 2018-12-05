Report: Ibrahimovic prefers to stay with LA Galaxy

It appears Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be staying in MLS after all.
According to a report from Swedish newspaper Expressen, Ibrahimovic now prefers to stay with the LA Galaxy, provided they make him a Designated Player for next season and beyond. Over the past two weeks, numerous rumors and reports out of Italy have linked Ibrahimovic with a return to AC Milan. However, the report out of Sweden states his family has settled in well in Los Angeles – who doesn’t? – and they’d prefer not to leave. In addition, Ibrahimovic is unsure if his body, at age 37, can take the rigors of a high-level European season.
The big Swede was a sensation in his first season in MLS, scoring 22 goals with 10 assists in 27 games, though the LA Galaxy missed out on the playoffs in dramatic fashion, coughing up a two-goal lead in the second half.
It’s expected with a new coach and front office that there could be plenty of roster moves coming up for the Galaxy, perhaps one that will open up a Designated Player spot for Ibrahimovic. Giovani Dos Santos has been a near disaster the last two seasons and Romain Alessandrini, while solid, has not had the kind of star-power impact that Ibrahimovic had.
Six Premier League games are coming your way on Wednesday afternoon.
Bonus PL is the best PL. Especially when you can watch at work via your phone, tablet or computer…
The monster clash is at Old Trafford where Manchester United host Arsenal, while Tottenham host Southampton, Liverpool head to Burnley, Chelsea travel to Wolves, Newcastle head to Everton and Claudio Ranieri faces his former club as Fulham play Leicester.
You can access additional games by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold
The schedule for all six games on Wednesday is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.
3 p.m. ET: Manchester United v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Burnley v. Liverpool – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Everton v. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Fulham v. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v. Chelsea – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
Danny Welbeck may very well have played his last game with Arsenal.
According to Sky Sports, Arsenal is prepared to let Welbeck leave as a free agent this coming summer, with Welbeck’s contract coming to an end. The report states that the club isn’t planning on offering Welbeck a new contract.
Welbeck is likely out for the rest of the season after suffering a gruesome ankle dislocation in November, having to be stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital for surgery during Arsenal’s home match against Sporting Lisbon. Welbeck had to undergo two operations on his injured ankle, making a return unlikely in the short term.
If this is the end of his stay at Arsenal, Welbeck leaves with just 16 Premier League goals in five seasons for the Gunners. After joining in 2014 from Manchester United, Welbeck stated he had hoped to play as the main striker. However, persistent injury problems dogged him while Olivier Giroud, and then Alexis Sanchez, served as the team’s main goal-scoring threats. In 2017, Alexandre Lacazette was brought in and six months later, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also signed, leaving Welbeck further down the pecking order.
Despite his lack of goal production, Welbeck continued to get the call from Arsene Wenger as well as for the England National Team due to his willingness to track back and put in the hard work defensively, which could help other players shine. That quality may be missed for Arsenal in the future.
Big news!
NBC Sports Group will air the eagerly-anticipated second leg of the Copa Libertadores 2018 final this Sunday.
The game in Madrid, Spain between Argentine arch-rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and will be available to watch in Spanish on Telemundo and online via NBCSports.com and via the NBC Sports app.
Whoever wins the match will be crowned as the best club team in South America this year, as the rivals from Buenos Aires lock horns in one of the greatest battles Argentinian soccer has ever seen.
Telemundo’s coverage will include special segments and analysis around the matchup, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET, and a post-game show will air following the match.
With the scores locked at 2-2 following the first leg of the final at Boca’s La Bombonera stadium on Nov. 11, the second leg was postponed due to fan violence outside River’s Estadio Monumental on Nov. 24.
CONMEBOL, the governing body of soccer in South America, decided it wasn’t safe to play the second leg in Buenos Aires and instead selected to host the showpiece event in Madrid, Spain at Real Madrid’s legendary Santiago Bernabeu Stadium this weekend.
Click on the link above to watch the final which will not only crown the top dogs in South America, but also select which team will take part in FIFA’s 2018 World Club Cup in the UAE over the next few weeks.
You can also watch the Club World Cup live online via NBCSports.com and via the NBC Sports app.
Sunday, December 9
Copa Libertadores final 2018, second leg
River Plate v. Boca Juniors (2-2 on aggregate after first leg) – STREAM LIVE
Unai Emery‘s backline could receive a massive boost this weekend.
Arsenal provided a fitness update for defender Laurent Koscielny, who is nearing a comeback from a devastating Achilles injury last May. The club said that Koscielny played 85 minutes for Arsenal’s reserve side in a 2-1 defeat to Portsmouth, following a 45-minute showing a week earlier against Derby.
While Koscielny has been ruled out of tonight’s Arsenal match against Manchester United, the Gunners website said he would be reassessed before Saturday’s game against Huddersfield.
Koscielny’s earlier-than-anticipated return comes at an important time for the Gunners. Unai Emery’s side has broken back into the top four, but defensively the squad still has some struggles. Shkodran Mustafi was subbed off at halftime in Arsenal’s 4-2 derby day win over Tottenham, while Rob Holding was whistled for a foul in the box on Heung-Min Son.
Bringing Koscielny in can provide extra depth to a fatigued backline, as well as put more pressure on the starters so far this season to play better, otherwise they’ll be watching the match from the bench.