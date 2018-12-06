Report: Jordan Morris signing new deal with Seattle

Things are going to get real loud in Georgia by the time 8 p.m. ET rolls around on Saturday night.
That’s when Atlanta United tangles with Portland Timbers, the Georgian outfit a heavy favorite to win its first MLS Cup and send Tata Martino, Miguel Almiron, and probably a few others away from United as all-time heroes (though they already qualify given their star power and the new nature of the club).
Standing in their way? One of the most storied clubs in modern American soccer, guided by a first-time MLS manager whose outfoxed plenty of coaches in his day. Giovanni Savarese may not carry the name accolades of Martino’s
And lest we forget that Martino has been out-foxed in finals before: The 2013 Copa del Rey final and three Copa America finals, with the Spanish Super Cup for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid standing as his big final victory. The Copa America finals were Argentina twice losing to Chile in PKs, and with Paraguay blown out by highly-favored Uruguay; The Copa del Rey was Barca’s late loss to Real Madrid in Valencia.
Savarese has won three NASL titles with the New York Cosmos, who were admittedly the favorites each time. And his Timbers have won an MLS Cup away from home, claiming the 2015 final against Columbus with several players still in green and white on the roster (Diego Valeri, Jorge Villafana, Diego Chara, Lucas Melano, Jake Gleeson).
So, yes, Atlanta is the favorite to win, but don’t sleep on Portland in a one-off game with plenty of rest and time to prepare for a tactical challenge.
Regular season
Portland – 15W-10L-9T – +6 GD – 4W-8L-5T away
Atlanta – 21W-7L-6T – +26 GD – 11W-2L-4T home
Head-to-head
June 24 — D 1-1 in Atlanta — Goals: Mabiala (32′), Gressel (56′)
“Whatever happens I have my family, friends and close people pushing me and will always be there. It’s great to get attention and the feeling of being wanted, but you’ve gotta keep a level head and keep working hard to be the best you can be each day.”
That’s something he’s learned the right way, from being a rising youth national team prospect to a star at the University of Maryland, and then a goalkeeper coming home to reclaim his star in MLS following a tough stint at Freiburg in Germany.
So, yeah, he feels ready for whatever is next.
“Germany definitely gave me a little teaser of what Europe is like and how the whole process goes and what soccer is like over there,” said Steffen, who is reported to have passed his Manchester City medical and signed a contract with the Premier League champions.
“I definitely use it to prepare for different situations when they are thrown at me and I’ll continue to do that.”
For everything new that may be coming his way, Steffen is going to have plenty of the familiar when he’s called into USMNT camp in January. The new U.S. boss is his longtime Crew coach Gregg Berhalter, and Steffen could hardly be happier with U.S. Soccer’s decision.
“He’s the guy in charge,” Steffen said. “He knows Plan A, Plan B, Plan C, Plan D, Plan E. He’s ready for whatever comes his way. He’s demanding and the right man for the job.”
If anything, there may be more stability in Steffen’s professional life despite a probable move abroad. He knows his national team coach, and there’s neither a chance the USMNT is moving nor a likelihood that any European club owner will threaten to move his team 1200 miles.
“It’s impossible not to think about and not to see the Tweets and the comments on Instagram, and hear about it when you’re out just talking to locals,” Steffen said. “It’s been a crazy year and a half in Columbus but we were lucky enough to have Gregg and a great coaching staff that kept us focused on the big picture and that was football, soccer. The fans were great and we wanted to play for them and not just ourselves. We had extra motivation to bring him wins and bring home playoff games.”
Steffen kept 10 clean sheets in 29 appearances for Columbus this season, then helping the Crew beat DC United in penalties before falling to the Red Bulls over two legs.
The season allowed him to take home the Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award over several other outstanding players — Steffen names Alex Bono and Bill Hamid as his top backstops in MLS — and help some aspiring pros pay for college via Allstate’s $20,000 in scholarships.
“That goes such a long a way,” Steffen said. “I wasn’t aware of this community award that I could give out, and it’s a very humbling feeling because I was once in their shoes.”
Here’s what we’ll be watching the closest in England and Wales this weekend.
Sorry form could sound death knell for Chelsea’s title hopes Chelsea vs. Manchester City, 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC [ STREAM ]
The visitors are undefeated, reigning champions, and will be considered favorites when they enter Stamford Bridge to meet a Chelsea side which has won just four of the last 12 points available to it.
Maurizio Sarri‘s men will have to do better against Man City than they did in 2017-18 under Antonio Conte, when the Blues lost a pair of 1-0 contests. A loss Saturday would sink Chelsea 13 points back of City.
Gunners go for 21 against game Terriers Arsenal vs. Huddersfield Town, 10 a.m. ET Saturday on CNBC [ STREAM ]
Arsenal toppled Spurs before drawing Manchester United, but would do well to consider Huddersfield Town as ornery as the big boys. The desperate Terriers have found some goals in recent weeks, but need results more than hope now. It seems unlikely to come at the Emirates, but that’s why they play the games.
Hasenhuttl takes charge of Saints for big six-pointer Cardiff City vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]
Saints have been in the frying pan for some time, but will feel in the center of the fire should they manage to lose to improving Cardiff City on Saturday in Wales. It’s the first match on the bench for new Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, who has an impressive record in Germany.
Tottenham heads to Leicester to face tough-to-topple Foxes Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 2:45 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
Unbeaten in six league matches despite the tragic story of their owners’ death and a trip to Thailand to mourn him, Leicester now gets a visit from a Tottenham Hotspur side who’s rebounded from a North London Derby loss to paste Southampton at midweek. Will the Foxes be able to continue their run up the table against a very good Spurs side?
Klopp, Howe match attack-happy wits at the Vitality Stadium Bournemouth vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
The Cherries have proved tough-to-beat at home with a 4W-2D-2L record so far but also unable to take down the big boys. Bournemouth is now 0-4 against Top Four contenders despite its seventh-place start to the season. Enter a Liverpool side just as willing to entertain and the chance to hop into first place for at least a few hours, and this has all the ingredients for a fine start to the season.