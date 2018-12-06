More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Mourinho praises Paul Pogba’s impact after being dropped

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 6, 2018, 8:49 AM EST
Jose Mourinho has being discussing Paul Pogba, once again, as the Manchester United superstar was left out of the starting lineup for their 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Pogba played in the draw at Southampton at the weekend but struggled, and both he and Romelu Lukaku were dropped to the bench for the game against the Gunners.

Mourinho’s pre-game notes in United’s programme stated that “there isn’t space for people that are not ready to give it their all” and many believed he was pointing the finger at Pogba after his inconsistent displays and amid reports the Portuguese coach had called Pogba a “virus” after his disappointing display against Saints.

Mourinho revealed before the Arsenal game that Pogba had been dropped simply due to “tactical reasons.”

Both Pogba and Lukaku came on and had an impact in the draw, but we all know things are far from rosy for the star duo right now.

Speaking about the general situation to reporters after the game, Mourinho was happy with Pogba’s play off the bench but again pointed to defensive injuries causing issues.

“I think Paul came on and gave a good contribution,” Mourinho said. “I brought freshness and power to the attacking players but our defenders were dead. That made it more difficult to keep that happiness for the 95 minutes. In the last part of the game it was Arsenal wanting the draw, diving, getting the game stopped.”

It is now four Premier League games without a win for United and Mourinho, but there’s no doubting that the spirit his team showed against in-form Arsenal proved they can nd drag themselves back into the top four race. The likes of Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo are far from fully fit but Mourinho had to use them and he is cranking up the pressure on his board all of the time to make at least one big defensive signing in January.

United currently sit eight points out of the top four and unless Pogba and others start to perform consistently it is tough to see them qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Mourinho’s bizarre treatment of Pogba, Lukaku and others is clearly having an impact on their performances and there is no end in sight.

His old school man-management just doesn’t appear to be getting the best out of United’s young, but sometimes misguided, players.

Leicester helicopter crash report reveals mechanical fault

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 6, 2018, 11:45 AM EST
An investigation into the tragic helicopter crash outside of Leicester City’s King Power Stadium on Oct. 27 has pinpointed a severe mechanical fault.

Leicester’s Thai owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others were killed when the helicopter crashed in the parking lot outside the stadium moments after taking off from the center of the pitch following Leicester’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

Two members of Srivaddhanaprabha’s staff, Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, plus pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz were also killed in the crash.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) in the UK revealed some of the findings from their report on Thursday, as an issue with the tail rotator was critical in the crash.

“The evidence gathered shows that the loss of control of the helicopter resulted from the tail rotator actuator control shaft becoming disconnected from the actuator lever mechanism.”

The investigation is ongoing, but this information confirms a major mechanical fault occurred.

It had previously been reported that investigators had found that levers which were meant to connect the cockpit pedals to the control shaft of the tail rotor weren’t attached.

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez suffers leg fracture

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 6, 2018, 11:27 AM EST
Liverpool have revealed that star defender Joe Gomez fractured his left leg against Burnley on Wednesday.

The England international was tackled by Ben Mee and hit the advertising boards as he slid off the pitch. Gomez, 21, was then carried off the pitch in pain and a scan has revealed he has suffered a fracture to his lower leg.

Liverpool released a statement on Thursday detailing the extent of the issue, as they expect Gomez to be out until mid-January.

“Liverpool can confirm Joe Gomez sustained a fracture to the lower left leg during the 3-1 win at Burnley on Wednesday night. His injury was further assessed by the Reds’ medical team at Melwood on Thursday. Initial indications suggest the 21-year-old is facing a spell of up to six weeks out of action, though this is dependent on how his treatment and rehabilitation programmes progress.”

This is a blow for Jurgen Klopp, as Gomez had developed a wonderful partnership with Virgil Van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool’s defense this season. He has often been deployed as a right back too, and that was where he was playing on Wednesday when he suffered the injury.

With Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Trent Alexander-Arnold around, Klopp has plenty of options in that area of the pitch but losing Gomez is a blow and Liverpool will no doubt take their time to ensure he returns fully fit.

Klopp was critical of Burnley’s strong tackles throughout Liverpool’s comeback win, but Gomez’s injury was more about the way he landed than the tackle from Mee itself.

