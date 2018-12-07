More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Alex Morgan named U.S. Player of the Year

Associated PressDec 7, 2018, 9:43 PM EST
CHICAGO — Alex Morgan has been named U.S. Soccer’s Player of the Year for a second time after leading the national team with 18 goals in 19 games and helping it earn a spot in the World Cup next year in France.

Defender Tierna Davidson, who started in her first nine national team appearances, was named Young Player of the Year, U.S. Soccer announced Friday. The 19-year-old’s college season at Stanford was cut short when she broke her ankle in September.

Morgan scored seven of her goals during the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying tournament this fall to earn the Golden Boot. The U.S. won the tournament and earned a spot in the World Cup. Morgan also has three assists and has logged 1,500 minutes this year, most of any player on the team.

Morgan also earned Player of the Year honors in 2012, when she had 28 goals and helped the national team win an Olympic title.

The U.S. women’s team, ranked No. 1 in the world, went undefeated in 2018 with 19 wins and two ties. That extended the team’s overall unbeaten streak to 28 games, dating to a 1-0 loss to Australia in the 2017 Tournament of Nations.

The draw for the World Cup is set for Saturday in Paris. The United States is the defending champion, having won in Canada in 2015.

Morgan currently sits at 98 career international goals.

“To be named captain with Megan (Rapinoe) and Carli (Lloyd), I felt I was challenged to succeed in a really positive way and was comfortable growing into this larger role with the team,” Morgan said in a statement. “I’m also pleased that I was able to improve and evolve in my play along the way. There’s a good energy to the team right now and we’re all really looking forward to getting started next year.”

The other nominees for women’s player of the year included Julie Ertz, Tobin Heath, Lindsey Horan and Rapinoe.

The voting panel includes the national team coaches, players who have made at least one appearance with the team this year, members of the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors, members of the media and other select panelists.

3 key battles in MLS Cup Final between Atlanta and Portland

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnDec 7, 2018, 8:56 PM EST
Atlanta United and the Portland Timbers meet in the final match of the season. 90 minutes to decide the MLS Cup winner. With just one last game to go, there are plenty of storylines and key matchups that will determine the course those 90 minutes take.

Will Atlanta’s relentless attack prove unstoppable one more time? Or will Portland’s stellar defensive shape nullify the Atlanta firepower?

[ MORE: Full MLS Cup Final preview ]

This matchup is a delicious clash of styles, with Atlanta United actually playing right into the hands of how Portland has progressed this season. The Timbers owned the third-least possession of all MLS teams this season, while Atlanta held the most. This will make for a fascinating 90 minutes to see how the fifth-seeded Timbers can hold off Atlanta and look for goals of their own.

1) Diego Chara and/or David Guzman vs Miguel Almiron

Portland relied on this defensive midfield pairing against Sporting KC in the semifinals, helping keep Kansas City choked off in the danger area outside the top of the box. It’s likely that Giovanni Savarese deploys both together yet again in the finals, but even if only one plays, whoever is on the field will have the responsibility of keeping Miguel Almiron locked down, and force the creative weight on those behind him – like Julian Gressel and Darlington Nagbe. While both those players are talented – Gressel in particular has come on strong of late – neither is as important to this team as Almiron, and stopping his marauding will be priority number one. This is the most obvious battle that Portland must win if the Timbers are to pull off yet another upset.

2) Michael Parkhurst/Jeff Larentowicz vs Diego Valeri

There is some serious MLS experience among this matchup. With Jeremy Ebobisse coming on strong of late for Portland, Valeri has moved back into a more creative role, but he still remains the Timbers’ biggest goalscoring threat. Portland as a team scored the joint-most headed goals in the league this regular season with 14 as well as ranking third in the league on set-piece goals, so Parkhurst and Larentowicz, alongside Argentinian Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, will need to be mistake-free in the air.

