Wolves stun Chelsea with amazing comeback win

Loftus-Cheek scores for second-straight PL game

Jimenez, Jota scored for Wolves

Second defeat in three games for Chelsea

First victory in seven for Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Chelsea 2-1 at Molinuex on Wednesday, as they stunned Maurizio Sarri‘s with a four-minute spell in the second half.

Chelsea led through Ruben Loftus-Cheek‘s deflected first half goal, but Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota scored in quick succession to deliver a famous victory for Wolves.

With the win they move up to 12th place on 19 points, while Chelsea slip to fourth place on 31 points.

Chelsea had the majority of the ball but Wolves threatened on the break as N'Golo Kante gave the ball away and a poor touch at a pivotal moment let down Diogo Jota.

But it was Chelsea who took the lead. Loftus-Cheek picked up the ball on the inside left channel, drove towards goal and hit a shot which Conor Coady nodded past his own goalkeeper to put the visitors 1-0 up. The goal was eventually awarded to Loftus-Cheek, as his positive impact continued.

Willian went close with a free kick before the break as Rui Patricio tipped his superb curling effort over the bar as Chelsea dominated the first half.

Wolves had no answer to wave after wave of Chelsea attacks, although they did improve slightly before the break as Raul Jimenez headed just over. Willian should have made it 2-0 in the first half but Ryan Bennett made a wonderful last-ditch tackle.

In the second half Eden Hazard played in Loftus-Cheek and his perfect cross towards Alvaro Morata saw Willy Boly dive in and somehow deny the Chelsea forward who wanted a penalty kick.

Morata was probably correct as Boly’s challenge from behind was reckless, and the Spaniard then headed a glorious chance over from a cross as Chelsea knocked at the door for a second.

But it was Wolves who came roaring back, as they hit Chelsea twice in four minutes.

First, Jimenez was played in by youngster Morgan Gibbs-White and he slammed the ball straight at Kepa Arrizabalaga and it somehow went in to make it 1-1.

Moments later Wolves were 2-1 up as Matt Doherty was found on the right and he found Jota at the back post to slot home and spark wild scenes among the home fans in Wolverhampton.

Chelsea went close through Marcos Alonso and Cesc Fabregas late on but the Blues lost in the PL for the second time in the last three games.

