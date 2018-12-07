Mourinho’s agent releases statement on Man United future

Jose Mourinho is staying put at Manchester United.

In an extremely rare statement from his agent, Jorge Mendes, to Sam Wallace of the Daily Telegraph, it was made clear that Mourinho is going nowhere amid reports linking the current Man United manager with a return to Real Madrid.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Here is the statement from Mendes about his client.

“There have been more rumors of Jose Mourinho leaving Manchester United. It’s totally untrue. Jose is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him. He has a long-term contract with Manchester United and is fully committed to the club in building a solid winning project,” Mendes said.

Mourinho only signed a new contract in January at United, and that runs out in the summer of 2020. He led them to second place in the PL last season and in his debut campaign at Old Trafford in 2016-17 he won the UEFA Europa League and League Cup.

United currently sit in eight place in the table, eight points off the top four in the Premier League. Draws against Crystal Palace, Southampton and Arsenal in their last three league games has seen them miss the chance to close the gap on those above them.

Mourinho has been under constant pressure this season, his third in charge at Old Trafford, as United’s star players such as Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku have underperformed and woeful defensive displays have hampered the Red Devils.

This statement will do little to stop the speculation about Mourinho not only leaving for Real Madrid, but also being fired by United. Given the vast sums of money (around $450 million) he has spent on new players since 2016, the Red Devils are languishing outside of the top six and are going backwards fast.

Mendes’ statement only reinforces that Mourinho’s future at United is far from secure, and the only saving grace for the Portuguese coach is his new contract locks him in for the next two years, at least, and he will be due a hefty compensation package should Ed Woodward decided enough is enough over the coming months.

It will be intriguing to see how much cash Mourinho is handed in January to try and rebuild his defense. If he isn’t given much, that is a sign his time at United is coming to an end.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports