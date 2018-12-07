Josh Sargent scores first professional club goal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What a way to make an enterance.

Two minutes into his first professional appearance for Werder Bremen, 18-year-old United States international Josh Sargent scored his first professional goal for the club as the German side defeated Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-1.

Sargent came on as a 76th minute sub for Milot Rashica and scored with his very first touch. Fellow sub Martin Harnik looked to be in, reaching with his right leg to touch a Davy Klaasen cross on net. Fortuna goalkeeper Michael Rensing was positioned well to save the point-blank attempt, but as bodies spilled to the turf and the ball popped up in the air, Sargent was there to head home the final goal of the match, a special moment.

WELCOME TO THE BUNDESLIGA JOSH SARGENT! Only 2 minutes into his Bundesliga Debut he finds the back of the net with his very first touch 👏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0YYIbmog5Q — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 7, 2018

Sargent had pushed for more playing time with his performances both in preseason with the first-team squad, and with the club’s reserve team that plays in the German fourth tier. Sargent bagged seven goals in 12 matches for Werder Bremen II, which earned him a call-up to the main squad.

The 18-year-old already has six appearances for the senior USMNT squad, scoring two goals. He is hailed as the striker of the future, thought highly of by those both domestically and abroad, and he continues to prove worthy of those valuations.

Follow @the_bonnfire