NBC Sports

Details for Premier League NYC Fan Fest; look-in locations released

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 7, 2018, 2:04 PM EST
NBC Sports and the Premier League will host a second Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest event of the season this Saturday, Dec. 8.

Just like the event in D.C. back in September, fans will be able to watch all of the action together and this time it kicks off at 7 a.m. ET at New York City’s South Street Seaport.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

Our studio show will be live from NYC, plus locations for three other live look-in on PL fans across the U.S. have been announced.

In Dallas, Texas, The Irishman will feature fans from Dallas Spurs, while Molly Malone’s Irish Pub in Louisville, Kentucky will showcase Liverpool FC Kentucky and The Shakespeare Pub in San Diego, CA is home to the San Diego Blues.

Below are more details on how the day will pan out in New York City, as there are plenty of special events planned for those attending.

NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings studio team of host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Kyle Martino, and Robbie Mustoe will broadcast live from the event at New York City’s South Street Seaport beginning at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Premier League all-time leading scorer Alan Shearer will join the day’s activities and the broadcast, helping bring the celebration to viewers all across the country.

The Fan Fest will span four-match windows from 7a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET for the first time, starting with Bournemouth v. Liverpool at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will feature an indoor pitch, the Premier League trophy, club mascots, an EA Sports FIFA 19 gaming zone, airbrush tattoo and pancake artists, special giveaways and more.

Special guests at the event will include Marcus Mumford and Winston Marshall from Mumford & Sons, who will be the musical guests for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, former U.S. MNT player Claudio Reyna, and Snapchat personality Francis Maxwell.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 7, 2018, 1:12 PM EST
With the games coming thick and fast, our Premier League picks continue.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 4-1 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Man United 2-0 Fulham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 1-3 Liverpool – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Brighton 2-0 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Chelsea 1-1 Man City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Everton 2-1 Watford – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Newcastle 2-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

Leicester City 3-2 Tottenham – (Saturday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Cardiff City 1-2 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Premier League TV, streaming schedule: Week 16

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 7, 2018, 12:24 PM EST
The games keep coming thick and fast, as a full slate is coming up in the Premier League over the next few days.

This time of the year is the best. Because of football. Oh yeah, and festive cheer…

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League "Goal Rush" ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United v. Fulham – NBCSN [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Huddersfield Town – CNBC [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Cardiff City v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Chelsea v. Manchester City – NBC [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City v. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]

Sunday
11 a.m. ET: Newcastle United v. Wolverhampton Wanderers – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Everton v. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]

Matchweek 16 Premier League odds: Man City favored at Chelsea

Getty Images
OddsSharkDec 7, 2018, 11:33 AM EST
The form points to Manchester City in a matchup against a rival it has shut out thrice in succession.

Manchester City is the -105 away favorite on this week’s Premier League odds with Chelsea coming back at +300, while the draw is +270 on the three-way moneyline and there is a 3.0-goals total for Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Something will have to give; Chelsea is undefeated in its last 11 home matches in the league, but Manchester City has won 11 of its last 13 away matches and has kept a clean sheet against Chelsea in their last three matchups in all competitions.

The hectic pre-Christmas schedule will make for some heavily rotated starting elevens, with Chelsea not expected to have Ross Barkley (ankle) while Manchester City could be minus stalwarts Kevin De Bruyne (knee) and Vincent Kompany (fatigue). That could lead to an even contest with offense at each end, and Man City win/yes (+200) offers good value in the both-teams-to-score props.

Gabriel Jesus (+400 first scorer, +125 anytime) might feature at forward for Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth (+450) has defeated Liverpool (-165, draw +355) only once in 13 tries and while there is a 3.0-goals total, the host Cherries have had their last six matches go OVER 2.5 goals. Liverpool should be on the attack as it strives to stay in contact with first-place Manchester City, and this could be an excellent chance to take Mo Salah (+350 first scorer, -110 anytime), although Roberto Firmino (+550, +170) offers a better payout and has a stronger recent history against Bournemouth.

Manchester United (-280) has not lost at home against Fulham (+850, draw +425) since 2003, but anything seems possible for the Jose Mourinho-led Reds. Eight of Manchester United’s last nine league games have been OVER 2.5 goals and Fulham has lost its last six away games, so there is betting value in a straight both-teams-to-score prop (-125) and Manchester United Win/Yes (+175).

Leicester City (+290) and Tottenham Hotspur (even, draw +255) have gone OVER 2.5 goals in their last three matchups (all competitions), and the visiting Spurs with James Maddison (+800 first scorer, +250 anytime) emerging as a complement to Harry Kane (+280, -120 respectively) are one of the most potent offensive teams in the league. Both-teams-to-score bettors should give some thought to “yes” options that are tied to a Spurs win.

Newcastle (+195) hosts Wolverhampton (+165, draw +210) in a Sunday matchup, with the Wolves having had an eight-day break to prepare. Newcastle has lost six of its home games in the league and Wolverhampton has scored in five of seven away games. The Yes/Over 2.5 (+175) prop might be the best percentage play in a match between inconsistent sides.

And Everton (-130) takes on Watford (+400, draw +285) in a Monday matchup, with Everton manager Marco Silva game-planning for a team that he helmed not so long ago. The Toffees have gone UNDER 2.5 goals in their last four matchups, but an extra prep day might lead to slightly more offensive fireworks.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Injury update: Issues for Man City, Liverpool, Leicester

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 7, 2018, 10:38 AM EST
Given the quick turnaround for Premier League clubs after their midweek games, there are plenty of fitness concerns for managers ahead of the full weekend slate.

[ MORE: Mourinho statement ]

Liverpool and Manchester City have serious injury doubts, as Pep Guardiola confirmed that both Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne are out for their huge trip to Chelsea on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

“Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne cannot play tomorrow. Soon both will be back,” Guardiola said.

Aguero has picked up an abductor injury after missing the win against Bournemouth last weekend, while De Bruyne has been out since Nov. 1 with a knee problem.

As for Jurgen Klopp, he was able to put Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino on the bench against Burnley as they came on in the second half and helped Liverpool get over the line on Wednesday.

But Sadio Mane was missing for that victory and Klopp confirmed the Senegalese forward is a doubt for the trip to Bournemouth on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with a foot injury.

“Sadio Mane doesn’t sound like he will be ready tomorrow,” Klopp said. “Georginio Wijnaldum and Andrew Robertson are OK. Dejan Lovren will not be available. He got concussion after a knock last week – and will not be available. Nathaniel Clyne is also out but Dominic Solanke is close and I hope he’ll be in team training later on.”

Leicester City will be without their star striker Jamie Vardy as they host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Foxes top scorer Vardy, 31, has been struggling with a recent groin injury and misses out, while Harry Maguire could be back in their 18-man squad and Jonny Evans is fit.

For Spurs, Kieran Trippier is out with a groin problem and youngster Juan Foyth will also miss out due to a hamstring issue. More changes in defense for Mauricio Pochettino‘s already stretched squad.