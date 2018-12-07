More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Arsenal to talk to players over ‘hippy crack’ allegations

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 7, 2018, 8:53 AM EST
According to various reports Arsenal will talk with their players to “remind them of their responsibilities” after a video emerged of several first team players inhaling nitrous oxide canisters with balloons.

The substance commonly known as ‘hippy crack’ is legal, but side effects include headaches, dizziness and paranoia as the canisters often used in dental procedures are also know as laughing gas. It is illegal to sell or give away the canisters in the UK.

In extreme cases, those who use the drug have had heart attacks and even died due to a lack of oxygen reaching the brain.

A video released by the Sun newspaper in the UK shows Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Matteo Guendouzi and Sead Kolasinac inhaling the ‘hippy crack’ at a private party at a London club back in August. The video appears to show Ozil struggling to stay awake, while Guendouzi appeared to pass out as he stretched out on a sofa.

The report states that up to 12 first team players were present (Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Shkodran Mustafi were also shown in photos) as they drank champagne and vodka just a few days before the 2018-19 season began.

It also states that the private party in Tape in central London saw everyone, apart from the players, hand in their cell phones so photos could not be taken. Over 70 females were also invited to the party by the players.

Unai Emery‘s Arsenal side are currently on a 20-game unbeaten run but the Spanish coach will be far from happy with this images being released.

Emery is known to be a disciplinarian and he banned juice drinks at Arsenal’s training ground after taking charge in the summer. The fact that senior players Aubameyang and Ozil were at the heart of the incident is also likely to concern Emery.

Matchweek 16 Premier League odds: Man City favored at Chelsea

OddsSharkDec 7, 2018, 11:33 AM EST
The form points to Manchester City in a matchup against a rival it has shut out thrice in succession.

Manchester City is the -105 away favorite on this week’s Premier League odds with Chelsea coming back at +300, while the draw is +270 on the three-way moneyline and there is a 3.0-goals total for Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Something will have to give; Chelsea is undefeated in its last 11 home matches in the league, but Manchester City has won 11 of its last 13 away matches and has kept a clean sheet against Chelsea in their last three matchups in all competitions.

The hectic pre-Christmas schedule will make for some heavily rotated starting elevens, with Chelsea not expected to have Ross Barkley (ankle) while Manchester City could be minus stalwarts Kevin De Bruyne (knee) and Vincent Kompany (fatigue). That could lead to an even contest with offense at each end, and Man City win/yes (+200) offers good value in the both-teams-to-score props.

Gabriel Jesus (+400 first scorer, +125 anytime) might feature at forward for Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth (+450) has defeated Liverpool (-165, draw +355) only once in 13 tries and while there is a 3.0-goals total, the host Cherries have had their last six matches go OVER 2.5 goals. Liverpool should be on the attack as it strives to stay in contact with first-place Manchester City, and this could be an excellent chance to take Mo Salah (+350 first scorer, -110 anytime), although Roberto Firmino (+550, +170) offers a better payout and has a stronger recent history against Bournemouth.

Manchester United (-280) has not lost at home against Fulham (+850, draw +425) since 2003, but anything seems possible for the Jose Mourinho-led Reds. Eight of Manchester United’s last nine league games have been OVER 2.5 goals and Fulham has lost its last six away games, so there is betting value in a straight both-teams-to-score prop (-125) and Manchester United Win/Yes (+175).

Leicester City (+290) and Tottenham Hotspur (even, draw +255) have gone OVER 2.5 goals in their last three matchups (all competitions), and the visiting Spurs with James Maddison (+800 first scorer, +250 anytime) emerging as a complement to Harry Kane (+280, -120 respectively) are one of the most potent offensive teams in the league. Both-teams-to-score bettors should give some thought to “yes” options that are tied to a Spurs win.

Newcastle (+195) hosts Wolverhampton (+165, draw +210) in a Sunday matchup, with the Wolves having had an eight-day break to prepare. Newcastle has lost six of its home games in the league and Wolverhampton has scored in five of seven away games. The Yes/Over 2.5 (+175) prop might be the best percentage play in a match between inconsistent sides.

And Everton (-130) takes on Watford (+400, draw +285) in a Monday matchup, with Everton manager Marco Silva game-planning for a team that he helmed not so long ago. The Toffees have gone UNDER 2.5 goals in their last four matchups, but an extra prep day might lead to slightly more offensive fireworks.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Injury update: Issues for Man City, Liverpool, Leicester

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 7, 2018, 10:38 AM EST
Given the quick turnaround for Premier League clubs after their midweek games, there are plenty of fitness concerns for managers ahead of the full weekend slate.

