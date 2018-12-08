More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
(AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Dortmund beats Schalke 2-1 in Ruhr derby, Bayern keeps pace

Associated PressDec 8, 2018, 2:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

BERLIN (AP) Borussia Dortmund kept its nine-point advantage over Bayern Munich with a 2-1 Ruhr derby win at Schalke in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

[ RECAP: Chelsea 2-0 Man City ]

Jadon Sancho sealed the unbeaten visitors’ 11th win from 14 games with a fine finish in the 74th minute, restoring Dortmund’s lead after Daniel Caligiuri equalized from the penalty spot. Thomas Delaney had given Dortmund an early lead.

Bayern, which is chasing an unprecedented seventh consecutive title, kept pace and moved second with a 3-0 win over promoted Nuremberg in their Bavarian Derby in Munich.

Also, Freiburg defeated Leipzig 3-0 at home, Bayer Leverkusen earned a 1-0 win at home over Augsburg, and Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim drew 2-2.

Hertha Berlin was hosting Eintracht Frankfurt later Saturday.

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 14 11 3 0 39 14 25 6-1-0 5-2-0 36
 Bayern Munich 14 8 3 3 28 18 10 3-3-1 5-0-2 27
 Mönchengladbach 13 8 2 3 30 16 14 6-0-0 2-2-3 26
 RB Leipzig 14 7 4 3 24 13 11 5-2-0 2-2-3 25
 Eintracht Frankfurt 14 7 2 5 30 17 13 3-1-2 4-1-3 23
 Hertha BSC Berlin 14 6 5 3 22 20 2 4-2-1 2-3-2 23
 1899 Hoffenheim 14 6 4 4 30 21 9 3-2-2 3-2-2 22
 Werder Bremen 14 6 3 5 24 23 1 3-2-3 3-1-2 21
 VfL Wolfsburg 14 5 4 5 20 20 0 2-3-3 3-1-2 19
 FSV Mainz 05 13 5 3 5 12 14 -2 3-2-2 2-1-3 18
 Bayer Leverkusen 14 5 3 6 20 25 -5 3-1-3 2-2-3 18
 SC Freiburg 14 4 5 5 19 22 -3 3-3-2 1-2-3 17
 FC Schalke 04 14 4 2 8 15 20 -5 3-0-4 1-2-4 14
 FC Augsburg 14 3 4 7 20 23 -3 1-3-2 2-1-5 13
 VfB Stuttgart 13 3 2 8 9 26 -17 2-1-3 1-1-5 11
 1. FC Nürnberg 14 2 5 7 14 33 -19 2-3-2 0-2-5 11
 Hannover 96 13 2 3 8 15 28 -13 2-1-3 0-2-5 9
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 14 2 3 9 14 32 -18 2-0-5 0-3-4 9

More AP Bundesliga coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP- Sports

Three things we learned: Chelsea v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 8, 2018, 2:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

LONDON — Maybe Manchester City aren’t going to stroll to the title again this season…

Chelsea beat Man City 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to not only blow the title race open but also breath new life into their own campaign. Pep Guardiola‘s injury hit City were blown away by Chelsea’s press, as the reigning champs had only trailed for 12 minutes all season long before this defeat.

Goals in each half from N'Golo Kante and David Luiz did the damage, as City were left stunned. They now trail Liverpool, who are top of the Premier League table by a point.

Here’s what we learned from a wild encounter in west London.

FIRED UP CHELSEA KEEP TITLE HOPES ALIVE

Maurizio Sarri said he was “very worried” after Chelsea’s midweek defeat to Wolves. Don’t worry, Maurizio. Things are much better now. Chelsea became the first team to defeat Manchester City in the PL this season, as the Blues beat the reigning champs at their own game on Saturday. Sarri’s men hunted in packs and showed the same hunger they had at the start of the season, as well as the clinical edge. Marcos Alonso recovered from a poor first half, Kante was back on form and so too was Jorginho.

Having Eden Hazard back to his best was a big reason why they defeated City, but Sarri slightly altering his approach paid huge dividends. Choosing to start without a recognized center forward was a masterstroke from the Italian coach, as Hazard, Willian and Pedro pushed high on City’s defenders whenever they could, aided by Kante not far behind them and often in front of them. Chelsea’s bite returned, especially in the second half, and so did their faint hopes of winning the title this season. They are still seven points behind City and eight behind leaders Liverpool, but Chelsea needed this win to prove that Sarri’s project is still moving in the right direction after two defeats from their previous three games. With this victory they also gave Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool hope that City can be stopped this season.

WASTEFUL CITY LOSE UNBEATEN RUN

When Guardiola decided to not start Gabriel Jesus on Saturday it sent out a message to Chelsea: we are going to toy with you. They did just that in the first half, and Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez saw plenty of the ball and created plenty of chances. They failed to take them. Sane, Sterling and Mahrez were all denied in the first half as they tried to pick the perfect pass or finish. Had Sergio Aguero or Kevin De Bruyne been on the pitch, it may well have been a different story. For just the second time this season they fired a blank (the other was at Liverpool) and it was only the fourth time in the last two seasons that City have failed to score in a game.

Yes, injuries are mounting up for Pep all over the pitch and City didn’t have a cutting edge on Saturday which shows just how important Aguero is to them. Gabriel Jesus came on early in the second half, but it was more in desperation than anything else as the goal on half time gave Chelsea all of the momentum and inspired their victory. City’s first defeat of the season came after 23 games last season. They only lost once after that on their way to a record-breaking title win. Guardiola will be hoping this defeat has the same galvanizing effect on his players this season.

CHELSEA DO NOT NEED A NO.9

For Chelsea much of the talk this season has been about whether or not they need to start Alvaro Morata or Olivier Giroud. Morata wasn’t in the 18-man squad on Saturday, while Giroud came off the bench late on. Hazard was frustrated for most of the first half in a false nine position, throwing his arms in the air when passes didn’t go his way, but with Pedro and Willian buzzing around him they gave City’s defense all kinds of problems and denied them time to play out from the back. Hazard may not enjoy playing in a central striking role, but this performance and the balance it gave Sarri suggests that Chelsea no longer need a No. 9. Playing a 4-3-3- with a false nine is the way forward for the Blues.

Chelsea ends Man City’s unbeaten season

By Nicholas MendolaDec 8, 2018, 2:23 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Man City sinks second
  • Chelsea moves third
  • City’s first PL loss in 22 games

Manchester City’s unbeaten Premier League season and 21-match unbeaten league run is over following a 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

N'Golo Kante and David Luiz scored goals to move Chelsea third on the table with 34 points.

Liverpool is the new Premier League leader, a point clear of City.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Man City again rested Sergio Aguero, and his absence along with the lack of Kevin De Bruyne playmaking was evident in the proceedings.

It was Man City counter attacking for a ninth minute opportunity that Raheem Sterling hit to Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizbalaga.

Leroy Sane was particularly dangerous for City, darting in and out of traffic to create chance and force blocks from the Chelsea back line.

But Sane couldn’t keep track of Kante for Chelsea’s opener, with the French midfielder outracing Man City’s German youngster to an Eden Hazard cutback pass in the 45th minute.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Willian drew a free kick a few yards outside the arc when Fernandinho chopped him down in the 48th minute. Ederson flew left to palm away Willian’s effort on goal.

Willian had another chance, cued up by Kante in the 52nd minute, but Ederson stooped to collect the shot.

Arrizabalaga made a flying stop on a Kyle Walker effort in the 57th as City searched for an equalizer.

But it was Chelsea who’d next score, Luiz out-leaping Fernandinho in the 78th minute.

Watch Live: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 8, 2018, 1:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur looks to go back in front of rivals Arsenal when it visits Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

There is neither Harry Kane nor Jamie Vardy in the respective Starting XI, though Kane is on the bench for Spurs.

LINEUPS

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Morgan, Evans, Chilwell, Mendy, Ndidi, Iborra, Maddison, Gray, Iheanacho. Subs: Ward, Fuchs, Maguire, Choudhury, Albrighton, Ghezzal, Okazi.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Sissoko, Winks, Dele, Son, Lucas. Subs: Gazzaniga, Rose, Walker-Peters, Skipp, Eriksen, Nkoudou, Kane.

Ranieri baffled by Fulham start at Man Utd: “The wolves ate the lambs”

Barrington Coombs/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaDec 8, 2018, 1:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Claudio Ranieri is wondering what it’s going to take to come out of the gates strong after his Fulham side was humbled by Manchester United on Saturday.

Reading his words after the 4-1 loss, it seems he’s wondering how a team can’t answer the bell, at Old Trafford, with relegation becoming an increasing threat to the London-based club.

[ MORE: Match recap | Mourinho, Mata react ]

The almost always quotable Fulham manager entertained a bit more than his did in attempting to explain the loss. From the BBC:

“In the first half we were shy, we were waiting. Why? Why were we waiting? Go, play football. Then, if they score, it is normal. I want my team to play and fight for every single ball. In the second half, we did. Why we didn’t in the first half, I need to speak with my players.”

“In the first half it was 11 lambs against 11 wolves. The wolves ate the lambs.”

Fulham remain 20th in the table, with a league-worst goal differential of minus-26. The Cottagers host West Ham before heading away to Newcastle in two matches in which they’ll be hoping to collect points.