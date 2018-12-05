River Plate v. Boca Juniors to be shown live on NBC Sports

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Big news!

NBC Sports Group will air the eagerly-anticipated second leg of the Copa Libertadores 2018 final this Sunday.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

The game in Madrid, Spain between Argentine arch-rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and will be available to watch in Spanish on Telemundo and online via NBCSports.com and via the NBC Sports app.

Whoever wins the match will be crowned as the best club team in South America this year, as the rivals from Buenos Aires lock horns in one of the greatest battles Argentinian soccer has ever seen.

Telemundo’s coverage will include special segments and analysis around the matchup, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET, and a post-game show will air following the match.

With the scores locked at 2-2 following the first leg of the final at Boca’s La Bombonera stadium on Nov. 11, the second leg was postponed due to fan violence outside River’s Estadio Monumental on Nov. 24.

CONMEBOL, the governing body of soccer in South America, decided it wasn’t safe to play the second leg in Buenos Aires and instead selected to host the showpiece event in Madrid, Spain at Real Madrid’s legendary Santiago Bernabeu Stadium this weekend.

Click on the link above to watch the final which will not only crown the top dogs in South America, but also select which team will take part in FIFA’s 2018 World Club Cup in the UAE over the next few weeks.

You can also watch the Club World Cup live online via NBCSports.com and via the NBC Sports app.

Sunday, December 9

Copa Libertadores final 2018, second leg

River Plate v. Boca Juniors (2-2 on aggregate after first leg) – STREAM LIVE

Follow @JPW_NBCSports