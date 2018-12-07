More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
PL Preview: Manchester United vs Fulham

By Kyle BonnDec 7, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
  • Man United has won 21 of 23 home matches against Fulham
  • Fulham has won just once at Old Trafford in any competition
  • Fulham has lost six straight PL road games

Manchester United returns home a wounded animal as the Red Devils host Fulham on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Red Devils have not won in Premier League play in over a month, without victory since a visit to Bournemouth in early November. They are set to take on an opponent they have had much success against in the past, having lost just once at home against Fulham in 23 matches.

With pressure heaped on Jose Mourinho – needing a vote of confidence via the boss’s own agent to quiet the noise – Fulham could do significant damage to the Portuguese manager should they achieve a rare result at Old Trafford. It would also be a significant boost to the Whites’ relegation battle, currently sitting bottom of the table with nine points, below Southampton and Burnley on goal differential.

Claudio Ranieri has come on board in place of the departed Slavisa Jokanovic and done well to steady the ship, earning four points in his first three matches in charge, instilling a greater defensive discipline within the squad. Still, the Whites have the league’s worst defensive record by a considerable margin, and could be just what the doctor ordered for a Manchester United team that has scored five goals over the four-match winless run.

Manchester United comes into the match with significant questions on the injury front, with Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones all facing an uphill battle to prove fit. Alexis Sanchez and Victor Lindelof have both already been ruled out with longer term problems. Fulham, meanwhile, looks likely to have both Kevin McDonald and Floyd Ayite back fit, although Timothy Fosu-Mensah is not eligible to face his parent club.

What they’re saying

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Fulham: “The game is not eleven versus zero, it’s going to be eleven versus eleven, with good players on the other side, the position and points [total] don’t say much about [the] potential of the team. They have one of the two most important managers in Premier League history, they have the potential to come here and give us a difficult match.”

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri on Jose Mourinho: “He was the first who sent me a message to say welcome back. He is a very friendly friend. I know him for a long time, when he came to Chelsea and in Italy, and he was very polite with me. He’s a great man, coach, manager.”

Prediction

This is a tough one to predict, as many possibilities are in play. Manchester United could succumb to its most embarrassing defeat of the season if Ranieri can devise a plan to take advantage of a wounded squad, or the talent of the Red Devils could prove too much for a Fulham side that is only recently beginning to build confidence. The latter is more likely, and the young internationals at the head of the United attack will hold serve at home for a 2-1 victory and leave Fulham still with more work to do in the relegation battle.

PL Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City

By Kyle BonnDec 7, 2018, 5:56 PM EST
  • Man City has won the last 3 meetings 4-0
  • Chelsea has won 2 of its last 5 PL matches
  • Eden Hazard on an 11-match scoreless streak

Maurizio Sarri has problems to solve for the first time this season, and any lingering issues will be under siege as Chelsea hosts Manchester City on Saturday. (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Blues need Eden Hazard to return to his best, now without a goal in 11 straight matches for club and country. Hazard does have three assists in his last five Premier League matches, but has not found the back of the net since early October in a 3-0 win over Southampton. In addition, it’s likely that Jorginho and David Luiz will both return to the Blues starting lineup, as they were rested in the midweek match against Wolves, which led to a second loss in three matches.

On the other side, Leroy Sane is rounding into form after a tumultuous offseason. The 22-year-old has four goals in his last five matches, and has re-emerged as a starting option for Pep Guardiola. He’s likely to retain his starting spot as Kevin De Bruyne is not expected to return from injury.

Man City sits two points above Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, while Chelsea is level with Arsenal on points, but sits in fourth, ahead of the Gunners on goal differential.

What they’re saying

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri on facing recent difficulties“I knew very well that sooner or later we have to face difficulties. When you change the way of playing, the way of football, you need to change the mentality. We have a problem to manage the match at the moment. In the last two matches we played well for 55, 60 minutes, then the first difficulty we went in blackout. We didn’t react as a team, but as 11 players – in 11 different ways. So it’s a big problem.”

Man City boss Pep Guardiola on beating Chelsea last season: “Last season, winning there was more than three points. It showed we could do it. It was an important step for last season, the first important game away against the last champion. In that moment, it was important to say, ‘We can go anywhere and deliver a good performance – winning and with a good performance.”