Hasenhuettl: Southampton’s philosophy “fits perfectly”

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 6, 2018, 10:10 AM EST
SOUTHAMPTON — Ralph Hasenhuettl has a way with words and he is determined to turn Southampton’s fortunes around.

But he knows it will not be easy.

“If you want guarantees you have to buy a washing machine! In football there are no guarantees…” Hasenhuettl smiled, as he faced the media for the first time in England on Thursday and dazzled fans with his quick wit and amiable nature. He will need plenty of that in the weeks and months to come.

Hasenhuettl, 51, has a huge task on his hands to drag Southampton up the Premier League table, out of the relegation zone and to give the entire club a new vision for the future.

The Premier League’s first-ever Austrian head coach said he is aligned with Saints’ overall plan to develop young talent and to punch above their weight against the PL’s big boys, and Hasenhuettl knows his first task is to drag them out of the drop zone.

“The history and the philosophy of this team fits nearly perfect to my philosophy of how to work in football,” Hasenhuettl explained. “So it was a good decision for me and I’m sure it is a good one.”

Known as a proactive coach who prefers a 4-2-2-2 formation, Hasenhuettl was nicknamed ‘The Klopp of the Alps’ in Germany during his time at Ingolstadt and RB Leipzig.

He brushed off those comparisons but revealed he and Klopp learned together when getting their coaching badges in Germany, and he made fun of Liverpool’s German coach for saying his name translated to nothing.

“His German is not very good because his English is maybe better than his German now!” Hasenhuettl smiled. “I was laughing about his explaining of my name and it’s hard to pronounce for you.”

In case you were wondering, Hasenhuettl loosely translates to “small rabbit house” in English.

Like Klopp, Hasenhuettl demands high levels of fitness and high-pressing from his team and when asked if he would be bringing in plenty of new players in January, he preferred to challenge his current squad to stick around.

If they are up to it.

“We just had a look at the players we have now. I want to bring them to their limits,” Hasenhuettl said. “I don’t know where there limits are and if they like to go this way with us they are invited to and when they follow us it will be an intensive, hard working way. When everyone is pushing his limits to a higher level, then we can see how far it will get us. When someone says ‘it is it too much running for or too much work for me’ they will fall very quickly beside us. That’s how I want to work until January and then we have a look.”

The group of players he has at Southampton have just one win from their first 15 games of the season.

Ahead of his first game in charge against Cardiff City on Saturday (Watch live 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com), Hasenhuettl admitted with a lack of training days ahead it will be tough for him to turn things around quickly.

Saints have six games in just over three weeks, with matches against Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea among them.

Despite those fixtures, Hasenhuettl expects his name to be known across the globe very quickly indeed.

Fed up of walking around the Alps in his native Austria after leaving Leipzig at the end of last season, he’s now back to business.

“It is a big challenge for me but it is the next step in my career. It is my goal to get my name known here in the Premier League,” Hasenhuettl said. “I had a few successful years in Germany and when I left Leipzig in the summer I was thinking about my next step and I wanted to stand in front of a new team, with a new language to get developed personally and also in my view of football. That’s the reason I made this decision to come here, to come to Southampton. I had very good meetings with Ralph Krueger [Saints chairman], so for me it was relatively clear that I can help him in the situation the club is in at the moment.”

Drifting along over the past 18-24 months under four different managers, Saints have gone from being one of the best-run clubs in Europe to one that barely survived relegation last season and has no clear playing identity or direction.

Hasenhuettl has been tasked with changing all of that as quickly as he can and he is not afraid about the daunting task ahead.

“It is tough with our schedule over Christmas. I am not frightened about it but the problem is we have a lot of games in the coming days,” Hasenhuettl said. “If you know me, I work on training sessions and habits and if you don’t have the chance to train it is not easy to change things in the team. We have just one training sessions tomorrow evening before the game. We will pay attention not to overload. My goal is to develop them [the players] as quick as possible but we have to pay attention.”

The Austrian has already held meetings with several different departments of the club ahead of meeting the players with his first training session on Thursday, as he got across his plan on how the club can succeed in the short and long-term.

Among soccer purists, Hasenhuettl back in the game is big news.

Austrian TV crews traveled to the suburbs of Southampton for the press conference and news outlets from across the UK were present as the hype around his appointment was clear.

