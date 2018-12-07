Rumors: Could Frenkie de Jong be headed to PSG?

According to a number of reports, most notably from Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Ajax youngster Frenkie de Jong is “almost certainly” headed to Pairs Saint-Germain this winter, or soon after.

However, there are a few parties not so moved by the recent reports, doing their best to refute the news and insist the 21-year-old will stay at the Dutch giants at least through the summer.

The De Telegraaf report states that a deal was struck between the two clubs with both parties meeting in Amsterdam on Thursday, and the French club was willing to meet the asking price of $86 million set by Ajax technical director Marc Overmars. However, to counter that news, De Jong’s agent Ali Dursan went public to counter what was reported.

“There’s no deal yet,” Dursan told fellow Dutch publication NOS. “Frenkie will stay at Ajax til next summer. That’s guaranteed, and it’s all I can say right now.”

In addition, a report by French publication Le Parisien said that while they can confirm the parties met, but that no agreement was struck. They also revealed that the French giants are angered by the news of their discussions leaking, as well as the subsequent asking price, as it may spur on their competitors for De Jong’s signature, with Barcelona, Manchester United, and Manchester City all listed, and Bayern Munich rumored in the past as well.

De Jong has made 12 Eredivisie appearances for Ajax this season, mostly at defensive midfielder, and is one of the most highly regarded young talents in Europe. He has scored two goals so far this league season, and picked up his first assist in a 5-1 win over ADO Den Haag five days ago. A transfer of the suggested amount would be a record high for an Eredivisie player,