Prediction

If any team can smell fear in an opponent, it’s Manchester City. Pep Guardiola has trained his side to take advantage of any slight imperfection in the opposition, and with Chelsea in a bad way of late, the pre-match narrative carries weight here. Manchester City pulls off a 3-1 win over the Blues, leaving Chelsea with another reminder that Sarri needs time to truly turn them into title contenders.

Juventus 1-0 Inter: Wasteful Inter falls victim to Mandzukic

By Kyle BonnDec 7, 2018, 4:47 PM EST
Inter wasted a whole boatload of good chances on both ends of the halftime break, and they were made to pay as Mario Mandzukic picked out the winner in the 66th minute to give Juventus the Derby d’Italia victory.

Roberto Gagliardini was Inter’s goat of the first half, hitting the far post with a glorious chance in the 29th minute. Just ticks after the break, the visitors had a massive opportunity as Juventus muffed an attempt to build out of the back, giving the ball away right at the top of the box, but Matteo Politano saw his shot blocked.

Paulo Dybala was dangerous at times, but his finishing was less than stellar as well, with Juventus ripping off 12 shots in the first half to Inter’s five, but failed to get in front before halftime.

Yellow cards flew before the hour mark as both teams succumbed to clumsiness with Rodrigo Betancur, Ivan Perisic, and Marcelo Brozovic all finding their way into the referee’s notebook. With both teams trading long spells on the ball, Juventus found the opener as 24-year-old Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo delivered a pinpoint ball from the left baseline onto the head of Mandzukic who beat Kwadwo Asamoah in the air.

That was all she wrote, as Inter seemed defeated by the moment, without anything of significant note from that point on. Juventus moved 14 points clear at the top of the Serie A table with the win, while Inter wastes the chance to draw level with second-placed Napoli. In addition, it leaves Inter just four points above rivals AC Milan, who sit just behind them in fourth.

Josh Sargent scores first professional club goal

By Kyle BonnDec 7, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
What a way to make an enterance.

Two minutes into his first professional appearance for Werder Bremen, 18-year-old United States international Josh Sargent scored his first professional goal for the club as the German side defeated Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-1.

Sargent came on as a 76th minute sub for Milot Rashica and scored with his very first touch. Fellow sub Martin Harnik looked to be in, reaching with his right leg to touch a Davy Klaasen cross on net. Fortuna goalkeeper Michael Rensing was positioned well to save the point-blank attempt, but as bodies spilled to the turf and the ball popped up in the air, Sargent was there to head home the final goal of the match, a special moment.

Sargent had pushed for more playing time with his performances both in preseason with the first-team squad, and with the club’s reserve team that plays in the German fourth tier. Sargent bagged seven goals in 12 matches for Werder Bremen II, which earned him a call-up to the main squad.

The 18-year-old already has six appearances for the senior USMNT squad, scoring two goals. He is hailed as the striker of the future, thought highly of by those both domestically and abroad, and he continues to prove worthy of those valuations.

Rumors: Could Frenkie de Jong be headed to PSG?

By Kyle BonnDec 7, 2018, 3:37 PM EST
According to a number of reports, most notably from Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Ajax youngster Frenkie de Jong is “almost certainly” headed to Pairs Saint-Germain this winter, or soon after.

However, there are a few parties not so moved by the recent reports, doing their best to refute the news and insist the 21-year-old will stay at the Dutch giants at least through the summer.

The De Telegraaf report states that a deal was struck between the two clubs with both parties meeting in Amsterdam on Thursday, and the French club was willing to meet the asking price of $86 million set by Ajax technical director Marc Overmars. However, to counter that news, De Jong’s agent Ali Dursan went public to counter what was reported.

“There’s no deal yet,” Dursan told fellow Dutch publication NOS. “Frenkie will stay at Ajax til next summer. That’s guaranteed, and it’s all I can say right now.”

In addition, a report by French publication Le Parisien said that while they can confirm the parties met, but that no agreement was struck. They also revealed that the French giants are angered by the news of their discussions leaking, as well as the subsequent asking price, as it may spur on their competitors for De Jong’s signature, with Barcelona, Manchester United, and Manchester City all listed, and Bayern Munich rumored in the past as well.

De Jong has made 12 Eredivisie appearances for Ajax this season, mostly at defensive midfielder, and is one of the most highly regarded young talents in Europe. He has scored two goals so far this league season, and picked up his first assist in a 5-1 win over ADO Den Haag five days ago. A transfer of the suggested amount would be a record high for an Eredivisie player,