Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Champions! Atlanta United win MLS Cup in second season

By Andy EdwardsDec 8, 2018, 10:03 PM EST
Atlanta United didn’t need all that long to earn the right to call themselves the champions of MLS, realizing the two-year-long dream of Arthur Blank and Gerardo “Tata” Martino with a 2-0 victory in the 2018 MLS Cup final on Saturday.

2018 MLS MVP — and single-season goals king (31) — Josef Martinez put his prints everywhere as the Venezuelan bagged a goal and an assist in front of an MLS-record crowd of 73,019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Atlanta enjoyed plenty of possession — more than 56 percent in the first half — but the Timbers midfield and defense did an admirable job to funnel everything from Atlanta out wide once in the final third. From there, Liam Ridgewell and Larrys Mabiala could comfortably head cross after cross away from danger.

All of the pressing, harrying and chasing finally paid off for Atlanta in the 39th minute, when center back Michael Parkhurst pushed higher and higher up the field and tackled the ball away from Jeremy Ebobisse. Martinez was lurking atop the penalty area — narrowly onside — and knew exactly what to do with the ball when it fell to him.

Brad Guzan was called into action for the first time not long after Martinez’s goal, diving to his right to deny a goal-bound header from Ebobisse.

Atlanta doubled their lead in the 54th minute, courtesy of a cool finish from Franco Escobar at the back post. Miguel Almiron floated his free kick into the box and Martinez flicked it as the first red shirt in the box. Jorge Villafaña was a full yard behind everyone else in white, keeping Escobar onside, but there was still plenty to be done from there.

After just two seasons in MLS, Martino, who coached his final game in Atlanta on Saturday, has secured his place as one of the league’s great influencers — both in terms of the global interest and respect he commanded, and the tactical daredevil mindset he displayed.

The entire organization in Atlanta has raised the bar in MLS — both in terms of on-field product and the numerous financial investments made by the organization — making Saturday’s finale a thoroughly fitting result.

Police investigating whether Chelsea fan racially abused Sterling

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 8, 2018, 9:10 PM EST
LONDON (AP) Police are investigating whether Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was racially abused by a Chelsea fan during Saturday’s Premier League game.

The incident happened in the first half at Stamford Bridge as Sterling went to retrieve the ball.

The Metropolitan Police says it is “aware of a video circulating online in which it is claimed racial abuse was allegedly directed at a player.”

In a statement, the force says “we will review the footage to determine whether any offenses have been committed.”

Chelsea has been at the forefront of anti-racism campaigns.

The club says “we will investigate the matter and take the strongest possible action where necessary.”

Chelsea won 2-0.

Serie A: Napoli solidify hold on second, still 8 points back

Paolo Magni/ANSA via AP
Associated PressDec 8, 2018, 7:55 PM EST
ROME (AP) Napoli is not only Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne.

A 4-0 victory over promoted Frosinone on Saturday didn’t include any goals from the southern club’s standout strikers.

Arkadiusz Milik scored twice, Faouzi Ghoulam provided two assists in his first match in more than a year, and Piotr Zielinski and Adam Ounas also found the net.

With Mertens rested, the collective effort was the perfect warmup for a decisive visit to Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The win also solidified Napoli’s hold on second place in Serie A. The Partenopei moved six points ahead of third-place Inter Milan, which lost 1-0 to leader Juventus on Friday. Juventus is eight points ahead of Napoli.

“This was a dangerous match, a classic trap that we could have fallen into, especially ahead of a Champions League game,” Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “Those who debuted or made their comebacks today should be applauded, as they knew how to wait, prepare and were ready when called upon.

“We can start thinking about Liverpool now, but we’ve got to try to remain calm and focused. We’re entering with the right mentality, the players are in good shape and a few even rested today.”

Goalkeeper Alex Meret, who was signed from Udinese in the offseason for 22 million euros ($25 million), made his Napoli debut. Signed to replace the departed Pepe Reina, Meret broke his arm in his second training session with Napoli.