But guarding the aerial threat will hardly be enough to keep Valeri under wraps. His creativity not only opens up teammates, but can also create chances for himself out of seemingly nothing. The experienced Atlanta defense cannot allow Valeri to open space on his own, as the possessional advantage Atlanta will almost certainly enjoy should limit the amount of opportunities Portland can create. Therefore, the Atlanta defense needs to make Valeri earn his chances and not allow them to magically appear out of nothing.

3) Eric Remedi vs. Portland counter

Atlanta succumbed to a 1-1 draw the first time these teams met, as Portland locked Atlanta down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium despite a huge possessional advantage for the hosts. Why? They limited Atlanta’s attack and completed a number of deep key passes from the midfield area on the counter. 23-year-old Eric Remedi wasn’t around for that first meeting in late June, only arriving two weeks later in the summer transfer window. The Argentinian midfielder immediately slotted into the starting lineup and has played every single league minute since his first start on July 29. His presence will be critical if Atlanta is to neutralize the Portland counter, as he will not only be tasked with keeping the speedy Portland forwards at bay, but also not giving away needless fouls that would allow Portland to enjoy set-piece opportunities, which often go hand-in-hand with counters.

BONUS: Jeff Attinella vs. Atlanta’s attack

It goes without saying that if Portland is to play its desired style and let Atlanta control the ball, goalkeeper Jeff Attinella must be on top of his game. The 30-year-old American has been here before, but only as a backup, forced to watch from the bench as Nick Rimando couldn’t lead Real Salt Lake to victory on penalties in 2013. Now with the starting job and a popular cheer from the home fans, “Jeff Jeff Jeff” will need to stand tall to keep Portland in the match.

PL Preview: Manchester United vs Fulham

By Kyle BonnDec 7, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
  • Man United has won 21 of 23 home matches against Fulham
  • Fulham has won just once at Old Trafford in any competition
  • Fulham has lost six straight PL road games

Manchester United returns home a wounded animal as the Red Devils host Fulham on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Red Devils have not won in Premier League play in over a month, without victory since a visit to Bournemouth in early November. They are set to take on an opponent they have had much success against in the past, having lost just once at home against Fulham in 23 matches.

With pressure heaped on Jose Mourinho – needing a vote of confidence via the boss’s own agent to quiet the noise – Fulham could do significant damage to the Portuguese manager should they achieve a rare result at Old Trafford. It would also be a significant boost to the Whites’ relegation battle, currently sitting bottom of the table with nine points, below Southampton and Burnley on goal differential.

Claudio Ranieri has come on board in place of the departed Slavisa Jokanovic and done well to steady the ship, earning four points in his first three matches in charge, instilling a greater defensive discipline within the squad. Still, the Whites have the league’s worst defensive record by a considerable margin, and could be just what the doctor ordered for a Manchester United team that has scored five goals over the four-match winless run.

Manchester United comes into the match with significant questions on the injury front, with Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones all facing an uphill battle to prove fit. Alexis Sanchez and Victor Lindelof have both already been ruled out with longer term problems. Fulham, meanwhile, looks likely to have both Kevin McDonald and Floyd Ayite back fit, although Timothy Fosu-Mensah is not eligible to face his parent club.

What they’re saying

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Fulham: “The game is not eleven versus zero, it’s going to be eleven versus eleven, with good players on the other side, the position and points [total] don’t say much about [the] potential of the team. They have one of the two most important managers in Premier League history, they have the potential to come here and give us a difficult match.”

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri on Jose Mourinho: “He was the first who sent me a message to say welcome back. He is a very friendly friend. I know him for a long time, when he came to Chelsea and in Italy, and he was very polite with me. He’s a great man, coach, manager.”

Prediction

This is a tough one to predict, as many possibilities are in play. Manchester United could succumb to its most embarrassing defeat of the season if Ranieri can devise a plan to take advantage of a wounded squad, or the talent of the Red Devils could prove too much for a Fulham side that is only recently beginning to build confidence. The latter is more likely, and the young internationals at the head of the United attack will hold serve at home for a 2-1 victory and leave Fulham still with more work to do in the relegation battle.

