Matchweek 16 Premier League odds: Man City favored at Chelsea

The form points to Manchester City in a matchup against a rival it has shut out thrice in succession.

Manchester City is the -105 away favorite on this week’s Premier League odds with Chelsea coming back at +300, while the draw is +270 on the three-way moneyline and there is a 3.0-goals total for Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Something will have to give; Chelsea is undefeated in its last 11 home matches in the league, but Manchester City has won 11 of its last 13 away matches and has kept a clean sheet against Chelsea in their last three matchups in all competitions.

The hectic pre-Christmas schedule will make for some heavily rotated starting elevens, with Chelsea not expected to have Ross Barkley (ankle) while Manchester City could be minus stalwarts Kevin De Bruyne (knee) and Vincent Kompany (fatigue). That could lead to an even contest with offense at each end, and Man City win/yes (+200) offers good value in the both-teams-to-score props.

Gabriel Jesus (+400 first scorer, +125 anytime) might feature at forward for Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth (+450) has defeated Liverpool (-165, draw +355) only once in 13 tries and while there is a 3.0-goals total, the host Cherries have had their last six matches go OVER 2.5 goals. Liverpool should be on the attack as it strives to stay in contact with first-place Manchester City, and this could be an excellent chance to take Mo Salah (+350 first scorer, -110 anytime), although Roberto Firmino (+550, +170) offers a better payout and has a stronger recent history against Bournemouth.

Manchester United (-280) has not lost at home against Fulham (+850, draw +425) since 2003, but anything seems possible for the Jose Mourinho-led Reds. Eight of Manchester United’s last nine league games have been OVER 2.5 goals and Fulham has lost its last six away games, so there is betting value in a straight both-teams-to-score prop (-125) and Manchester United Win/Yes (+175).

Leicester City (+290) and Tottenham Hotspur (even, draw +255) have gone OVER 2.5 goals in their last three matchups (all competitions), and the visiting Spurs with James Maddison (+800 first scorer, +250 anytime) emerging as a complement to Harry Kane (+280, -120 respectively) are one of the most potent offensive teams in the league. Both-teams-to-score bettors should give some thought to “yes” options that are tied to a Spurs win.

Newcastle (+195) hosts Wolverhampton (+165, draw +210) in a Sunday matchup, with the Wolves having had an eight-day break to prepare. Newcastle has lost six of its home games in the league and Wolverhampton has scored in five of seven away games. The Yes/Over 2.5 (+175) prop might be the best percentage play in a match between inconsistent sides.

And Everton (-130) takes on Watford (+400, draw +285) in a Monday matchup, with Everton manager Marco Silva game-planning for a team that he helmed not so long ago. The Toffees have gone UNDER 2.5 goals in their last four matchups, but an extra prep day might lead to slightly more offensive fireworks.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.