Liverpool and Manchester City have serious injury doubts, as Pep Guardiola confirmed that both Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne are out for their huge trip to Chelsea on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

“Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne cannot play tomorrow. Soon both will be back,” Guardiola said.

Aguero has picked up an abductor injury after missing the win against Bournemouth last weekend, while De Bruyne has been out since Nov. 1 with a knee problem.

As for Jurgen Klopp, he was able to put Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino on the bench against Burnley as they came on in the second half and helped Liverpool get over the line on Wednesday.

But Sadio Mane was missing for that victory and Klopp confirmed the Senegalese forward is a doubt for the trip to Bournemouth on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with a foot injury.

“Sadio Mane doesn’t sound like he will be ready tomorrow,” Klopp said. “Georginio Wijnaldum and Andrew Robertson are OK. Dejan Lovren will not be available. He got concussion after a knock last week – and will not be available. Nathaniel Clyne is also out but Dominic Solanke is close and I hope he’ll be in team training later on.”

Leicester City will be without their star striker Jamie Vardy as they host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Foxes top scorer Vardy, 31, has been struggling with a recent groin injury and misses out, while Harry Maguire could be back in their 18-man squad and Jonny Evans is fit.

For Spurs, Kieran Trippier is out with a groin problem and youngster Juan Foyth will also miss out due to a hamstring issue. More changes in defense for Mauricio Pochettino‘s already stretched squad.

Mourinho’s agent releases statement on Man United future

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 7, 2018, 9:52 AM EST
Jose Mourinho is staying put at Manchester United.

In an extremely rare statement from his agent, Jorge Mendes, to Sam Wallace of the Daily Telegraph, it was made clear that Mourinho is going nowhere amid reports linking the current Man United manager with a return to Real Madrid.

Here is the statement from Mendes about his client.

“There have been more rumors of Jose Mourinho leaving Manchester United. It’s totally untrue. Jose is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him. He has a long-term contract with Manchester United and is fully committed to the club in building a solid winning project,” Mendes said.

Mourinho only signed a new contract in January at United, and that runs out in the summer of 2020. He led them to second place in the PL last season and in his debut campaign at Old Trafford in 2016-17 he won the UEFA Europa League and League Cup.

United currently sit in eight place in the table, eight points off the top four in the Premier League. Draws against Crystal Palace, Southampton and Arsenal in their last three league games has seen them miss the chance to close the gap on those above them.

Mourinho has been under constant pressure this season, his third in charge at Old Trafford, as United’s star players such as Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku have underperformed and woeful defensive displays have hampered the Red Devils.

This statement will do little to stop the speculation about Mourinho not only leaving for Real Madrid, but also being fired by United. Given the vast sums of money (around $450 million) he has spent on new players since 2016, the Red Devils are languishing outside of the top six and are going backwards fast.

Mendes’ statement only reinforces that Mourinho’s future at United is far from secure, and the only saving grace for the Portuguese coach is his new contract locks him in for the next two years, at least, and he will be due a hefty compensation package should Ed Woodward decided enough is enough over the coming months.

It will be intriguing to see how much cash Mourinho is handed in January to try and rebuild his defense. If he isn’t given much, that is a sign his time at United is coming to an end.

Arsenal’s Rob Holding ruptures ACL

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 7, 2018, 7:56 AM EST
Arsenal have confirmed that center back Rob Holding ruptured his ACL during their 2-2 draw at Manchester United on Wednesday.

Holding, 23, went down clutching his left knee after a collision with Marcus Rashford in the first half of the game at Old Trafford and he will now undergo surgery to repair the damage.

The Bolton Wanderers product has been in sensational form in recent months under new Arsenal boss Unai Emery, with some calling for him to get a call-up to the England squad.

Per a statement released by the club, it is expected that Holding will be out for between 6-9 months.

“Rob will undergo surgery to repair this in the coming days. The rehabilitation process is expected to take between six to nine months. Everyone at the club will now be working as hard as we can to ensure Rob is back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

This is a cruel blow for Holding, and Arsenal, as Emery’s side have sorted out a settled back line in recent weeks and have improved defensively throughout the season under their new manager.

Holding’s ability to play out from the back and push on into midfield has been a main reason why Emery hasn’t missed the injured Laurent Koscielny. But as luck would have it for Arsenal, their captain and French star has just returned to full fitness after rupturing his Achilles at the end of last season and he will likely fill the void caused by Holding’s injury.

Koscielny, Mustafi and Sokratis will now be their go-to back three between now and the end of the season, as Holding’s promising 2018-19 campaign is all but over.