PL Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City

By Kyle BonnDec 7, 2018, 5:56 PM EST
  • Man City has won the last 3 meetings 4-0
  • Chelsea has won 2 of its last 5 PL matches
  • Eden Hazard on an 11-match scoreless streak

Maurizio Sarri has problems to solve for the first time this season, and any lingering issues will be under siege as Chelsea hosts Manchester City on Saturday. (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Blues need Eden Hazard to return to his best, now without a goal in 11 straight matches for club and country. Hazard does have three assists in his last five Premier League matches, but has not found the back of the net since early October in a 3-0 win over Southampton. In addition, it’s likely that Jorginho and David Luiz will both return to the Blues starting lineup, as they were rested in the midweek match against Wolves, which led to a second loss in three matches.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

On the other side, Leroy Sane is rounding into form after a tumultuous offseason. The 22-year-old has four goals in his last five matches, and has re-emerged as a starting option for Pep Guardiola. He’s likely to retain his starting spot as Kevin De Bruyne is not expected to return from injury.

Man City sits two points above Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, while Chelsea is level with Arsenal on points, but sits in fourth, ahead of the Gunners on goal differential.

What they’re saying

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri on facing recent difficulties“I knew very well that sooner or later we have to face difficulties. When you change the way of playing, the way of football, you need to change the mentality. We have a problem to manage the match at the moment. In the last two matches we played well for 55, 60 minutes, then the first difficulty we went in blackout. We didn’t react as a team, but as 11 players – in 11 different ways. So it’s a big problem.”

Man City boss Pep Guardiola on beating Chelsea last season: “Last season, winning there was more than three points. It showed we could do it. It was an important step for last season, the first important game away against the last champion. In that moment, it was important to say, ‘We can go anywhere and deliver a good performance – winning and with a good performance.”

Prediction

If any team can smell fear in an opponent, it’s Manchester City. Pep Guardiola has trained his side to take advantage of any slight imperfection in the opposition, and with Chelsea in a bad way of late, the pre-match narrative carries weight here. Manchester City pulls off a 3-1 win over the Blues, leaving Chelsea with another reminder that Sarri needs time to truly turn them into title contenders.

Juventus 1-0 Inter: Wasteful Inter falls victim to Mandzukic

By Kyle BonnDec 7, 2018, 4:47 PM EST
1 Comment

Inter wasted a whole boatload of good chances on both ends of the halftime break, and they were made to pay as Mario Mandzukic picked out the winner in the 66th minute to give Juventus the Derby d’Italia victory.

Roberto Gagliardini was Inter’s goat of the first half, hitting the far post with a glorious chance in the 29th minute. Just ticks after the break, the visitors had a massive opportunity as Juventus muffed an attempt to build out of the back, giving the ball away right at the top of the box, but Matteo Politano saw his shot blocked.

Paulo Dybala was dangerous at times, but his finishing was less than stellar as well, with Juventus ripping off 12 shots in the first half to Inter’s five, but failed to get in front before halftime.

Yellow cards flew before the hour mark as both teams succumbed to clumsiness with Rodrigo Betancur, Ivan Perisic, and Marcelo Brozovic all finding their way into the referee’s notebook. With both teams trading long spells on the ball, Juventus found the opener as 24-year-old Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo delivered a pinpoint ball from the left baseline onto the head of Mandzukic who beat Kwadwo Asamoah in the air.

That was all she wrote, as Inter seemed defeated by the moment, without anything of significant note from that point on. Juventus moved 11 points clear at the top of the Serie A table with the win, while Inter wastes the chance to draw level with second-placed Napoli. In addition, it leaves Inter just four points above rivals AC Milan, who sit just behind them in fourth.