Arsenal to talk to players over ‘hippy crack’ allegations

According to various reports Arsenal will talk with their players to “remind them of their responsibilities” after a video emerged of several first team players inhaling nitrous oxide canisters with balloons.
The substance commonly known as ‘hippy crack’ is legal, but side effects include headaches, dizziness and paranoia as the canisters often used in dental procedures are also know as laughing gas. It is illegal to sell or give away the canisters in the UK.
In extreme cases, those who use the drug have had heart attacks and even died due to a lack of oxygen reaching the brain.
A video released by the Sun newspaper in the UK shows Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Matteo Guendouzi and Sead Kolasinac inhaling the ‘hippy crack’ at a private party at a London club back in August. The video appears to show Ozil struggling to stay awake, while Guendouzi appeared to pass out as he stretched out on a sofa.
The report states that up to 12 first team players were present (Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Shkodran Mustafi were also shown in photos) as they drank champagne and vodka just a few days before the 2018-19 season began.
It also states that the private party in Tape in central London saw everyone, apart from the players, hand in their cell phones so photos could not be taken. Over 70 females were also invited to the party by the players.
Unai Emery‘s Arsenal side are currently on a 20-game unbeaten run but the Spanish coach will be far from happy with this images being released.
Emery is known to be a disciplinarian and he banned juice drinks at Arsenal’s training ground after taking charge in the summer. The fact that senior players Aubameyang and Ozil were at the heart of the incident is also likely to concern Emery.