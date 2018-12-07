More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Josh Sargent scores first professional club goal

By Kyle BonnDec 7, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
What a way to make an enterance.

Two minutes into his first professional appearance for Werder Bremen, 18-year-old United States international Josh Sargent scored his first professional goal for the club as the German side defeated Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-1.

Sargent came on as a 76th minute sub for Milot Rashica and scored with his very first touch. Fellow sub Martin Harnik looked to be in, reaching with his right leg to touch a Davy Klaasen cross on net. Fortuna goalkeeper Michael Rensing was positioned well to save the point-blank attempt, but as bodies spilled to the turf and the ball popped up in the air, Sargent was there to head home the final goal of the match, a special moment.

Sargent had pushed for more playing time with his performances both in preseason with the first-team squad, and with the club’s reserve team that plays in the German fourth tier. Sargent bagged seven goals in 12 matches for Werder Bremen II, which earned him a call-up to the main squad.

The 18-year-old already has six appearances for the senior USMNT squad, scoring two goals. He is hailed as the striker of the future, thought highly of by those both domestically and abroad, and he continues to prove worthy of those valuations.

Juventus 1-0 Inter: Wasteful Inter falls victim to Mandzukic

By Kyle BonnDec 7, 2018, 4:47 PM EST
Inter wasted a whole boatload of good chances on both ends of the halftime break, and they were made to pay as Mario Mandzukic picked out the winner in the 66th minute to give Juventus the Derby d’Italia victory.

Roberto Gagliardini was Inter’s goat of the first half, hitting the far post with a glorious chance in the 29th minute. Just ticks after the break, the visitors had a massive opportunity as Juventus muffed an attempt to build out of the back, giving the ball away right at the top of the box, but Matteo Politano saw his shot blocked.

Paulo Dybala was dangerous at times, but his finishing was less than stellar as well, with Juventus ripping off 12 shots in the first half to Inter’s five, but failed to get in front before halftime.

Yellow cards flew before the hour mark as both teams succumbed to clumsiness with Rodrigo Betancur, Ivan Perisic, and Marcelo Brozovic all finding their way into the referee’s notebook. With both teams trading long spells on the ball, Juventus found the opener as 24-year-old Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo delivered a pinpoint ball from the left baseline onto the head of Mandzukic who beat Kwadwo Asamoah in the air.

That was all she wrote, as Inter seemed defeated by the moment, without anything of significant note from that point on. Juventus moved 14 points clear at the top of the Serie A table with the win, while Inter wastes the chance to draw level with second-placed Napoli. In addition, it leaves Inter just four points above rivals AC Milan, who sit just behind them in fourth.

Rumors: Could Frenkie de Jong be headed to PSG?

By Kyle BonnDec 7, 2018, 3:37 PM EST
According to a number of reports, most notably from Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Ajax youngster Frenkie de Jong is “almost certainly” headed to Pairs Saint-Germain this winter, or soon after.

However, there are a few parties not so moved by the recent reports, doing their best to refute the news and insist the 21-year-old will stay at the Dutch giants at least through the summer.

The De Telegraaf report states that a deal was struck between the two clubs with both parties meeting in Amsterdam on Thursday, and the French club was willing to meet the asking price of $86 million set by Ajax technical director Marc Overmars. However, to counter that news, De Jong’s agent Ali Dursan went public to counter what was reported.

“There’s no deal yet,” Dursan told fellow Dutch publication NOS. “Frenkie will stay at Ajax til next summer. That’s guaranteed, and it’s all I can say right now.”

In addition, a report by French publication Le Parisien said that while they can confirm the parties met, but that no agreement was struck. They also revealed that the French giants are angered by the news of their discussions leaking, as well as the subsequent asking price, as it may spur on their competitors for De Jong’s signature, with Barcelona, Manchester United, and Manchester City all listed, and Bayern Munich rumored in the past as well.

De Jong has made 12 Eredivisie appearances for Ajax this season, mostly at defensive midfielder, and is one of the most highly regarded young talents in Europe. He has scored two goals so far this league season, and picked up his first assist in a 5-1 win over ADO Den Haag five days ago. A transfer of the suggested amount would be a record high for an Eredivisie player,

Details for Premier League NYC Fan Fest; look-in locations released

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 7, 2018, 2:04 PM EST
NBC Sports and the Premier League will host a second Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest event of the season this Saturday, Dec. 8.

Just like the event in D.C. back in September, fans will be able to watch all of the action together and this time it kicks off at 7 a.m. ET at New York City’s South Street Seaport.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

Our studio show will be live from NYC, plus locations for three other live look-in on PL fans across the U.S. have been announced.

In Dallas, Texas, The Irishman will feature fans from Dallas Spurs, while Molly Malone’s Irish Pub in Louisville, Kentucky will showcase Liverpool FC Kentucky and The Shakespeare Pub in San Diego, CA is home to the San Diego Blues.

Below are more details on how the day will pan out in New York City, as there are plenty of special events planned for those attending.

NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings studio team of host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Kyle Martino, and Robbie Mustoe will broadcast live from the event at New York City’s South Street Seaport beginning at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Premier League all-time leading scorer Alan Shearer will join the day’s activities and the broadcast, helping bring the celebration to viewers all across the country.

The Fan Fest will span four-match windows from 7a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET for the first time, starting with Bournemouth v. Liverpool at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will feature an indoor pitch, the Premier League trophy, club mascots, an EA Sports FIFA 19 gaming zone, airbrush tattoo and pancake artists, special giveaways and more.

Special guests at the event will include Marcus Mumford and Winston Marshall from Mumford & Sons, who will be the musical guests for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, former U.S. MNT player Claudio Reyna, and Snapchat personality Francis Maxwell.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 7, 2018, 1:12 PM EST
With the games coming thick and fast, our Premier League picks continue.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 4-1 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Man United 2-0 Fulham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 1-3 Liverpool – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Brighton 2-0 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Chelsea 1-1 Man City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Everton 2-1 Watford – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Newcastle 2-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

Leicester City 3-2 Tottenham – (Saturday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Cardiff City 1-2 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]