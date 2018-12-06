More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Top Premier League storylines for Week 16

By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2018, 5:45 PM EST
The Premier League begins its third round of games in eight days when Liverpool visits Bournemouth early Saturday.

Here’s what we’ll be watching the closest in England and Wales this weekend.

Sorry form could sound death knell for Chelsea’s title hopes
The visitors are undefeated, reigning champions, and will be considered favorites when they enter Stamford Bridge to meet a Chelsea side which has won just four of the last 12 points available to it.

Maurizio Sarri‘s men will have to do better against Man City than they did in 2017-18 under Antonio Conte, when the Blues lost a pair of 1-0 contests. A loss Saturday would sink Chelsea 13 points back of City.

Gunners go for 21 against game Terriers
Arsenal toppled Spurs before drawing Manchester United, but would do well to consider Huddersfield Town as ornery as the big boys. The desperate Terriers have found some goals in recent weeks, but need results more than hope now. It seems unlikely to come at the Emirates, but that’s why they play the games.

Hasenhuttl takes charge of Saints for big six-pointer
Saints have been in the frying pan for some time, but will feel in the center of the fire should they manage to lose to improving Cardiff City on Saturday in Wales. It’s the first match on the bench for new Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, who has an impressive record in Germany.

Tottenham heads to Leicester to face tough-to-topple Foxes
Unbeaten in six league matches despite the tragic story of their owners’ death and a trip to Thailand to mourn him, Leicester now gets a visit from a Tottenham Hotspur side who’s rebounded from a North London Derby loss to paste Southampton at midweek. Will the Foxes be able to continue their run up the table against a very good Spurs side?

Klopp, Howe match attack-happy wits at the Vitality Stadium
The Cherries have proved tough-to-beat at home with a 4W-2D-2L record so far but also unable to take down the big boys. Bournemouth is now 0-4 against Top Four contenders despite its seventh-place start to the season. Enter a Liverpool side just as willing to entertain and the chance to hop into first place for at least a few hours, and this has all the ingredients for a fine start to the season.

Nick Tre. Smith/The Kansas City Star via AP
By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2018, 5:05 PM EST
Jordan Morris is reportedly sticking around home for the prime of his career.

The 24-year-old striker, healing from ACL surgery, has a new five-year deal with the Seattle Sounders that will pay him around $1 million per season, according to The Athletic.

Morris leapt into the public consciousness while still in college at Stanford, when Jurgen Klinsmann called him into USMNT camp in 2014.

The industrious striker has since earned 25 caps, scoring five goals, spurning interest from abroad including a 2016 trial with Werder Bremen to stay with his hometown Sounders.

Morris tore his ACL in CONCACAF Champions League play this Spring, missing the entire MLS season. He has 17 goals and six assists in 70 career appearances for Seattle.

Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2018, 3:57 PM EST
American goalkeeper Zack Steffen is indeed off to Manchester City, though not for long.

Goal.com reports that the 23-year-old USMNT backstop has passed his medical and signed a contract ahead of January move from Columbus which will earn the Crew between $7.5 and 10 million when all is said and done.

The report says Steffen is not likely to be approved for a UK work permit. Should that happen, Girona in La Liga and Nice in Ligue 1 are named as loan options. Paul Tenorio of The Athletic says a loan back to Columbus is also possible.

Canada-born Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, 27, is the entrenched starter at Girona, though (complete speculation here) perhaps this could be a loan swap to get Man City an upgrade at back-up to Ederson (again, assuming Steffen is denied a UK work permit). The same could be true for Walter Benitez at Nice, who is managed by long-time NYCFC boss Patrick Vieira.

Steffen is expected to rival Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath for the USMNT’s No. 1 shirt, with many perceiving the Crew man to have a leg up due to his relationship with longtime Columbus and new USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter.

AP Photo/Eric Risberg
By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2018, 3:16 PM EST
Jill Ellis should have the United States women’s national team well-drilled in its bid to reclaim the World Cup, announcing its warm-up schedule two days before Saturday’s WWC draw in France.

Beginning next month, the USWNT will play 10 matches across two continents as Ellis attempts to become the first manager to lead the Americans to consecutive World Cup wins.

Only two of those matches are outside the U.S., with the USWNT visiting France and Spain on Jan. 19 and 22, respectively.

The Yanks will then get experience defending a trophy when they host the SheBelievesCup between Feb. 27-March 5, playing Japan in Chester, Penn., England in Nashville, and Brazil in Tampa.

April friendlies follow against Australia in Colorado (April 4) and Belgium at LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium, before the 3-match Send-Off Series sees the USWNT host South Africa in Santa Clara, a TBD opponent in St. Louis, and Mexico at Red Bull Arena between May 12-26.

The USWNT is set to defend the World Cup for the first time since 2003 this summer in France when it bids to become the first team to win four Women’s World Cup tournaments (It is already the first to win three).

They’ve placed at every WWC, finishing first three times, second once, and third on three occasions.

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 6, 2018, 2:29 PM EST
West Ham United will be without their main man for the busy festive period.

Marko Arnautovic suffered a hamstring injury against Cardiff City on Tuesday which will keep him out for at least a month, as the Hammers will have to do without their top goalscorer until January.

Arnautovic, 29, has been a revelation since arriving at the London Stadium from Stoke City in the summer of 2017. From January 2018 onwards he has often lined up as their lone striker, but the Austrian will now spend some time on the sidelines after suffering a few knocks in recent weeks.

“We know how important Marko is for our team,” Pellegrini said. “We have too many players injured in a month that we have to play seven games and then in January, six more games. But I always have the same answer – we have a squad and it is a chance for another player to demonstrate why they are here.”

In recent weeks Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has grabbed his chance with both hands, as the Mexican star scored twice in the 3-0 win at Newcastle United last weekend. Lucas Perez also scored a brace in West Ham’s 3-1 home win against Cardiff City on Tuesday and if others continue to step up, plus Felipe Anderson continues to create chances galore, the Hammers should be just fine without Arnie.

West Ham are now up to 13th in the table after a slow start under Manuel Pellegrini and have an extremely favorable schedule over the festive season with games against Crystal Palace, Fulham, Watford, Southampton, Burnley and Brighton their next six games coming up.

By the time Arnautovic returns they could well be pushing for a spot in the top eight.