“I want to put my footsteps in the snow here,” Hasenhuettl said, obviously not realizing he’s more likely to step in puddles in England. “I did it in the other clubs before and often had similar situations as we have at the moment and it’s back to the roots for me. Last year was maybe easier because I had a Champions League team and we were on a very high level with physical and tactical things. This step is not the easiest one but I never want easy in my life. I am always challenging myself. I am looking forward and I am not afraid of anything.”

Hasenhuettl delivered another witty line which suggests Southampton aren’t out of rocky waters just yet.

Asked what his first thought was after being approached by Southampton, Hasenhuettl referred to England’s South Coast city being where the Titanic set off on her ill-fated maiden voyage.  

“I was thinking about the Titanic leaving here, and I hope I don’t hit the first iceberg waiting for me,” Hasenhuettl said. 

Atletico, Barcelona, Sevilla power through in Copa

Associated PressDec 6, 2018, 7:55 AM EST
MADRID (AP) Atletico Madrid was so poor in the first half against fourth-division visitor Sant Andreu that a shock Copa del Rey elimination wasn’t a far-fetched possibility on Wednesday.

But three goals in the opening 10 minutes of the second period guided Atletico’s second-string team to a 4-0 victory at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Barcelona and Sevilla also beat lower division clubs, while Villarreal recorded an 8-0 rout of second tier Almeria with four goals by Cameroon striker Karl Toko-Ekambi.

Thomas Lemar scored for Atletico in the 48th minute, Nikola Kalinic in the 53rd, Angel Correa in the 55th and Victor “Vitolo” Machin in the 81st to secure Diego Simeone’s team a place in the last 16 following a 5-0 aggregate victory.

“We struggled in the first half. We weren’t able to play with quick transitions,” said Simeone after his 400th Atletico match. “Everything changed in the second half. After the first goal the team played more freely.”

Atletico was without Diego Costa because of injury, while Antoine Griezmann and several other regular starters were rested by Simeone, who was banned from the bench as he served the second of a three-game suspension following a rant in a Copa match against Sevilla last season.

Substitute Lemar went on at halftime and was key for Atletico, opening the scoring with a right-footed shot from outside the area. Kalinic added a header and Correa produced a fine finish with the outside of his right foot. Vitolo’s goal from close range came after a pass by Saul Niguez.

BARCELONA BOOST

Barcelona advanced 5-1 on aggregate after its reserves cruised past third division Cultural Leonesa 4-1 at Camp Nou Stadium.

Denis Suarez scored a goal in each half while Munir El Haddadi and Malcom were on target before halftime. Josep Sene netted in the second period for Cultural, the club owned by the Qatari state.

Barcelona midfielder Ricard “Riqui” Puig, 19, set up one of Suarez’s goals on his debut.

“It was a dream come true,” Puig said. “I used to come to this stadium when I was three.”

Malcom went off in the final minutes with an apparent knee injury.

TOKO-EKAMBI’S NIGHT

Toko-Ekambi became the first Villarreal player to score four goals in a match this century, leading the club to an 11-3 aggregate win. He netted three times in the first half and once in the second.

Carlos Bacca scored twice, while Gerard Moreno and Dani Raba added a goal each.

TOP-TIER CLASHES

In all first-division ties, Girona came from behind to defeat Alaves 2-1 and advance 4-3 on aggregate, while Real Sociedad beat Celta Vigo 2-0 to go through 3-1 overall.

Alaves struck first at Montilivi Stadium in Catalonia with an own-goal by Pedro Alcala in the 62nd minute, but the hosts rallied through Alex Granell in the 74th and Cristian “Portu” Portugues in the 79th to reach the last 16 for the first time.

Sociedad sunk Celta with two superb goals by Mikel Oyarzabal and Adnan Januzaj.

Oyarzabal netted in the 10th with a booming long-range shot into the top corner, and Januzaj scored in the 27th with a curling strike.

OTHER RESULTS

Sevilla edged third division Villanovense 1-0 to advance following a 0-0 first-leg draw. Andre Silva scored the winner early in the second half, converting the rebound after missing a penalty.

Valladolid came from behind to defeat second tier Mallorca 2-1 and progress 4-2 on aggregate.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni