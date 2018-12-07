Injury update: Issues for Man City, Liverpool, Leicester

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Given the quick turnaround for Premier League clubs after their midweek games, there are plenty of fitness concerns for managers ahead of the full weekend slate.

Liverpool and Manchester City have serious injury doubts, as Pep Guardiola confirmed that both Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne are out for their huge trip to Chelsea on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

“Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne cannot play tomorrow. Soon both will be back,” Guardiola said.

Aguero has picked up an abductor injury after missing the win against Bournemouth last weekend, while De Bruyne has been out since Nov. 1 with a knee problem.

As for Jurgen Klopp, he was able to put Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino on the bench against Burnley as they came on in the second half and helped Liverpool get over the line on Wednesday.

But Sadio Mane was missing for that victory and Klopp confirmed the Senegalese forward is a doubt for the trip to Bournemouth on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with a foot injury.

“Sadio Mane doesn’t sound like he will be ready tomorrow,” Klopp said. “Georginio Wijnaldum and Andrew Robertson are OK. Dejan Lovren will not be available. He got concussion after a knock last week – and will not be available. Nathaniel Clyne is also out but Dominic Solanke is close and I hope he’ll be in team training later on.”

Leicester City will be without their star striker Jamie Vardy as they host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Foxes top scorer Vardy, 31, has been struggling with a recent groin injury and misses out, while Harry Maguire could be back in their 18-man squad and Jonny Evans is fit.

For Spurs, Kieran Trippier is out with a groin problem and youngster Juan Foyth will also miss out due to a hamstring issue. More changes in defense for Mauricio Pochettino‘s already stretched squad.

