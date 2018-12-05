Report: Ibrahimovic prefers to stay with LA Galaxy

It appears Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be staying in MLS after all.

According to a report from Swedish newspaper Expressen, Ibrahimovic now prefers to stay with the LA Galaxy, provided they make him a Designated Player for next season and beyond. Over the past two weeks, numerous rumors and reports out of Italy have linked Ibrahimovic with a return to AC Milan. However, the report out of Sweden states his family has settled in well in Los Angeles – who doesn’t? – and they’d prefer not to leave. In addition, Ibrahimovic is unsure if his body, at age 37, can take the rigors of a high-level European season.

[READ: Koscielny nearing Arsenal return]

The big Swede was a sensation in his first season in MLS, scoring 22 goals with 10 assists in 27 games, though the LA Galaxy missed out on the playoffs in dramatic fashion, coughing up a two-goal lead in the second half.

It’s expected with a new coach and front office that there could be plenty of roster moves coming up for the Galaxy, perhaps one that will open up a Designated Player spot for Ibrahimovic. Giovani Dos Santos has been a near disaster the last two seasons and Romain Alessandrini, while solid, has not had the kind of star-power impact that Ibrahimovic had.