Getty Images

Huge blow for West Ham as Arnautovic out injured

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 6, 2018, 2:29 PM EST
West Ham United will be without their main man for the busy festive period.

Marko Arnautovic suffered a hamstring injury against Cardiff City on Tuesday which will keep him out for at least a month, as the Hammers will have to do without their top goalscorer until January.

Arnautovic, 29, has been a revelation since arriving at the London Stadium from Stoke City in the summer of 2017. From January 2018 onwards he has often lined up as their lone striker, but the Austrian will now spend some time on the sidelines after suffering a few knocks in recent weeks.

“We know how important Marko is for our team,” Pellegrini said. “We have too many players injured in a month that we have to play seven games and then in January, six more games. But I always have the same answer – we have a squad and it is a chance for another player to demonstrate why they are here.”

In recent weeks Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has grabbed his chance with both hands, as the Mexican star scored twice in the 3-0 win at Newcastle United last weekend. Lucas Perez also scored a brace in West Ham’s 3-1 home win against Cardiff City on Tuesday and if others continue to step up, plus Felipe Anderson continues to create chances galore, the Hammers should be just fine without Arnie.

West Ham are now up to 13th in the table after a slow start under Manuel Pellegrini and have an extremely favorable schedule over the festive season with games against Crystal Palace, Fulham, Watford, Southampton, Burnley and Brighton their next six games coming up.

By the time Arnautovic returns they could well be pushing for a spot in the top eight.

USWNT rolls out 10-match schedule pre-World Cup

AP Photo/Eric Risberg
By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2018, 3:16 PM EST
Jill Ellis should have the United States women’s national team well-drilled in its bid to reclaim the World Cup, announcing its warm-up schedule two days before Saturday’s WWC draw in France.

Beginning next month, the USWNT will play 10 matches across two continents as Ellis attempts to become the first manager to lead the Americans to consecutive World Cup wins.

Only two of those matches are outside the U.S., with the USWNT visiting France and Spain on Jan. 19 and 22, respectively.

The Yanks will then get experience defending a trophy when they host the SheBelievesCup between Feb. 27-March 5, playing Japan in Chester, Penn., England in Nashville, and Brazil in Tampa.

April friendlies follow against Australia in Colorado (April 4) and Belgium at LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium, before the 3-match Send-Off Series sees the USWNT host South Africa in Santa Clara, a TBD opponent in St. Louis, and Mexico at Red Bull Arena between May 12-26.

The USWNT is set to defend the World Cup for the first time since 2003 this summer in France when it bids to become the first team to win four Women’s World Cup tournaments (It is already the first to win three).

They’ve placed at every WWC, finishing first three times, second once, and third on three occasions.

NBC Sports
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 6, 2018, 1:58 PM EST
Premier League studio host Rebecca Lowe has been speaking with NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen in the latest “On Her Turf” podcast and it is one you will not want to miss.

In the pod Lowe discusses her journey, focuses on the upcoming Premier League Fan Fest in New York City and life outside of the studio with family and friends.

Plans for new $230 million MLS stadium in Columbus revealed

Tristan Navera/Twitter
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 6, 2018, 1:25 PM EST
As Columbus Crew SC edge towards being saved by a new owner, plans for a new $230 million soccer-specific stadium have moved to the next stage.

With Anthony Precourt in negotiations with MLS about selling the Crew to a group led by Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, plus the Edwards family of Columbus, the big stumbling block around keeping MLS in Columbus was a new stadium.

The “Save The Crew” movement has been going on for well over a year, and this news will be music to the ears of the fans of an one of Major League Soccer’s original franchises.

The potential new owners have now committed to a huge new stadium project if they buy the franchise, according to details from Tristan Navera at Columbus Business First. The impressive project would see a 20,000 capacity soccer stadium built in the Arena District on land owned by Nationwide Realty Investors Ltd.

Along with housing and retail units, the stadium would not be too far from Nationwide Arena (home to NHL franchise, the Blue Jackets) in downtown Columbus, and the Crew would move from Mapfre stadium to “Columbus Crew Arena” for the 2021 season.

Here are a few more details on the project via the report:

The 33-acre site would house the stadium on 13 acres, while anchoring 15 additional acres targeted for mixed-use private development and 5 acres devoted to public infrastructure, including a new riverfront park. The Confluence Village development surrounding the stadium would feature as much as 270,000 square feet of commercial and office space that could bring an additional 1,300 workers to the district, along with 885 residential units, including 20 percent set aside as affordable housing. At 20,000 seats, Columbus Crew Arena would roughly match the seating capacity of Mapfre Stadium, while adding 30 suites and 30 loge boxes.

Moving from the Crew’s outdated home on the outskirts of the city is paramount to their future success and is something Precourt said he wanted to do for quite some time. Now, the potential new owners would make that dream a reality as they seem incredibly committed to Columbus.

The report also details how Mapfre Stadium, which became the first-ever soccer specific stadium in the U.S. when it was built in 1999, would be revamped and turned into a huge leisure facility for the community when the Crew move to a new stadium.

If the new ownership group could pull this off, it would surely safeguard Columbus’ future as a soccer city for decades to come.

Five things we learned from midweek PL action

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 6, 2018, 12:28 PM EST
Before we start with the specifics, we learned that the midweek games were crazy in the Premier League.

For the first matchday since 2010 all 20 teams scored, as there were upsets, goals galore, huge mistakes and plenty of talking points.

Lets dig in on five specific things we learned from what occurred over the past 48 hours.

1. Gutsy Liverpool prove the strength of their squad
Trailing at Burnley in the second half, this was a huge test of Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool. They passed with flying colors. Klopp left Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino out of his starting lineup and it looked like they could pay the price. But Salah and Firmino came on in the second half after James Milner pulled Liverpool level and the rest is history. Alisson made a fine save late on to keep the score at 2-1 and Xherdan Shaqiri finished plucky Burnley off. Klopp hit out at Burnley’s rough tactics after the game as Joe Gomez suffered a lower leg fracture in the first half, and it was a gruelling test to win at Burnley even if the Clarets are nowhere near the team they were last season. Shaqiri, Divock Origi, Daniel Sturridge, Joel Matip, Alberto Moreno, Naby Keita and others stepped up to help Liverpool get the job done as they sit two points behind leaders Manchester City heading into the busy festive period. Liverpool’s squad this season is so much stronger than last year and they have considerable, and game-changing, options on the bench each game.

2. Man United’s defensive issues likely to cost them top four spot
Jose Mourinho wanted two new center backs in the summer and he didn’t get them. At every opportunity Manchester United’s manager is reminding Ed Woodward what a monumental mistake he made for not releasing the funds for United to buy new defenders. Then again, Mourinho did want Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof to join United… Before the game against Arsenal he said he had no center backs fit. He played three of them in Bailly, Smalling and Rojo on Wednesday. Individuals aside, the 2-2 draw with Arsenal underlined the good and the bad about United. The good: they have a wealth of attacking options who are actually scoring goals and creating opponents problems. The bad: they can’t defend for toffee. That is very unlike a Mourinho team. David De Gea‘s blunder and an own goal from Marcos Rojo gifted Arsenal two goals at Old Trafford and Mourinho lambasted the defensive play of his side. If they’re going to reach the top four this season at all (not just by Mourinho’s previous prediction of early January) they will have to shore things up defensively. As bad as United have been this season, and leaving the Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku situation to one side, they are only eight points off the top four. But they do have the sixth-worst defensive record and also have a negative goal difference. That says it all.

3. Chelsea’s title charge may already be over
The way Chelsea folded at newly-promoted Wolves on Wednesday suggests they are nowhere near ready for a title push. Maurizio Sarri said he is “very worried” after watching his side surrender a 1-0 lead as they were pushed over and roughed up by a hungry, out-of-form, Wolves to lose 2-1. Chelsea’s tremendous early-season form relied heavily on Eden Hazard and the Belgian has been off the boil in recent weeks. He hasn’t scored since early October and unlike Liverpool, those who Sarri brought into the team at Wolves struggled. Alvaro Morata had another off day, Cesc Fabregas was overpowered and Andreas Christensen was hardly rock solid. 10 points behind Man City who they face on Saturday at Stamford Bridge, it is fair to say Chelsea’s title bid is pretty much over before it ever began.

4. Hasenhuettl has plenty of defensive work to do too
Southampton’s new manager Ralph Hasenhuettl met the media on Thursday and he has quite the way with words. He also knows the one area where he needs to improve the team immediately: defense. It is often cliche to say a manager ‘needs to sort the defense out’ when he first comes in midseason, but this is so very true in this case. Saints lost 3-1 at Tottenham and trailed 3-0 early in the second half before Spurs stopped playing. Hasenhuettl has a bloated squad at Saints and the likes of Yoshida, Stephens, Vestergaard, Bednarek and Hoedt have all been used this season without finding a successful combination. Sorting out their backline is the main issue for Hasenhuettl early on as Saints have let in seven goals in their last three games in the PL, although they have scored five in that period. Going forward they have weapons to hurt their opponents but building a solid foundation is key. Then, and only then, will Hasenhuettl be able to promote his 4-2-2-2 formation which relies on high-pressing and relentless running. Southampton will be hoping Hasenhuettl has the same impact as the last manager they brought in midseason, Mauricio Pochettino back in January 2013.

5. Fulham improving slowly under Claudio Ranieri
Even though they coughed up a late goal at home against Leicester, the signs are good for Fulham under Claudio Ranieri. Fulham led the Foxes 1-0 and although they will be disappointed to not open up with two wins from Ranieri’s first three games in charge, there are encouraging signs that the players are grasping his ideas. Fulham’s defense has conceded just three times over the past two games and after the 2-0 defeat at Chelsea at the weekend, Ranieri revealed he was more pleased with how his team played there than he was in the 3-2 home win against Southampton on his debut. They look solid in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Chambers and Seri shoring things up in front of the back four. Ranieri is getting this Fulham side back to basics and the pace of Kamara and Sessegnon on the break works well with Mitrovic’s hold-up play. Working Andre Schurrle back into the team will also help, but shoring up Fulham’s defense is key to Ranieri’s philosophy.