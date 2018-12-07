Details for Premier League NYC Fan Fest; look-in locations released

NBC Sports and the Premier League will host a second Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest event of the season this Saturday, Dec. 8.
Just like the event in D.C. back in September, fans will be able to watch all of the action together and this time it kicks off at 7 a.m. ET at New York City’s South Street Seaport.
[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]
Our studio show will be live from NYC, plus locations for three other live look-in on PL fans across the U.S. have been announced.
In Dallas, Texas, The Irishman will feature fans from Dallas Spurs, while Molly Malone’s Irish Pub in Louisville, Kentucky will showcase Liverpool FC Kentucky and The Shakespeare Pub in San Diego, CA is home to the San Diego Blues.
Below are more details on how the day will pan out in New York City, as there are plenty of special events planned for those attending.
NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings studio team of host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Kyle Martino, and Robbie Mustoe will broadcast live from the event at New York City’s South Street Seaport beginning at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Premier League all-time leading scorer Alan Shearer will join the day’s activities and the broadcast, helping bring the celebration to viewers all across the country.
The Fan Fest will span four-match windows from 7a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET for the first time, starting with Bournemouth v. Liverpool at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will feature an indoor pitch, the Premier League trophy, club mascots, an EA Sports FIFA 19 gaming zone, airbrush tattoo and pancake artists, special giveaways and more.
Special guests at the event will include Marcus Mumford and Winston Marshall from Mumford & Sons, who will be the musical guests for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, former U.S. MNT player Claudio Reyna, and Snapchat personality Francis Maxwell.