While Meret was rarely tested, Zielinski put Napoli ahead early on from the edge of the area following a rebound of a shot from Insigne.

Ounas then doubled the advantage before the break with a long curling shot that was deflected slightly by a defender.

Milik headed in his first in the 68th and then beat the offside trap for another in the 84th.

Milik has scored seven goals in 13 matches, matching Mertens and Insigne for the squad lead.

Both of Milik’s goals were set up by Ghoulam, the fullback who had been out since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament last year against Manchester City.

FOLLOW LIVE – ATLUTD host Timbers in MLS Cup 2018

Photo credit: Atlanta United / @ATLUTD
By Andy EdwardsDec 8, 2018, 7:11 PM EST
Atlanta United needed just two years to reach its first MLS Cup upon the league in 2017, and they’ll host Saturday’s final against the Portland Timbers to boot.

[ FOLLOW: Atlanta United vs. Portland Timbers — MLS Cup 2018 ]

It’ll be the final game in which Gerardo “Tata” Martino picks the Five Stripes team and patrols the sidelines at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he’s set to depart the club at the end of the season (reportedly set to take the Mexican national team job). It could very well be another final outing for one of — or two of — Atlanta’s superstars on the field: Miguel Almiron is expected to move to Europe during the January transfer window, and Josef Martinez has long been linked with a move back across the Atlantic Ocean.

With Martino leaving and two of his South American dynamos perhaps joining him, Saturday could very well signal the end of the first era of Atlanta United, giving way to the next head coach and (presumably) another wave of up-and-coming stars.

Portland, on the other hand, is the team that wasn’t “supposed” to be left standing in the Western Conference. Having already knocked off the West’s first- and second-seeded sides in the playoffs — after surviving the knockout round on the road — Giovanni Savarese’s side has proven itself as a formidable, unrelenting foe on the 2018 season’s final day.

Hit the link above to follow along through Saturday’s final, and check back on PST for full coverage and analysis after the game.

LINEUPS

Atlanta: Guzan; Escobar, Parkhurst, Gonzalez-Pirez, Garza; Nagbe, Larentowicz, Remedi; Almiron, Gressel, Martinez | Subs: Clark, Tuiloma, Powell, Olum, Flores, Asprilla, Melano

Portland: Attinella; Valentin, Mabiala, Ridgewell, Villafaña; Chara, Guzman; Polo, Valeri, Blanco; Ebobisse | Subs: Kann, Robinson, McCann, Kratz, Villalba, Barco, Vazquez

La Liga: Barcelona, Atleti win big; Messi’s free-kick magic

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 8, 2018, 6:11 PM EST
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Espanyol 0-4 Barcelona

Barcelona’s lead in the title race grew from one point to three after Lionel Messi and Co., thrashed local rivals Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Saturday — with partial thanks to second-place Sevilla’s 1-1 draw with Valencia.

Messi scored the first and fourth goals — each a stunning free kick brilliantly stroked into corners opposite one another in either half of the game. The latter wasn’t to be scoffed at, but the former was dropped so perfectly — down to the millimeter — it warrants re-watch after re-watch.

Surprisingly enough, it was the first time Messi has scored two free-kick goals in the same league game. Ousmane Dembele (assisted by Messi) and Luis Suarez chipped in with a goal each during the first half.

Atletico Madrid 3-0 Alaves

Atleti were the other key beneficiaries of Sevilla’s slip-up, as Diego Simeone’s side took their opportunity to move level on points for second place.

Nikola Kalinic opened the scoring in the 25th minute, bundling home the ball from Santiago Aris’ cross, followed by Antoine Griezmann (82nd) and Rodrigo (87th) who put the game to bed not long before full-time.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Valencia 1-1 Sevilla
Villarreal 2-3 Celta Vigo

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Eibar vs. Levante — 6 a.m. ET
Huesca vs. Real Madrid — 10:15 a.m. ET
Real Sociedad vs. Real Valladolid — 12:30 p.m. ET
Real Betis vs. Rayo Vallecano — 2:45 p.m. ET